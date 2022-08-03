ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 4

Related
BEAT OF HAWAII

Three Airlines Fast-Chopping Hawaii Routes In Shakeup

At least five mainland cities have been left reeling from a pullback in Hawaii flights from coast to coast. Sacramento, for one, is a popular west coast gateway to Hawaii and, until recently, had many nonstop flight options from Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. But no more. Oakland also lost a big Hawaii player last year, while recently expanded Long Beach to Hawaii routes have just contracted. And there’s more.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Makana Lani restaurant opens at Alohilani Resort in Waikiki

A new restaurant, Makana Lani, opens Saturday at Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. The buffet restaurant on the second floor offers more than 50 buffet options to choose from- for breakfast, brunch and dinner. Owner Liz-Hata Watanabe says she wanted to offer a cuisine that starts local and goes global, so...
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Bathtub Murder Spawns Hawaii Luxury Real Estate Discount

While an accused Hawaii visitor awaits trial later this month for a grotesque murder in Honolulu earlier this year, the now infamous luxury property where it happened just hit the Hawaii real estate market with what appears to be a big mark-down. The location is within the gated community that’s among Hawaii’s most exclusive, Hawaii Loa Ridge.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Beach#Commuting#Travel Guide#Hawaii#Sunscreen#Coral Reef#O Ahu
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business News: Honolulu home sales

Our Hawaiian word of the day is "Huakaʻi" e 'ōlelo pu kākou "Huakaʻi" a ʻo ia! The word huakaʻi means voyage, trip or journey. Used in a sentence "E huakaʻi kākou i ka 'āina kūpuna" this is translated as "Letʻs journey back to our ancestral lands."
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Huakai

Joy Koy explains how he got into Eddie Murphy Raw when he was just 15. And Lacy introduces us to drinkable Twinkies. Howard compares current Honolulu home sales to the same time last year. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Actress Siena Agudong from Kauai joins Billy V on his latest...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Philippine Navy sailors volunteer at North Shore school

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of sailors with the Philippine Navy ship BRP Antonio Luna helped beautify a North Shore school this week. Waialua High and Intermediate School teacher Elizabeth Frilles and the Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu organized the day of volunteering and community service. The sailors were in Honolulu...
HONOLULU, HI
honolulumagazine.com

Try Weekend Brunch at These 5 Honolulu Breweries

Brunch is one of the best reasons to wake up on a Sunday morning. Eggs, waffles, mimosas and coffee—all in one place—will get anyone out of bed. And while beer and brunch aren’t a normal pairing, I love the unexpected twist of a bustling brewery opening up on a sunny Sunday morning to flip some pancakes. Follow me as I check out weekend brunch at five of my favorite breweries around Honolulu.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Big Island Chocolate Festival Hosts New Dip, Sip And Paint Events

Get ready, chocolate lovers. The Big Island Chocolate Festival has a new event that is sure to not just tickle your taste-buds but get your creative juices flowing. The festival’s inaugural Dip, Sip and Paint events are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13, at Island Lave Java in Coconut Grove Marketplace in Kailua Village. There are two sessions from which to choose: 3-5 p.m. or 7-9 p.m., with the events outdoors, but under roof.
KAILUA, HI
mypearlcity.com

808 Craft Fair today, Sunday, August 7 at the Pearl City Shopping Center

Check out today’s 808 Craft and Gift fair at the Pearl City Shopping Center from 10am-3pm. Dozens of crafters, specialty products, and ‘ono food and beverages will fill the Pearl City Shopping lower level fronting the House of Dragon Chinese Restaurant and on the upper level near Bank of Hawaii and McDonald’s.
PEARL CITY, HI
lonelyplanet.com

The longest US domestic flight is coming back to take travelers to Hawaii

Travelers wishing to fly between Boston and Hawaii can do so from December © Glowing Earth Photography / 500px. In good news for travelers wishing to fly to Hawaii for some sunshine and sea during the Christmas holidays, Hawaiian Airlines has announced that it will resume the almost 10-hour service between Honolulu and Boston on 18 December.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui man digs deep to make sure kids in need have school supplies

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A young Lahaina man is finding a way to donate school supplies to students in need ― and is hoping others will follow his lead. Shreddan Gomesh, 21, has no car or job. But he has always wanted to help kids. Gomesh’s parents went to school...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Genki balls tamp down stench of Ala Wai Canal

"And you know, it's weird because it used to always stink and everything. You'd say, 'Well, we're by the Ala Wai cause you could tell.' But now, you just don't have the smell anymore," Lokahi Canoe Club racing coordinator Lee Buhre said.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Momoa surprises passengers aboard HA LAX flight

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Passengers aboard Sunday’s Hawaiian Airlines flight from LAX to Honolulu got more than complimentary lunch–a familiar, and famous, face behind the flight attendant cart. “Aloha Kakahiaka. Good morning guests, this is Jason Momoa.” Momoa, star of Aquaman and a beloved Hawaii native, handed out bottles of Mananalu water on the flight, as […]
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy