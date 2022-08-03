Read on www.hawaiimagazine.com
Related
BEAT OF HAWAII
Three Airlines Fast-Chopping Hawaii Routes In Shakeup
At least five mainland cities have been left reeling from a pullback in Hawaii flights from coast to coast. Sacramento, for one, is a popular west coast gateway to Hawaii and, until recently, had many nonstop flight options from Alaska Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. But no more. Oakland also lost a big Hawaii player last year, while recently expanded Long Beach to Hawaii routes have just contracted. And there’s more.
KITV.com
Makana Lani restaurant opens at Alohilani Resort in Waikiki
A new restaurant, Makana Lani, opens Saturday at Alohilani Resort Waikiki Beach. The buffet restaurant on the second floor offers more than 50 buffet options to choose from- for breakfast, brunch and dinner. Owner Liz-Hata Watanabe says she wanted to offer a cuisine that starts local and goes global, so...
Protecting Kaimana: Kia’i arrive in Waikiki
No one has been arrested or cited at Kaimana Beach, according to the DLNR., but officials are not the only protectors in Waikiki.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Bathtub Murder Spawns Hawaii Luxury Real Estate Discount
While an accused Hawaii visitor awaits trial later this month for a grotesque murder in Honolulu earlier this year, the now infamous luxury property where it happened just hit the Hawaii real estate market with what appears to be a big mark-down. The location is within the gated community that’s among Hawaii’s most exclusive, Hawaii Loa Ridge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business News: Honolulu home sales
Our Hawaiian word of the day is "Huakaʻi" e 'ōlelo pu kākou "Huakaʻi" a ʻo ia! The word huakaʻi means voyage, trip or journey. Used in a sentence "E huakaʻi kākou i ka 'āina kūpuna" this is translated as "Letʻs journey back to our ancestral lands."
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Huakai
Joy Koy explains how he got into Eddie Murphy Raw when he was just 15. And Lacy introduces us to drinkable Twinkies. Howard compares current Honolulu home sales to the same time last year. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Actress Siena Agudong from Kauai joins Billy V on his latest...
LIST: Top 10 loco moco spots on Oahu
While many people are excited to try the local Hawaiian cuisine, like kalua pork and Spam fried rice, many people want to get their hands on the breakfast classic: an island loco moco.
Maui road closure concerns wedding cake shop owner
Hawaiian Telcom said a single utility line fell early morning on August 5, causing the Piilani highway on Maui to close.
Grand opening today: A new creative space for keiki
VIVISTOP is a free creative lab that encourages creativity for Hawaii's keiki.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Philippine Navy sailors volunteer at North Shore school
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of sailors with the Philippine Navy ship BRP Antonio Luna helped beautify a North Shore school this week. Waialua High and Intermediate School teacher Elizabeth Frilles and the Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu organized the day of volunteering and community service. The sailors were in Honolulu...
honolulumagazine.com
Try Weekend Brunch at These 5 Honolulu Breweries
Brunch is one of the best reasons to wake up on a Sunday morning. Eggs, waffles, mimosas and coffee—all in one place—will get anyone out of bed. And while beer and brunch aren’t a normal pairing, I love the unexpected twist of a bustling brewery opening up on a sunny Sunday morning to flip some pancakes. Follow me as I check out weekend brunch at five of my favorite breweries around Honolulu.
From Hawaii to Las Vegas: Work begins on Zippy’s new location after COVID pause
Over the years, it has become a local institution, with dozens of locations on Oahu, Maui, Big Island, and -- coming soon -- Las Vegas.
bigislandnow.com
Big Island Chocolate Festival Hosts New Dip, Sip And Paint Events
Get ready, chocolate lovers. The Big Island Chocolate Festival has a new event that is sure to not just tickle your taste-buds but get your creative juices flowing. The festival’s inaugural Dip, Sip and Paint events are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 13, at Island Lave Java in Coconut Grove Marketplace in Kailua Village. There are two sessions from which to choose: 3-5 p.m. or 7-9 p.m., with the events outdoors, but under roof.
KITV.com
Aloha Harvest holds food distribution in Downtown - officials said the need is greater
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Aloha Harvest partnered with Reality Church of Honolulu and other organizations to hold a food distribution site. Officials said recipients’ cars lined up throughout downtown Honolulu up to four hours early. “My friend called me last month and said there was a place giving out fresh,...
mypearlcity.com
808 Craft Fair today, Sunday, August 7 at the Pearl City Shopping Center
Check out today’s 808 Craft and Gift fair at the Pearl City Shopping Center from 10am-3pm. Dozens of crafters, specialty products, and ‘ono food and beverages will fill the Pearl City Shopping lower level fronting the House of Dragon Chinese Restaurant and on the upper level near Bank of Hawaii and McDonald’s.
lonelyplanet.com
The longest US domestic flight is coming back to take travelers to Hawaii
Travelers wishing to fly between Boston and Hawaii can do so from December © Glowing Earth Photography / 500px. In good news for travelers wishing to fly to Hawaii for some sunshine and sea during the Christmas holidays, Hawaiian Airlines has announced that it will resume the almost 10-hour service between Honolulu and Boston on 18 December.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui man digs deep to make sure kids in need have school supplies
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A young Lahaina man is finding a way to donate school supplies to students in need ― and is hoping others will follow his lead. Shreddan Gomesh, 21, has no car or job. But he has always wanted to help kids. Gomesh’s parents went to school...
Genki balls tamp down stench of Ala Wai Canal
"And you know, it's weird because it used to always stink and everything. You'd say, 'Well, we're by the Ala Wai cause you could tell.' But now, you just don't have the smell anymore," Lokahi Canoe Club racing coordinator Lee Buhre said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Nostalgia fills the air for this fangirl as top 90s boy band makes Hawaii comeback
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You can bet Michelle Rai will be one of the many screaming fans at the Blaisdell this weekend!. The McCully woman went to the New Kids on The Block’s very first concert in Hawaii and that’s not all. “So, we’re there at the hotel ballroom...
Momoa surprises passengers aboard HA LAX flight
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Passengers aboard Sunday’s Hawaiian Airlines flight from LAX to Honolulu got more than complimentary lunch–a familiar, and famous, face behind the flight attendant cart. “Aloha Kakahiaka. Good morning guests, this is Jason Momoa.” Momoa, star of Aquaman and a beloved Hawaii native, handed out bottles of Mananalu water on the flight, as […]
Comments / 4