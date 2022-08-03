Read on griceconnect.com
Local students explore future careers at STEM Discovery Camp
Local students dive into the world of STEM at the Magnolia Midlands Georgia Youth Science and Technology Center (MMGYSTC) STEM Discovery Camp. The STEM Discovery Camp was held in June at the Sudie Fulford Community Learning Center at East Georgia State College. STEM Discovery Camp is an annual, four-day learning...
Soyumi Asian Kitchen celebrating five years of serving sushi – and the community
On August 8, 2017, local entrepreneur and restaurateur Adam Tsang opened Soyumi Asian Kitchen on Buckhead Drive in the Statesboro Crossing shopping center. The restaurant, a testament to Tsang’s commitment to quality food and service, is now celebrating five years of success in the Statesboro community. Tsang was raised...
New accelerated program debuts this fall at Georgia Southern
Georgia Southern University special education faculty created an Accelerated Bachelor’s to Master’s (ABM) program to assist undergraduate special education students with earning an advanced degree in special education in less time. The team, including the College of Education’s Eric Landers, Ph.D., Cynthia Massey, Ph.D., Stephanie Devine, Ph.D., Kathryn...
Kiwanis Club creates and funds “Little Eaglet” program
The “Little Eaglet” idea was hatched by Kiwanis Club of Statesboro member Dan Hagan. Today, thanks to a more than $20,000 contribution by the club, this idea is now a reality. The new program will create standards-based learning experiences for all Bulloch County Schools elementary students at one...
VIDEO: Downtown Pep Rally draws large crowd Friday
A large crowd of community members showed up for the Downtown Pep Rally event which featured three area high school teams, cheerleaders and band members for the annual First Friday event. Hours before the event was to begin, downtown Statesboro received 3 inches of rain. That did little to dampen...
Statesboro to host 2nd community meeting on zoning updates
The City of Statesboro is embarking on a process to update its zoning and other development regulations and combine them into a Unified Development Code that will regulate all new construction in the city. The process is being facilitated by Atlanta-based consultants TSW and is expected to run through mid-2023.
Kiwanis Club distributes meals at Rebecca’s Café lunch program
Prior to Covid-19, the Kiwanis Club of Statesboro enjoyed assisting with the hot meals event at Rebecca’s Café for several years. That program was suspended for over two years, and resumed earlier this year as a sack lunch program. The Kiwanis Club and other organizations that participate really...
Second COVID vaccine pop-up will be set up at the Library Aug. 6
COVID vaccines, for ages five and up, will be available on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Library. The Library is located at 124 S. Main Street in Statesboro. Squashing the Spread Bulloch, a group made up of community members that work to...
Michael Wyman Owen Sr.
Mr. Michael Wyman Owen Sr., age 68, passed away on Tuesday, August 2nd 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is...
Statesboro High School Class of 2002 holds 20th reunion
The Statesboro High School Blue Devil Class of 2002 recently celebrated its 20th-year reunion with a weekend of food and fellowship here in Statesboro. The graduating class of nearly 250 had a small but mighty group join together for a happy hour, school tour, dinner social, and farewell brunch. Demetrius...
Vera McMillan Scott
Mrs.Vera McMillan Scott, age 72, passed into rest, Tuesday August 02, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Mrs. Vera McMillan Scott...
Jerald Gordon “Bo” Donaldson
Mr. Jerald Gordon “Bo” Donaldson, age 50, died Saturday, August 6, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Candler in Savannah. He was born and raised in Statesboro, Georgia. Bo was a 1989 graduate of Portal High School. Following high school, Bo worked various jobs until working in the family auto sales business; Which is now Bo’s Auto Sales, he owned and operated the business until his death.
Tasting Statesboro the United Way tickets on sale now
Tasting Statesboro the United Way is an opportunity to sample dishes from over 35 local restaurants, while supporting a worthy cause!. Tasters experience a wide variety of food ranging in cuisines, and have their chance at over 30 incredible raffle items. Since 2011, the United Way of Southeast Georgia has...
Mrs. Dorothy Edwards Brannen
Mrs. Dorothy Scurry Edwards Brannen, 98, passed on Tuesday afternoon, August 2, 2022 at Doctor’s Hospital in Augusta, GA. Dorothy was born on April 18, 1924 in Atlanta, GA to Ernest Fred and Pearl Farmer Scurry. She attended North Fulton High School and afterwards she married George H. Edwards and they resided in Effingham County. This union produced two daughters, Nancy and Retta. She was widowed in 1966. It was in December 1967 that she married her second husband, James W. “Bill” Brannen. She also gained a stepdaughter, Anne in her marriage to James. The new family moved to Sylvania, GA. Dorothy and James were married 43 years and enjoyed family, friends, their First Baptist Church family, and were avid Georgia football fans. She was also a member of the Virginia Sunday School class.
Mr. Lonnie E. Morris
Mr. Lonnie E. Morris, age 65, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Memorial Health in Savannah. The Register, Georgia native was the son of the late Ivey and Alice Attaway Morris. He worked on the family farm for many years until beginning his career as a carpenter and electrician, until becoming disabled in 2005. He was currently a resident of Garfield, Georgia.
Bulloch County goes back to school
This morning, Bulloch County Schools welcomed back more than 11,000 students and 2,100 employees across its 15 schools and learning programs. Most students are learning on campus in a traditional, face-to-face setting, and 350 Bulloch students are participating in the Virtual Learning Program. The district is also welcoming 225 new employees this year, with 70 of those being new teachers.
Kindness of strangers made the difference for GS grad | Remarkable journey from abuse, homelessness to graduation
“Sanielle Lashaye Jones,” echoed across the Savannah Convention Center at Georgia Southern’s (GS) graduation ceremony this past May. The 28-year-old walked across the stage to accept her diploma with four years of hard work and suffering now behind her. Cheering her on in the crowd was Bulloch County...
William James Middle to open with new traffic plan
William James Middle School has a new traffic plan for buses and other vehicles on campus. The school’s main entrance on U.S. Highway 80 will not be used during morning and afternoon drop off and pick up of students. Families are asked to carefully review the new plan and...
Schools’ to accept Gifted Services nominations from August 1 to 24
Bulloch County Schools’ nomination window for Gifted Services will be open August 1-24, for children in second through eighth grades, who are new to the school district. This fall review provides a time for teachers, parents, guardians, students, or peers to nominate any newly enrolled student. Students must meet the specifications for this window of consideration.
