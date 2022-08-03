ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swainsboro, GA

New accelerated program debuts this fall at Georgia Southern

Georgia Southern University special education faculty created an Accelerated Bachelor’s to Master’s (ABM) program to assist undergraduate special education students with earning an advanced degree in special education in less time. The team, including the College of Education’s Eric Landers, Ph.D., Cynthia Massey, Ph.D., Stephanie Devine, Ph.D., Kathryn...
STATESBORO, GA
VIDEO: Downtown Pep Rally draws large crowd Friday

A large crowd of community members showed up for the Downtown Pep Rally event which featured three area high school teams, cheerleaders and band members for the annual First Friday event. Hours before the event was to begin, downtown Statesboro received 3 inches of rain. That did little to dampen...
Michael Wyman Owen Sr.

Mr. Michael Wyman Owen Sr., age 68, passed away on Tuesday, August 2nd 2022 at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro. A family memorial service will be held at a later date. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com. Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is...
Statesboro High School Class of 2002 holds 20th reunion

The Statesboro High School Blue Devil Class of 2002 recently celebrated its 20th-year reunion with a weekend of food and fellowship here in Statesboro. The graduating class of nearly 250 had a small but mighty group join together for a happy hour, school tour, dinner social, and farewell brunch. Demetrius...
Vera McMillan Scott

Mrs.Vera McMillan Scott, age 72, passed into rest, Tuesday August 02, 2022, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Mrs. Vera McMillan Scott...
Jerald Gordon “Bo” Donaldson

Mr. Jerald Gordon “Bo” Donaldson, age 50, died Saturday, August 6, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Candler in Savannah. He was born and raised in Statesboro, Georgia. Bo was a 1989 graduate of Portal High School. Following high school, Bo worked various jobs until working in the family auto sales business; Which is now Bo’s Auto Sales, he owned and operated the business until his death.
Tasting Statesboro the United Way tickets on sale now

Tasting Statesboro the United Way is an opportunity to sample dishes from over 35 local restaurants, while supporting a worthy cause!. Tasters experience a wide variety of food ranging in cuisines, and have their chance at over 30 incredible raffle items. Since 2011, the United Way of Southeast Georgia has...
Mrs. Dorothy Edwards Brannen

Mrs. Dorothy Scurry Edwards Brannen, 98, passed on Tuesday afternoon, August 2, 2022 at Doctor’s Hospital in Augusta, GA. Dorothy was born on April 18, 1924 in Atlanta, GA to Ernest Fred and Pearl Farmer Scurry. She attended North Fulton High School and afterwards she married George H. Edwards and they resided in Effingham County. This union produced two daughters, Nancy and Retta. She was widowed in 1966. It was in December 1967 that she married her second husband, James W. “Bill” Brannen. She also gained a stepdaughter, Anne in her marriage to James. The new family moved to Sylvania, GA. Dorothy and James were married 43 years and enjoyed family, friends, their First Baptist Church family, and were avid Georgia football fans. She was also a member of the Virginia Sunday School class.
Mr. Lonnie E. Morris

Mr. Lonnie E. Morris, age 65, died Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at Memorial Health in Savannah. The Register, Georgia native was the son of the late Ivey and Alice Attaway Morris. He worked on the family farm for many years until beginning his career as a carpenter and electrician, until becoming disabled in 2005. He was currently a resident of Garfield, Georgia.
Bulloch County goes back to school

This morning, Bulloch County Schools welcomed back more than 11,000 students and 2,100 employees across its 15 schools and learning programs. Most students are learning on campus in a traditional, face-to-face setting, and 350 Bulloch students are participating in the Virtual Learning Program. The district is also welcoming 225 new employees this year, with 70 of those being new teachers.
Schools’ to accept Gifted Services nominations from August 1 to 24

Bulloch County Schools’ nomination window for Gifted Services will be open August 1-24, for children in second through eighth grades, who are new to the school district. This fall review provides a time for teachers, parents, guardians, students, or peers to nominate any newly enrolled student. Students must meet the specifications for this window of consideration.
Good Morning, Statesboro!

Herschel DeWayne Grice is the founder of Grice Connect an online news and information company in Statesboro, Georgia. DeWayne has been active in the media for over three decades. He brings a unique insight... More by DeWayne Grice.
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

