Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash every monthJ.R. HeimbignerArizona State
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite PopularityGreyson FChandler, AZ
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town OpensGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now Open in PhoenixGreyson FDetroit, MI
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix New Times
Fill Up Your Weekend with These 4 Fun Food and Drink Events
The weekend is here again, and with that comes plenty of fun food and drink events around the Valley and beyond. Whether you want to celebrate Phoenix at downtown's First Friday, or escape the city to southern Arizona, enjoy an adult afternoon sampling beer or treat the kids to a special Saturday night, this weekend has options for everyone.
Phoenix New Times
Best Phoenix Concerts This Weekend: Father John Misty, Destroy Boys, 12th Planet
Up for seeing a show this weekend? You've got many options available, including gigs by indie rock/indie folk star Father John Misty, dubstep pioneer 12th Planet, and female-fronted punk band Destroy Boys. If those don't float your particular boat, pop-punk act New Found Glory and DJ superstar Borgeous are also due in the Valley.
Phoenix New Times
Walter Studios Brings More Art, Music, and Culture to Downtown Phoenix
The folks behind Walter Productions are in the midst of a busy summer. In addition to prepping their fantastical art cars for Burning Man later this month, the local immersive entertainment production company recently added to its small empire of event venues around the Valley. In the last week of...
iheart.com
Speakeasies In The Valley
When it comes to cool and fun nightlife in Phoenix, there is nothing better than a speakeasy. A speakeasy got its roots during prohibition, where you had to speak softly while enjoying cocktails in a hidden secret bar. Prohibition has ended long ago, but that does not mean that you can enjoy some amazing speakeasies here in Phoenix. Check out some of these awesome speakeasies, the next time you are looking to enjoy a cocktail with friends.
Popular Go-Kart Chain Planning Second Arizona Location
See the location of the second facility.
Phoenix New Times
This Fall, Phoenix Hosts 2 Restaurant Weeks. Here's What You Need To Know
There may be no better time for a date night meal than Arizona Restaurant week. The menus are set, the deals are good, and the event encourages diners to get out and try something new. This fall in Phoenix, there will be a double dose of restaurant week fun. Here's...
This weekend in the Valley: Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, First Friday & more
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, free First Friday events, and more are taking place this weekend [August 6- 8] in the Valley. Here's a full list of events to check out.
Here Are The Highest-Rated Chocolate Chip Cookies In Phoenix
Yelp says this is the best place in town for cookies.
Richie V’s Chicago Eatery Coming Soon to Chandler
Chandler’s “Chicago hot dog guy” is coming back stronger than ever.
Phoenix New Times
These 4 Taprooms Serve Arizona-Made Mead. Here's Where to Find Local Honey Wine
Saturday is National Mead Day, a holiday celebrating the nectar of the gods and the mortals who make it. If you haven’t tried mead before – or if you've only seen it at a Renaissance festival – there’s more to the world’s oldest fermented beverage than its history.
citysuntimes.com
Highest-selling acre lot in Arizona's history located in Paradise Valley
It should be no surprise that economic forces have created some recent obstacles in the housing market but Frank Aazami and Arizona’s Luxury Leader Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty has managed to cut through those obstacles by transacting properties and making robust sales regardless of what is happening in our economy.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Italian Food in Phoenix
Phoenix, Arizona, is a beautiful and sprawling metropolis. Phoenix is the state capital, known for its year-round warm climate and sunny days. Whether you are a Phoenix resident or just visiting for a few days, the city has plenty of dining experiences available!. From pizza to linguine to tiramisu, Phoenix...
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: August 6-7
PHOENIX - Need plans this weekend? From football to beer to monster trucks, there's plenty of fun events to check out across the Valley for Aug. 6-7. Peoria Firefighter Charities Drive-Thru Backpack Event - Peoria. "Back to school time is quickly approaching. Join the Peoria Firefighters Charities as they help...
azbigmedia.com
Biltmore Fashion Park adds 5 new retailers and restaurants
Biltmore Fashion Park, a much-loved destination in the Macerich portfolio of high-quality retail and mixed-use properties across the country, today announced a slate of five new retailers and restaurants joining the iconic outdoor center, including Anthropologie. Anthropologie, which will open later this year, is a unique, full-lifestyle shopping destination with...
fox10phoenix.com
'El Jefe': Famous southern Arizona jaguar spotted for first time in 7 years
PHOENIX - A famous jaguar known to have roamed the mountains in southern Arizona has been spotted for the first time in years south of the border. "El Jefe" was spotted in Sonora, Mexico, about 120 miles south of his last recorded sighting in Arizona, the Center for Biological Diversity announced on Aug. 4.
Experts say cool down coming in Phoenix real estate market
As the fed continues to raise interest rates, local experts say it's cooling off the red-hot Phoenix real estate market.
luxury-houses.net
A Beautiful Home with Breathtaking Mountain Views in A Highly Sought After Location Within Paradise Valley Seeks $7.225 Million
The Home in Paradise Valley, a stunning contemporary residence with breathtaking views of both Camelback & Mummy Mountains from almost every room is now available for sale. This home located at 5720 E Joshua Tree Ln, Paradise Valley, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Tricia A. DeSouza (Phone: 480-540-2469) at HomeSmart for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Paradise Valley.
This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Arizona History
Here's a look at who won the largest lottery prize in Arizona.
Phoenix New Times
Best Bites: Melrose Restaurant Joe's Diner Serves the Perfect Pancake
Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu, but one specific and amazing dish. These bites have something to say and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that are seriously worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!. They're sweet...
Phoenix New Times
Weed Smokers and Rappers Help Provide Much Needed IDs to Phoenix Homeless
Last week, dozens of Valley hip-hop heads drove 150 miles to Flagstaff to smoke weed in "The Pines" with their favorite rap stars, Twista, MIMS, Lil' Flip, and others, at the Beat Therapy 2k concert. The music fest benefited the homeless community in Phoenix. "We are receiving a percentage of...
