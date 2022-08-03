ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix New Times

Fill Up Your Weekend with These 4 Fun Food and Drink Events

The weekend is here again, and with that comes plenty of fun food and drink events around the Valley and beyond. Whether you want to celebrate Phoenix at downtown's First Friday, or escape the city to southern Arizona, enjoy an adult afternoon sampling beer or treat the kids to a special Saturday night, this weekend has options for everyone.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Best Phoenix Concerts This Weekend: Father John Misty, Destroy Boys, 12th Planet

Up for seeing a show this weekend? You've got many options available, including gigs by indie rock/indie folk star Father John Misty, dubstep pioneer 12th Planet, and female-fronted punk band Destroy Boys. If those don't float your particular boat, pop-punk act New Found Glory and DJ superstar Borgeous are also due in the Valley.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Walter Studios Brings More Art, Music, and Culture to Downtown Phoenix

The folks behind Walter Productions are in the midst of a busy summer. In addition to prepping their fantastical art cars for Burning Man later this month, the local immersive entertainment production company recently added to its small empire of event venues around the Valley. In the last week of...
PHOENIX, AZ
iheart.com

Speakeasies In The Valley

When it comes to cool and fun nightlife in Phoenix, there is nothing better than a speakeasy. A speakeasy got its roots during prohibition, where you had to speak softly while enjoying cocktails in a hidden secret bar. Prohibition has ended long ago, but that does not mean that you can enjoy some amazing speakeasies here in Phoenix. Check out some of these awesome speakeasies, the next time you are looking to enjoy a cocktail with friends.
PHOENIX, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Highest-selling acre lot in Arizona's history located in Paradise Valley

It should be no surprise that economic forces have created some recent obstacles in the housing market but Frank Aazami and Arizona’s Luxury Leader Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty has managed to cut through those obstacles by transacting properties and making robust sales regardless of what is happening in our economy.
PHOENIX, AZ
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Eat Italian Food in Phoenix

Phoenix, Arizona, is a beautiful and sprawling metropolis. Phoenix is the state capital, known for its year-round warm climate and sunny days. Whether you are a Phoenix resident or just visiting for a few days, the city has plenty of dining experiences available!. From pizza to linguine to tiramisu, Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Things to do in the Phoenix metro area this weekend: August 6-7

PHOENIX - Need plans this weekend? From football to beer to monster trucks, there's plenty of fun events to check out across the Valley for Aug. 6-7. Peoria Firefighter Charities Drive-Thru Backpack Event - Peoria. "Back to school time is quickly approaching. Join the Peoria Firefighters Charities as they help...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Biltmore Fashion Park adds 5 new retailers and restaurants

Biltmore Fashion Park, a much-loved destination in the Macerich portfolio of high-quality retail and mixed-use properties across the country, today announced a slate of five new retailers and restaurants joining the iconic outdoor center, including Anthropologie. Anthropologie, which will open later this year, is a unique, full-lifestyle shopping destination with...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

'El Jefe': Famous southern Arizona jaguar spotted for first time in 7 years

PHOENIX - A famous jaguar known to have roamed the mountains in southern Arizona has been spotted for the first time in years south of the border. "El Jefe" was spotted in Sonora, Mexico, about 120 miles south of his last recorded sighting in Arizona, the Center for Biological Diversity announced on Aug. 4.
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

A Beautiful Home with Breathtaking Mountain Views in A Highly Sought After Location Within Paradise Valley Seeks $7.225 Million

The Home in Paradise Valley, a stunning contemporary residence with breathtaking views of both Camelback & Mummy Mountains from almost every room is now available for sale. This home located at 5720 E Joshua Tree Ln, Paradise Valley, Arizona offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Tricia A. DeSouza (Phone: 480-540-2469) at HomeSmart for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Paradise Valley.
PARADISE VALLEY, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Best Bites: Melrose Restaurant Joe's Diner Serves the Perfect Pancake

Welcome to Best Bites, a series where we celebrate not a whole restaurant or menu, but one specific and amazing dish. These bites have something to say and we are listening. Keep reading for dishes that are seriously worth the trek across metro Phoenix to find. Dig in!. They're sweet...
PHOENIX, AZ

