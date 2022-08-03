ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congress is closer than ever to reining in social media

By RUTH READER, BEN LEONARD
POLITICO
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

So… what’s the deal with Kansas?

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. Kansas’ resounding rejection of a ballot initiative to end a right to an abortion in...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Oregon State
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: GOP budget nerds: Here's how to kill the reconciliation bill

NEW JOBS REPORT — The July unemployment report drops at 8:30 a.m. The economy added 372,000 jobs in June, and economists are predicting a gain of 250,000 jobs for July. Yesterday, the White House called the anticipated drop an expected “transition” from “record-high-breaking jobs numbers” to “stable and steady growth.”
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marsha Blackburn
Person
Liz Cheney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Privacy#Consumer Privacy#Privacy Law#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The Commerce Committee#Politico
POLITICO

The strong women who shaped Liz Cheney

Happy Friday, rulers! Katie here; we’re doing something different today. We have a guest contributor: Susan Anderson, a longtime Wyoming-based journalist who has covered the Cheney Family for three decades. Given all the interest in Liz Cheney’s independent streak and willingness to buck Donald Trump, Anderson wrote for us about her family background and how it might have shaped her character and political career, based on reporting over the years. More below. Thanks to Maya Parthasarathy for helping to put this newsletter together.
WYOMING STATE
POLITICO

China suspends dialogue with U.S.

Iceland’s new volcano: It’s bringing a new level of excitement and danger to transiting through Reykjavik. China suspends climate and other dialogue with U.S.: Other areas of cooperation affected by Beijing’s decision include maritime safety, counternarcotics and transnational crime, per AP. Beijing continues to fire ballistic missiles near Taiwan for the first time since 1996. With Beijing warning commercial planes to avoid nearby airspace, Taipei is calling the exercises “a maritime and aerial blockade.”
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
FTC
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
POLITICO

Sinema’s tax tweaks

SINEMA SIGNS ON — Arizona centrist Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is backing the Democrats climate, tax and health care bill, after an agreement on changes to the package was announced by her and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) last night. Changes to the bill that won Sinema’s approval...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

The man selling GOP politics to Black media

With help from Ella Creamer, Rishika Dugyala and Bill Duryea. What up, Recast family! WNBA star Brittney Griner is sentenced to 9 years in a Russian prison, the Department of Justice charges current and former Louisville police officers in connection with the raid that killed Breonna Taylor and the economy adds 528,000 jobs, defying expectations. First, though, we start with the face of the RNC’s Black media outreach.
MICHIGAN STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The politics of making history

RECONCILIATION LATEST — The overnight vote-a-rama is winding down and a final vote on the Inflation Reduction Act in the Senate will come this afternoon. The House is scheduled to return and take up the bill on Friday. Our sleep-deprived Hill team has all the latest details here. BIDEN...
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

What the U.S. and China learn from the live-fire exercise

With help from Lawrence Ukenye, Bryan Bender and Daniel Lippman. China’s massing of ships, aircraft and missiles near Taiwan is giving the U.S. a never-before-seen glimpse of how Beijing might launch a military campaign against the island. But China is also learning plenty of lessons that could eventually prove critical in how it plans for any future strike against the island of 23 million people.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy