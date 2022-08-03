Congress is closer than ever to reining in social media

Happy Friday, rulers! Katie here; we’re doing something different today. We have a guest contributor: Susan Anderson, a longtime Wyoming-based journalist who has covered the Cheney Family for three decades. Given all the interest in Liz Cheney’s independent streak and willingness to buck Donald Trump, Anderson wrote for us about her family background and how it might have shaped her character and political career, based on reporting over the years. More below. Thanks to Maya Parthasarathy for helping to put this newsletter together.

WYOMING STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO