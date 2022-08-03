Congress is closer than ever to reining in social media

Read on www.politico.com
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
So… what’s the deal with Kansas?
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. Kansas’ resounding rejection of a ballot initiative to end a right to an abortion in...
POLITICO Playbook: Senate parliamentarian kills key policy in Dem reconciliation bill
BREAKING — Democrats have lost a key piece of the prescription drug pricing reform policy in their reconciliation bill. In an email to Senate staffers at 3:30 a.m., ELIZABETH MACDONOUGH, the Senate parliamentarian, released her long-awaited guidance on the drug pricing plan. The good news for Democrats is that most of their drug reform proposals survived.
Defeated GOP lawmaker sees ‘dark and cynical’ streak prevailing in politics
Michigan Rep. Peter Mejier said: “We are dealing with a politics that does not reward substance, that does not reward, you know, reality.”
POLITICO Playbook: GOP budget nerds: Here's how to kill the reconciliation bill
NEW JOBS REPORT — The July unemployment report drops at 8:30 a.m. The economy added 372,000 jobs in June, and economists are predicting a gain of 250,000 jobs for July. Yesterday, the White House called the anticipated drop an expected “transition” from “record-high-breaking jobs numbers” to “stable and steady growth.”
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
Tim Ryan turned his race into a surprise Senate battleground. Now comes the hard part.
The Ohio Democrat has forged a small lead in internal polling — and brought the Senate Republican machine to his door with attack ads.
DeSantis appoints Federalist Society member to Florida Supreme Court
First appointment in 2020 scuttled because she did not meet constitutional requirements.
Mastriano threatens to renege on testifying to Jan. 6 panel
The Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate wants his lawyer to be able to record the interview, a condition the committee is sure to reject.
Pentagon denies D.C. request for National Guard migrant help
The Pentagon rejected a request from the District of Columbia seeking National Guard assistance in what the mayor has called a “growing humanitarian crisis” prompted by thousands of migrants being bused to the city from two southern states.
The strong women who shaped Liz Cheney
Happy Friday, rulers! Katie here; we’re doing something different today. We have a guest contributor: Susan Anderson, a longtime Wyoming-based journalist who has covered the Cheney Family for three decades. Given all the interest in Liz Cheney’s independent streak and willingness to buck Donald Trump, Anderson wrote for us about her family background and how it might have shaped her character and political career, based on reporting over the years. More below. Thanks to Maya Parthasarathy for helping to put this newsletter together.
Among Donald Trump’s endorsements, one holds a special place in his heart: Kari Lake
With her obsessive insistence on unproven election fraud, the Arizona GOP nominee holds a special place in Trump’s eye.
China suspends dialogue with U.S.
Iceland’s new volcano: It’s bringing a new level of excitement and danger to transiting through Reykjavik. China suspends climate and other dialogue with U.S.: Other areas of cooperation affected by Beijing’s decision include maritime safety, counternarcotics and transnational crime, per AP. Beijing continues to fire ballistic missiles near Taiwan for the first time since 1996. With Beijing warning commercial planes to avoid nearby airspace, Taipei is calling the exercises “a maritime and aerial blockade.”
Sinema’s tax tweaks
SINEMA SIGNS ON — Arizona centrist Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is backing the Democrats climate, tax and health care bill, after an agreement on changes to the package was announced by her and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) last night. Changes to the bill that won Sinema’s approval...
The man selling GOP politics to Black media
With help from Ella Creamer, Rishika Dugyala and Bill Duryea. What up, Recast family! WNBA star Brittney Griner is sentenced to 9 years in a Russian prison, the Department of Justice charges current and former Louisville police officers in connection with the raid that killed Breonna Taylor and the economy adds 528,000 jobs, defying expectations. First, though, we start with the face of the RNC’s Black media outreach.
POLITICO Playbook: The politics of making history
RECONCILIATION LATEST — The overnight vote-a-rama is winding down and a final vote on the Inflation Reduction Act in the Senate will come this afternoon. The House is scheduled to return and take up the bill on Friday. Our sleep-deprived Hill team has all the latest details here. BIDEN...
What the U.S. and China learn from the live-fire exercise
With help from Lawrence Ukenye, Bryan Bender and Daniel Lippman. China’s massing of ships, aircraft and missiles near Taiwan is giving the U.S. a never-before-seen glimpse of how Beijing might launch a military campaign against the island. But China is also learning plenty of lessons that could eventually prove critical in how it plans for any future strike against the island of 23 million people.
