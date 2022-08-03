Read on www.kmaland.com
Related
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska developer gears up to win OK for RV park/airboat marina on Platte River
OMAHA -- The controversial proposal to build an RV and airboat park along the Platte River may still have life. Brad Brown, who builds high-end homes in the Omaha area, will attempt next week to convince the Valley City Council to greenlight his plan to turn approximately 92 acres along the river into an RV park.
Shelby County residents voice concerns over safety of proposed pipeline
(Shelby Co.) The Shelby County Board of Supervisors held public hearings on Tuesday on ordinances related to the proposed carbon pipeline. According to the meeting minutes, during both hearings, rural citizens and the mayor of a nearby town spoke of concerns of the safety in and around the pipeline once installed. Safety and the use of public parks and recreation areas frequented by children that are nearby the intended route were brought up as concerns. Alex Londo, Shelby County Emergency Management Coordinator, spoke and informed the public in attendance of all the preparation and training that has to be given for a newly created public safety possibility. Two letters were received at the Auditors office; one from the Shelby County Public Health Board expressing concerns about the proposed pipeline, and one in opposition from Summit Carbon Solutions. A petition was also received in opposition to the pipeline and questioning the safety and permanent farm ground damage that may occur on highly erodible farm ground.
Council Bluffs residents gather for the 8th Annual Community Wellness Bash
All of the organizations and resources represented are centered around wellness. This includes physical and mental health.
kmaland.com
Welcome bag tradition back this year for new Shenandoah School District teachers
(Shenandoah) -- Businesses and organizations in Shenandoah have a chance to welcome new school teachers to the community. The Shenandoah Education Association is once again gathering contributions for new teacher welcome bags that are handed out to the new staff when they start in the district. Amy Toye is a high school language arts instructor and a member of the welcome bag committee. She says she remembers receiving her welcome bag when she started in Shenandoah in 2011.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
Overdue roads project in southwest Omaha getting underway
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major road project in southwest Omaha moves into the next phase. Widening South 168th Street south of West Dodge Road to West Center is complete, now crews are moving further south to Q Street. “This is a federal aid project, so we’ve been working on...
kmaland.com
Mills County to implement burn ban
(Glenwood) -- Mills County residents hoping to conduct open burns over the weekend will need to change plans or acquire permission from their local fire chiefs. That's according to Mills County Emergency Management Director Gabe Barney, who tells KMA News the county will implement a burn ban beginning Saturday, August 6, at 8 a.m. The ban prohibits all open burning in Mills County, including all cities within the county. Barney says abnormally dry air conditions and temperatures, along with the possibility of high winds, prompted the discussion of a ban. But, he adds fire chiefs also have been reporting multiple calls along Interstate-29 for brush fires.
kmaland.com
Naig lauds Southwest Iowa water quality project
(Des Moines) -- State agriculture officials have announced the next phase of funding to improve water quality in Southwest Iowa. Earlier this week, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig announced the next three-year phase with a grant award of over $479,000 to the Southwest Iowa Water Quality Project in Page and Taylor Counties. The program involves the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship partnering with farmers, landowners, and the Taylor and Page County Soil and Water Conservation Districts to expand and accelerate the adoption and deployment of practices to improve water quality. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Naig says Page and Taylor Counties provide a prime landscape for the project.
WOWT
UNMC ‘Urban Heat Island’ study kicks off to explain why areas in North and South Omaha are hotter
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Redlining is the now illegal practice of defining areas with predominantly Black and Brown people as unfit for investment, meaning loans were denied to people in areas based on race. Now that’s having real impacts on the heat index in North and South Omaha. “It’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
kmaland.com
Dolores “Dee” Jackson, 91, of Stanton, Iowa, formerly of Red Oak and Villisca, IA
Location:Arlington Cemetery, northwest of Villisca, Iowa. Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak. Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the First Covenant Church in Red Oak. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:Arlington Cemetery, northwest of Villisca, Iowa.
KETV.com
Section of Highway 370 in Sarpy County reopens after road buckles due to heat
A portion of Highway 370 has reopened Sarpy County after the road buckled Saturday. The Nebraska Department of Transportation closed the section around 8:20 p.m. near Highway 50 just north of the Omaha National Cemetery. The DOT confirmed the hazard was heat-related. The DOT reopened the road shortly after 10:30...
Gothicon creeps into La Vista Friday and Saturday
It may not be October yet, but if you're looking for a taste of Halloween you'll want to check out Gothicon.
Omaha restaurant wins $10K top prize in Pitch Black competition
3 News Now shared the stories of all five Pitch Black finalists over the past few weeks and on Saturday, a winner was announced.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Excessive Heat Warning for Harrison, Pottawattamie and Mills counties
(Omaha) The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Harrison, Pottawattamie and Mills counties from Noon to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 113 is expected. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
kmaland.com
David C. Pazderka, 65 of Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Start:11:00 a.m. Visitation End:12:00 p.m.
iheart.com
Douglas County Health identifies four new monkey pox cases on Friday
(Douglas County, NE) -- Four new probable cases of monkeypox reported in Douglas County on Friday. Friday afternoon, the Douglas County Health Department reported that two suspected cases of monkeypox were being investigated by them. Then a short time later, the health department said that two more cases had been reported. Contact tracing is underway for the new cases. These cases bring the number of suspected monkeypox cases in Douglas County up to ten.
kmaland.com
KMA MORNING SHOW - Angie Trowbridge & Amy Toye, Shenandoah New Teacher Welcome Bags
(Shenandoah) -- Businesses and organizations in Shenandoah have a chance to welcome new scho…
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kmaland.com
NW Missouri educator crowned Miss Sidney Iowa Rodeo for 2022
(Sidney) -- The new Miss Sidney Iowa Rodeo says the achievement has been several years in the making. Anna Horn was named rodeo royalty for the 99th Sidney Iowa Championship Rodeo earlier this week. Raised in Stuart, Iowa, Horn now lives in Barnard, Missouri and teaches at the Jefferson C-123 School District. Horn says she first decided to try for the top spot in Sidney when visiting the community over three years ago.
kmaland.com
Harold D. Smith, 89 of Omaha, Nebraska
Location:Irvington Volunteer Fire Station; 9111 Fremont Street; Omaha, Nebraska.
kmaland.com
Corning man arrested on Page County charges
(KMAland) -- A Corning man was arrested on charges in Page County Saturday. According to the Page County Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old Jacob Alan Blake of Corning, Iowa was arrested in Adams County and transferred to Page County on charges of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse. Blake is...
Comments / 0