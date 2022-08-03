(Shelby Co.) The Shelby County Board of Supervisors held public hearings on Tuesday on ordinances related to the proposed carbon pipeline. According to the meeting minutes, during both hearings, rural citizens and the mayor of a nearby town spoke of concerns of the safety in and around the pipeline once installed. Safety and the use of public parks and recreation areas frequented by children that are nearby the intended route were brought up as concerns. Alex Londo, Shelby County Emergency Management Coordinator, spoke and informed the public in attendance of all the preparation and training that has to be given for a newly created public safety possibility. Two letters were received at the Auditors office; one from the Shelby County Public Health Board expressing concerns about the proposed pipeline, and one in opposition from Summit Carbon Solutions. A petition was also received in opposition to the pipeline and questioning the safety and permanent farm ground damage that may occur on highly erodible farm ground.

SHELBY COUNTY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO