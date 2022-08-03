ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Former Alabama TE Irv Smith Jr. underwent surgery for an injured thumb

By Brody Smoot
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PP4wS_0h3DCi7X00
(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Former Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. suffered a thumb injury during Vikings‘ training camp. According to Ian Rapoport, Smith Jr. underwent successful surgery on Tuesday. The organization as well as Smith Jr. are optimistic that he will be able to return by the season opener against the Green Bay Packers on September 11. He has not played a snap since 2020 after he underwent surgery to repair meniscus damage in his right knee.

The Louisiana native has been productive at both the college and professional levels. At Alabama, he hauled in 58 receptions for 838 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. As a junior, he broke the record for most touchdown receptions by an Alabama tight end with seven receiving touchdowns. He would also receive honors as a member of the All-SEC second team for his stellar play as a junior.

In 2019, he was drafted in the second round by the Minnesota Vikings. Since being drafted, he has had 66 receptions for 676 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He played a huge role in Mike Zimmer’s offense while he was still the head coach in Minnesota. Now, he will have to prove himself to new Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell. With a good nucleus of playmakers around him, Smith Jr. should have favorable matchups with slower linebackers from across the league.

He was known for his great route-running and athleticism in his time at Alabama. He has shown that at the professional level but has intentions of proving himself even more as he enters his fourth season in the league.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to keep up with Smith Jr.’s injury as well as other former Alabama players in the NFL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Browns waive injured corner, sign his replacement

The Cleveland Browns are once again making moves near the bottom of their roster as GM Andrew Berry is known to do. This time, another injury has predicated the move. Just as WR Isaiah Weston was waived after his injury, Friday the team released CB Reggie Robinson II. Robinson had missed recent practices with a core muscle issue. Robinson had an interesting tenure with the team in May:
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten players vote on which team to add to the conference. Who chose the Oregon Ducks?

Though there hasn’t been much news on the conference realignment front lately, but the prospect of teams leaving their conferences and finding a new home is still the talk of the town. In the end, it is likely going to be television deals and major dollars and cents that determine whether or not a team leaves, and where it might end up. However, at Big Ten media day earlier this week, Eleven Warriors, an Ohio State website, asked the 45 players in attendance which team they would add to the conference if they had a vote. No limitations were instituted, though considering...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Mike Zimmer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce on wearing Guardian Caps: 'I think they're silly'

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce isn’t a fan of wearing the NFL’s new “Guardian Caps.”. The NFL competition committee mandated the use of these new “Guardian Caps” during practice for offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers and tight ends throughout training camp. This new safety measure is said to help fight against concussions during the point of the year when they most frequently occur.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#The Minnesota Vikings
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-star Oregon target RB Dylan Edwards announces commitment

The recruitment of Dylan Edwards has been a rollercoaster ride. Earlier this summer, the 4-star running back out of Kansas announced his decision to stay home and commit to the Kansas State Wildcats. About a month later, though, Edwards announced his de-commitment a couple of days after receiving an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Now, Edwards appears ready to make his decision, which we can assume will be final. Edwards announced on Saturday that he would be committing to Notre Dame and joining one of the top recruiting classes in the nation. It came down to three schools, and the Oregon...
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Duck linebacker Kiko Alonso retires from the NFL

In a ceremonial move, Kiko Alonso signed a contract with the New Orleans Saints and then promptly retired, ending a six-year career in the NFL. The former Oregon Duck linebacker was drafted in the second round by Buffalo in 2013, but unfortunately, he was hampered by a series of injuries. He missed the 2014 season and then moved on to Philadelphia where he was united with Chip Kelly. But that reunion lasted just a season and Alonso moved to South Beach in Miami where he spent the next three seasons. Alonso had his most productive years with the Dolphins (2016-18), he averaged almost...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

136K+
Followers
182K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy