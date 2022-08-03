Former Alabama TE Irv Smith Jr. underwent surgery for an injured thumb

(AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Former Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. suffered a thumb injury during Vikings‘ training camp. According to Ian Rapoport, Smith Jr. underwent successful surgery on Tuesday. The organization as well as Smith Jr. are optimistic that he will be able to return by the season opener against the Green Bay Packers on September 11. He has not played a snap since 2020 after he underwent surgery to repair meniscus damage in his right knee.

The Louisiana native has been productive at both the college and professional levels. At Alabama, he hauled in 58 receptions for 838 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. As a junior, he broke the record for most touchdown receptions by an Alabama tight end with seven receiving touchdowns. He would also receive honors as a member of the All-SEC second team for his stellar play as a junior.

In 2019, he was drafted in the second round by the Minnesota Vikings. Since being drafted, he has had 66 receptions for 676 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He played a huge role in Mike Zimmer’s offense while he was still the head coach in Minnesota. Now, he will have to prove himself to new Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell. With a good nucleus of playmakers around him, Smith Jr. should have favorable matchups with slower linebackers from across the league.

He was known for his great route-running and athleticism in his time at Alabama. He has shown that at the professional level but has intentions of proving himself even more as he enters his fourth season in the league.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to keep up with Smith Jr.’s injury as well as other former Alabama players in the NFL.