Convicted Utica Offender Admits to Having Nearly 10K Images of Child Porn on Laptop

Utica Man Arrested After Allegedly Cutting Victim with Glass Bottle
An Oneida County man is under arrest following an assault investigation. The Utica Police Department says that officers were called to a home on Marilyn Drive at approximately 10:50pm on Monday, August 1, 2022 after receiving a call about an alleged assault. Officers say then they arrived they met the...
HAVE YOU SEEN THEM? The Faces of the 36 Children Missing From Upstate New York
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, between January and December of 2020, 2,500 children were reported missing in New York. By the end of 2020, 143 were still missing. As of August 2, 2022, there are now an estimated 220 children missing in the state of New York and 36 of those children are from the Upstate area.
Utica Woman Arrested, Accused of Cashing Fraudulent Check Worth $13K
A Utica woman is under arrest following an investigation into an identity theft case. The victim in the case had contacted the Utica Police Department and notified investigators that a check belonging to the victim had been, allegedly, fraudulently signed and cashed. The check was written in an amount that...
Syracuse Police Set Record Straight on Why Girl Was Really Doing Push Ups
Don't believe everything you read. Syracuse Police are setting the record straight on why a little girl was really seen doing pushups. Detectives Kittell and Holmes, along with the Gang Violence Task Force, conducted a routine traffic stop on Cannon Street in Syracuse during a street operations detail. Near the end, the detectives were approached by a little girl who lives close by.
NY Woman Killed in Car Crash Was Reported Missing This Week
A New York woman who was reported missing on August 1 has been found deceased. Katherine Garcia of Newburgh, NY was reported by missing by her family on August 1, with those close to her saying she has last seen on July 30 with friends, New York State Police officials said.
Vehicle With Six Kids Inside Overturns Into Creek, 5-Year-Old Killed in Finger Lakes Region
A tragic accident in the Finger Lakes Region as a young child has died in a motor vehicle crash. New York State Police say the accident happened in the town of Wolcott, on Younglove Road, as the operator of a vehicle carrying six children inside somehow lost control, police said. The vehicle exited the roadway, overturned and became completely submerged in a creek, state police said.
46,618 New Yorkers Moved to This State in the Last Year
My family is one of the hundreds in the Twin Tiers who live in Pennsylvania but work just across the border in New York and it looks like the number of people doing the exact same thing might be growing. According to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, the state has seen...
Two Injured in Crash on State Route 49 in Rome
Two people are being treated for injuries following a two-car crash in Rome, New York. Police say the incident took place at approximately 9:30am on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 on State Route 49. According to a written release from the New York State Police 86-year-old Kenneth J. Ingerham of Clinton,...
4 Shot in 4 Hours in Syracuse – All Suffer Leg Injuries
Syracuse Police are investigating two separate shooting incidents just blocks apart that left four people with gunshot wounds to their legs. All are expected to survive, police said. The first incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on Monday night on Townsend Street where responding officers located a 23-year-old woman who had...
Calling Hours & Funeral Set for Beautiful Ilion Girl Who Touched So Many
Calling hours and funeral arrangements have been set for the beautiful Ilion girl who touched so many lives during her short time on earth. 12-year-old Anna LaBella passed away on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, in the loving arms of her mom and dad after a courageous battle with cancer. Anna...
New York State Is Giving Health Care Workers $3,000 Bonuses
In an effort to recruit and retain more health care workers, New York State is giving out $3,000 bonuses. Governor Kathy Hochul recently announced the Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program. The bonus program includes $1.3 billion which will be used to pay for the recruitment and retention bonuses. Certain health care and mental hygiene workers in New York State will be eligible as Gov. Hochul aims to increase the health care workforce by 20 percent over the course of the next five years.
Tractor Trailer Erupts in Flames on NYS Thruway in CNY
A tractor trailer erupted in flames and traffic was slowed to halt eastbound this afternoon on a portion of the New York State Thruway that runs through Central New York. A passenger inside a vehicle headed westbound snapped these photos of a tractor trailer being ripped apart by flames. At this time is not known if the rig was involved in an accident, or if the contents in the truck somehow ignited.
Paving Operations on Genesee Street in Utica Friday and Saturday
A travel advisory is in effect for the City of Utica for August 5th through August 6th, 2022. Paving operations will be underway on Genesee Street from Oriskany Boulevard to Court Street beginning at 4:00pm on Friday through 8:00am on Saturday. The work will be done primarily at night. Officials...
Bye Bye Telemarketers! NY Attorney General Cracking Down on Non Stop Robocalls
Will there soon be an end to those annoying robocalls that seem to never end?. New York Attorney General Letitia James has launched a bipartisan Anti-Robocall Litigation Taskforce with 50 Attorney Generals to crack down on the more than 33 million robocalls every single day. "Our task force is going to dial up our efforts to block these unwanted calls and protect consumers nationwide."
Good Goose! Woman Ticketed After Trying To Own A Pet Goose In NY
People have tried to have the craziest pets, but this one might be the weirdest we've seen so far. NYS Environmental Conservation Officers (ECO) were recently called to a home in Nassau County after getting reports of a caged Canadian Goose on someone's property. The caller told officers they didn't think the bird had enough room to move around, or even enough food and water in its cage.
Gray Area: The New York County with the Oldest Population
They say age is just a number, but the numbers don't lie: Some counties are older than others. The website 24/7 Wall Street recently released a study on the counties with the oldest populations in each state. Americans now are living longer than ever, due primarily to advances in health...
CNY Restaurant Calls Out Bad Reviewer & the Response Goes Viral
A Central New York restaurant called out a bad reviewer and the hilarious response has gone viral. Gino's Cheesesteak and Onion in Fayetteville, New York is known for more than just its delicious food. They are also known for their brilliant social media posts. The latest one comes from a bad review Frank left. He seems to like the 'decent food' but has a problem with the restaurant itself and the people who work there.
Gross Bug Is Infesting Pools In New York State [PHOTO]
August is here and there has been no shortage of great, hot weather across New York State! Before the kids head back to school, there are so many things that we want to get done and be a part of! There never seems to be enough summer here in the Empire State. We wait all winter for the sunshine and warmth and when it gets here...poof...it disappears. But the summer also brings some extra bugs to our backyards and there is one in particular that may end up in your pool.
Explore Historic Oneida County Thanks To A Scavenger Hunt Challenge
If you want to learn everything you need to know about Oneida County, all you need is the ability to take selfies. Throughout the entire month of August, it's time to learn about Oneida County thanks to this fun and interactive game. The Oneida County History Center is hosting its sixth annual Historical Selfie Scavenger Hunt.
Wiggle Waggle Walk-A-Thon Is Back For It’s 30th Anniversary In Clinton
The Wiggle Waggle Walkathon is back and celebrating in a big way to mark their 30th anniversary here in Central New York. Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 24th at the Kirkland Town Park in Clinton for the 2022 Wiggle Waggle Walkathon. Every year, the Wiggle Waggle Walkathon brings together...
