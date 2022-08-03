Read on www.newstimes.com
Don't miss these CT summer food and drink experiences before the season ends
It's August, and before we know it, it's going to be all sweaters and pumpkin spice, followed by snow. Make the most of the remaining summer weeks with these seasonal Connecticut food experiences, including seafood shacks, ice cream and rooftop bars.
CT’s Riko’s Pizza opens Florida restaurant, Fairfield location coming this fall
Riko's Pizza, a staple for thin-crust, hot oil pizzas in southern Connecticut, recently opened its first location in Florida. The pizzeria announced Thursday that its new restaurant in Tequesta, near Jupiter, is now open at 560 North US Highway...
How someone sold a Newtown property without the owner knowing, warrant shows
NEWTOWN — A Connecticut man was able to sell a lakefront property he didn't own to an unsuspecting buyer because his name was strikingly similar to the rightful owner's, investigators said in an arrest warrant. In a court filing, Newtown police allege that Edwin Robert Lewis III...
2 men face new trial over scheme to kidnap Michigan governor
Two men accused of crafting a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 and ignite a national rebellion are facing a second trial this week, months after a jury couldn't reach a verdict on the pair while acquitting two others.
Authorities probe fatal shooting of Black man by police
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Indiana are investigating the fatal police shooting of a Black man who was reportedly dealing with mental illness and had been threatening to commit suicide near an elementary school. A bystander's video shows 51-year-old Dante Kittrell was partially surrounded by South...
New curator hopes to broaden Alabama Music Hall of Fame
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (AP) — When Mickey Lollar walks through the Alabama Music Hall of Fame he senses more than a museum. He feels the history and story of Alabama. “So many people simply view the Alabama Music Hall of Fame as an induction and performance organization that also sports a supplemental museum branch,” said Lollar, the new curator at the museum. “It’s not simply just that, but also, equally so, a fully functioning museum with artifacts that mean just as much as those displayed from, say, the Mississippian, Middle Kingdom, and Imperial periods. How so? Because it all represents the history of humanity. Us.”
