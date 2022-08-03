ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

2 men face new trial over scheme to kidnap Michigan governor

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two men accused of crafting a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 and ignite a national rebellion are facing a second trial this week, months after a jury couldn't reach a verdict on the pair while acquitting two others.
MICHIGAN STATE
Authorities probe fatal shooting of Black man by police

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Indiana are investigating the fatal police shooting of a Black man who was reportedly dealing with mental illness and had been threatening to commit suicide near an elementary school. A bystander's video shows 51-year-old Dante Kittrell was partially surrounded by South...
SOUTH BEND, IN
New curator hopes to broaden Alabama Music Hall of Fame

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (AP) — When Mickey Lollar walks through the Alabama Music Hall of Fame he senses more than a museum. He feels the history and story of Alabama. “So many people simply view the Alabama Music Hall of Fame as an induction and performance organization that also sports a supplemental museum branch,” said Lollar, the new curator at the museum. “It’s not simply just that, but also, equally so, a fully functioning museum with artifacts that mean just as much as those displayed from, say, the Mississippian, Middle Kingdom, and Imperial periods. How so? Because it all represents the history of humanity. Us.”
ALABAMA STATE

