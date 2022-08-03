ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seekonk, MA

In the Kitchen: Crab Cakes

In the kitchen today, we welcome Manny Tampella from La Masseria in East Greenwich, making Crab Cakes, Risotto with Shrimp and Coffee Flan. Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
EAST GREENWICH, RI

