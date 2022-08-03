In the Home: What first time homebuyers should expect when looking to buy in 2022

In today’s chaotic real estate market, it can be overwhelming for first time homebuyers to know where to start.

Homebuyers hear horrific stories from friends and family about cash offers beating them out or people buying homes without even seeing them. They have seen the rising prices and the effect of inflation on the interest rates. However, it’s not as scary as one might think, Erik Sousa and Dan Burgio, team leaders of the Burgio Sousa Team at William Raveis West Hartford, said.

Some things haven’t changed in the real estate market in 2022, but lots of things have, Sousa and Burgio explained, and it’s actually a good time to buy even in the strong seller’s market.

Starting the process

Part of the process that hasn’t changed, Sousa said, is sitting down with mortgage professionals and starting to figure out how much you can afford.

“Any homebuyer should be sitting down with their mortgage professional and finding out exactly their purchasing power and monthly mortgage payment. You should set parameters and search criteria that you can be comfortable affording,” Sousa said.

After navigating through the different types of loans and finding a price point that you can afford, Sousa and Burgio said it’s important to have a buyer’s consultation with a real estate agent.

“Communication is everything,” Sousa said. “The agent will sit down and explain every part of the process including what a home inspection looks like in this market.”

The home inspection process is a big part of what’s changed in the competitive 2022 market, Burgio said.

“The day of contracts with home inspections with negotiable items or credits have come and gone,” Burgio said. “Contracts have an as is rider. Lots of buyers ask for a home inspection, but no requests.”

Even with these kinds of contracts, he said, the buyer retains the right to get the deposit back if the home fails inspection for whatever reason.

Identify wants versus needs

After figuring out your purchasing power, it’s a good idea to figure out wants versus needs.

“It’s good to know what’s important to the buyer,” Burgio said. “Do they need a yard? Move in ready? Are they afraid of peeling wallpaper? Most buyers want move in ready. They want to put their stuff in and just live. It’s important to find out what they really need.”

Needs versus wants may be the difference in affording or not affording a home.

“Each buyer goes at their own pace,” Burgio said. “Some buy the first home they see and I’ve had a buyer take four years. Go out and look. Take the time you need. Each home a realtor shows a buyer helps the agent understand what they are looking for.”

Burgio encourages buyers to attend open houses and get a good idea of what is on the market in your intended town or neighborhood.

Sousa said realtors can sign buyers up for an MLS property search which tailors the available homes to certain criteria and price point. Then the buyers will only view properties that are active and available and specific to what they’re looking for.

“It’s not a market to be afraid of,” Burgio said. " A lot of buyers are taken aback, but it’s a good time to get into the market.”

Slight cooling, but prices are still hot

He said in Connecticut, prices are not really coming down. There’s still low inventory. There has been some cooling, with properties going under contract in 7-10 days rather than 2-3 days and maybe $20-30,000 over asking rather than $50-60,000 over asking. However, even with the interest rates at 6% versus 2020 when it was 3%, buyers are getting a great deal, he said.

“In the early 90s, interest rates were 15-20%,” Burgio said. “Today’s rates are really not that high. It’s actually historically low.”

Burgio explained the fall is the second busiest time of the year for houses to come onto the market.

“Start talking to a professional now and find out what you can afford,” he said. “Start your search into what towns or neighborhoods or house styles you like. In the fall, we should see an influx of inventory and then you’ll be ready to go.”

During the pandemic, open houses had mostly disappeared and buyers were putting in offers without seeing homes or cash offers to beat out other offers. That has slowed, Sousa said.

“With inflation, people are being a bit more conservative. We are seeing less of the [cash offers and buying without seeing],” he said. “What that has done is skyrocket the rental market. Frustrated buyers who were tired of losing multi offers and very savvy sellers who at the peak of the market wanted to sell, but didn’t have a solid plan of where to go have jumped into the rental market.”

Sousa and Burgio encouraged buyers to evaluate whether renting or buying is better for you.

“Know your short, mid and long term goals and make an educated decision,” Sousa said.