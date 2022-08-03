FREE ‘Regenerative Agriculture Education Day Program’ is August 25th

Season highlights include Holst’s “The Planets” with NASA visuals projected above the stage, The Three Phantoms, and Rimsky-Korsakov’s shimmering Scheherazade. MUNCIE, IN – Orchestra Indiana has announced that individual concert tickets to its 2022-23 season will go on sale Monday, August 8th. Tickets start at just $20, are available online any time at www.orchestraindiana.org, or through the Emens Auditorium Box Office. The Emens Box Office is open from 10am – 3pm weekdays (expanding to 5pm on August 15), and patrons may also purchase by phone at (765) 285-1539 or in person at 1800 West Riverside Avenue.

