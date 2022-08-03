FREE ‘Regenerative Agriculture Education Day Program’ is August 25th

Read on munciejournal.com
MuncieArts to Present ‘Making Public Art Work’, a Two-day Professional Practice Seminar for Artists
MUNCIE, IN—This month, MuncieArts (munciearts.org) will present a special two-day professional practice seminar for artists who would like to expand their creative practice into working in public art. “Making Public Art Work” will be held on Aug. 13 and 14 at Minnetrista Museum and Gardens, with a virtual keynote lecture by Kristen Giannantonio from the Monument Lab (Philadelphia) on Friday, Aug.12 at 6 p.m..
Muncie Poet Named to ‘Indiana Authors Awards’ Shortlist of 40 Best Books
INDIANAPOLIS—Mark Neely of Muncie has been named to the Indiana Authors Awards for the book Ticker. The book was nominated in the Poetry category, one of eight literary categories where awards will be given. Winners will be announced on Aug. 24, 2022. Ticker, follows the life of its main...
Ball State University Announces Partnership With Top International Esports Organization Gen.G
MUNCIE, IN – Ball State University has formed a partnership with Gen.G Global Academy—a high-caliber international esports organization with competitive teams in South Korea, China, and the United States. This partnership expands Ball State’s global influence and role as an innovator in the emerging industry of esports, while...
Tickets to Orchestra Indiana’s 2022-2023 Season Go On Sale on August 8th
Season highlights include Holst’s “The Planets” with NASA visuals projected above the stage, The Three Phantoms, and Rimsky-Korsakov’s shimmering Scheherazade. MUNCIE, IN – Orchestra Indiana has announced that individual concert tickets to its 2022-23 season will go on sale Monday, August 8th. Tickets start at just $20, are available online any time at www.orchestraindiana.org, or through the Emens Auditorium Box Office. The Emens Box Office is open from 10am – 3pm weekdays (expanding to 5pm on August 15), and patrons may also purchase by phone at (765) 285-1539 or in person at 1800 West Riverside Avenue.
