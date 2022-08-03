Dolphins activate DB Elijah Campbell off non-football injury list

The Miami Dolphins have had some pretty decent luck with injuries through the early parts of training camp.

They entered camp with Elijah Campbell on the non-football injury list and Byron Jones on the physically unable to perform list. Since then, they released defensive tackle Adam Butler with a failed physical, and center Michael Deiter has been dealing with a foot injury that’s kept him sidelined.

On Wednesday, Miami got some good news, as they were able to remove Campbell from the NFI list. He can return to participate in practice, and that will give the defensive backs even more depth and competition.

Campbell has the potential to play both safety and cornerback for the Dolphins, and that versatility could help him earn a spot on the roster or practice squad over another player who can only play one spot.

With Jones still on PUP, that might mean more opportunities for Campbell to compete at cornerback with Noah Igbinoghene and Trill Williams for that fourth cornerback role.