​Houston Restaurant Weeks (HRW) kicks off in just some days with greater than 200 eating places taking part on this 12 months’s extremely anticipated occasion benefiting the Houston Meals Financial institution. Multi-course menus at the moment are stay, and the web site contains filter options that kind by to-go, patio choices, lunch vs. dinner and extra. Beneath is a roundup of traditional favorites in addition to eating places new to the HRW scene. Make your reservation now for scrumptious eating at inexpensive costs from August 1 to September 5.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO