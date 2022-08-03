ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
streetfoodblog.com

2022 Restaurant Weeks Guarantees Massive Taste from Each Newcomers and Acquainted Favorites

​Houston Restaurant Weeks (HRW) kicks off in just some days with greater than 200 eating places taking part on this 12 months’s extremely anticipated occasion benefiting the Houston Meals Financial institution. Multi-course menus at the moment are stay, and the web site contains filter options that kind by to-go, patio choices, lunch vs. dinner and extra. Beneath is a roundup of traditional favorites in addition to eating places new to the HRW scene. Make your reservation now for scrumptious eating at inexpensive costs from August 1 to September 5.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Plan Your Weekend: August 11 to 14, 2022

Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Weekend Guide for Thursday, August 11 to Sunday, August 14, 2022. Have an event, attraction, or offering that we missed? Let us know at [email protected] or order a Boosted Calendar Listing and we’ll add it within one business day (usually sooner). Contact us at [email protected] to learn more.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

White Linen Night returns to the Heights after two-year hiatus

HOUSTON — Party people were out on the street in full force Saturday as a popular block party returned to the Heights after a two-year hiatus. White Linen Night, which started in New Orleans as a way for artists and patrons to celebrate the city's creativity, finally returned for 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Live from B&B Butchers Steakhouse for Houston Restaurant Weeks 2022!

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. Local residents are dining out for a good cause in support of Houston Restaurant Weeks August 1 – September 5, 2022....
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Houston, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Houston, TX
Restaurants
Houston Press

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Oyster Deals and White Linen Night in the Heights

Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. Houston’s hottest oyster-shucking restaurants and bars are getting down on National Oyster Day with special deals and happy hours, from 50-cent chilled oysters fresh from the Gulf to some of the city’s finest wood-grilled oysters. Check out our 2022 Houston Oyster Day Guide to find out where to slurp up the deals.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston Press

Openings and Closings: Revival Market Has Closed, Mandola's Trio Shutter Today

Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino, 2817 W. Dallas, will close August 5 after the final dinner service. The three concepts were part of Tuscan Villa, a two and a half-acre development owned by the Vincent Mandola family. The development has been bought by an affiliate of the Oxberry Group and TKG Capital Partners. The co-developers plan to turn the buildings into a new dining destination called the "Harlow District".
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Hopdoddy open at former Grub Burger location on Research Forest Drive in The Woodlands

Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened Aug. 2 in The Woodlands. (Courtesy Hopdoddy Burger Bar) Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened at the former Grub Burger location at 2417 Research Forest Drive, Ste. A, The Woodlands, on Aug. 2. The chain offers craft burgers, fries and margaritas among its menu items, featuring Piedmontese beef, Beyond Meat, bison and cage-free chicken options.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#The Full Menu#The Houston Food Bank#Houston Food Finder
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: August 8 to 14, 2022

Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, August 8 through Sunday, August 14, 2022. This week, strap on some go-gos for a sixties spectacle, catch a farewell show in Downtown, hear from some indie rock royalty, and check out artists from across genres when they take the stages in H-Town.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

4 Katy-area restaurants now open, coming soon

Midway Bar-B-Que will reopen with renovations at its original location at the end of the month. (Courtesy Pexels) Looking to try a new restaurant this month in the Katy area? Here are four Katy eateries that have or will open throughout August. One will reopen with renovations from an early 2021 fire.
KATY, TX
fox26houston.com

Trisha Yearwood holds hold pet food, supply drive in Houston

HOUSTON - Country music star Trisha Yearwood held a pet food and supply drive at the Kroger in southwest Houston Saturday afternoon. In partnership with the grocery store and Dottie's Yard, which is Yearwood's nonprofit fundraiser to help dogs and cats across the U.S. and alleviate financial burdens for animal support organizations and shelters.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Rapper 50 Cent to host music, comedy festival in downtown Houston; These are the major celebrities expected to make an appearance

Grammy-award-winning rapper, actor, and businessman, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson has been making quite the name for himself since he became a Houstonian. Jackson has already participated BIG TIME in the Houston Livestock and Rodeo auction show, brought his world-famous cognac and wine to shelves across the city and now he’s gearing up for a true welcome party.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Bay Area Entertainer

Two great events coming to Historic 6TH Street

SLINGFEST GALVESTON ISLAND 2022 and SPYDER/RYKER G-TOWN INVASION…. EVENTS • SAME LOCATION • SEPTEMBER 22-25 • HISTORIC 6TH STREET, TEXAS CITY, TEXAS. Alamo Cycle Plex; SlingFest Events; Spyder Ryker Invasion; Riders4Life Texas; Shaw Girls, Family and Friends; House Of Sound Car Audio; Street Zone Ryderz; Without Limitz Ryderz; H-Town Spyder & Ryker Ryders; Slinging Out Hunger by Ms.Nesie; SLINGSHOTS Y AMIGOS; RCB Custom Street Whips; Pimp My Sling; Audio Hoggz; Zarate Steel Works; Sound Evolution; Da Bass LLC; ATL Slingshot Store; Riders4Life Can-Am; Riders for Life Foundation; Slinging With Jesus; Brooks BBQ & More; Wrice BBQ; Riders4Life Global.
TEXAS CITY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston ‘legendary’ country radio hosting duo Dan Gallo and Chuck Akers reunite

Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. As former morning co-hosts at Cox Media Group classic country "Country Legends 97.1" KTHT Houston, Dan Gallo and Chuck Akers have...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Shasta VI, University of Houston’s mascot, dies at 10

HOUSTON – Shasta VI, the University of Houston’s spirited mascot, has passed away due to progressive spinal disease on Thursday, the school announced. He was 10 years old. According to the university on their Facebook page, Shasta VI “represented the spirit and tenacity of UH’s students and alumni, and personified the resilience of the University.”
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy