Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
streetfoodblog.com
2022 Restaurant Weeks Guarantees Massive Taste from Each Newcomers and Acquainted Favorites
Houston Restaurant Weeks (HRW) kicks off in just some days with greater than 200 eating places taking part on this 12 months’s extremely anticipated occasion benefiting the Houston Meals Financial institution. Multi-course menus at the moment are stay, and the web site contains filter options that kind by to-go, patio choices, lunch vs. dinner and extra. Beneath is a roundup of traditional favorites in addition to eating places new to the HRW scene. Make your reservation now for scrumptious eating at inexpensive costs from August 1 to September 5.
365thingsinhouston.com
Plan Your Weekend: August 11 to 14, 2022
Find the perfect things to do in H-Town with our Weekend Guide for Thursday, August 11 to Sunday, August 14, 2022. Have an event, attraction, or offering that we missed? Let us know at [email protected] or order a Boosted Calendar Listing and we’ll add it within one business day (usually sooner). Contact us at [email protected] to learn more.
White Linen Night returns to the Heights after two-year hiatus
HOUSTON — Party people were out on the street in full force Saturday as a popular block party returned to the Heights after a two-year hiatus. White Linen Night, which started in New Orleans as a way for artists and patrons to celebrate the city's creativity, finally returned for 2022.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Live from B&B Butchers Steakhouse for Houston Restaurant Weeks 2022!
Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. Local residents are dining out for a good cause in support of Houston Restaurant Weeks August 1 – September 5, 2022....
Houston Press
Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Oyster Deals and White Linen Night in the Heights
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. Houston’s hottest oyster-shucking restaurants and bars are getting down on National Oyster Day with special deals and happy hours, from 50-cent chilled oysters fresh from the Gulf to some of the city’s finest wood-grilled oysters. Check out our 2022 Houston Oyster Day Guide to find out where to slurp up the deals.
papercitymag.com
Inside Houston’s Brand New Reformation Store — New Tech, the Twilight Dress and Sustainable Shoes
Reformation has opened its fifth Texas store in Houston's Montrose Collective. On a recent trip to the newly opened Reformation boutique in the Montrose Collective mixed-use development, a group of shoppers were agog over the store’s massive touch screen. It allowed them to shop from the monitor easily. It’s...
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: Revival Market Has Closed, Mandola's Trio Shutter Today
Nino's, Vincent's and Grappino di Nino, 2817 W. Dallas, will close August 5 after the final dinner service. The three concepts were part of Tuscan Villa, a two and a half-acre development owned by the Vincent Mandola family. The development has been bought by an affiliate of the Oxberry Group and TKG Capital Partners. The co-developers plan to turn the buildings into a new dining destination called the "Harlow District".
Hopdoddy open at former Grub Burger location on Research Forest Drive in The Woodlands
Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened Aug. 2 in The Woodlands. (Courtesy Hopdoddy Burger Bar) Hopdoddy Burger Bar opened at the former Grub Burger location at 2417 Research Forest Drive, Ste. A, The Woodlands, on Aug. 2. The chain offers craft burgers, fries and margaritas among its menu items, featuring Piedmontese beef, Beyond Meat, bison and cage-free chicken options.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: August 8 to 14, 2022
Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, August 8 through Sunday, August 14, 2022. This week, strap on some go-gos for a sixties spectacle, catch a farewell show in Downtown, hear from some indie rock royalty, and check out artists from across genres when they take the stages in H-Town.
4 Katy-area restaurants now open, coming soon
Midway Bar-B-Que will reopen with renovations at its original location at the end of the month. (Courtesy Pexels) Looking to try a new restaurant this month in the Katy area? Here are four Katy eateries that have or will open throughout August. One will reopen with renovations from an early 2021 fire.
fox26houston.com
Trisha Yearwood holds hold pet food, supply drive in Houston
HOUSTON - Country music star Trisha Yearwood held a pet food and supply drive at the Kroger in southwest Houston Saturday afternoon. In partnership with the grocery store and Dottie's Yard, which is Yearwood's nonprofit fundraiser to help dogs and cats across the U.S. and alleviate financial burdens for animal support organizations and shelters.
Click2Houston.com
Rapper 50 Cent to host music, comedy festival in downtown Houston; These are the major celebrities expected to make an appearance
Grammy-award-winning rapper, actor, and businessman, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson has been making quite the name for himself since he became a Houstonian. Jackson has already participated BIG TIME in the Houston Livestock and Rodeo auction show, brought his world-famous cognac and wine to shelves across the city and now he’s gearing up for a true welcome party.
Two great events coming to Historic 6TH Street
SLINGFEST GALVESTON ISLAND 2022 and SPYDER/RYKER G-TOWN INVASION…. EVENTS • SAME LOCATION • SEPTEMBER 22-25 • HISTORIC 6TH STREET, TEXAS CITY, TEXAS. Alamo Cycle Plex; SlingFest Events; Spyder Ryker Invasion; Riders4Life Texas; Shaw Girls, Family and Friends; House Of Sound Car Audio; Street Zone Ryderz; Without Limitz Ryderz; H-Town Spyder & Ryker Ryders; Slinging Out Hunger by Ms.Nesie; SLINGSHOTS Y AMIGOS; RCB Custom Street Whips; Pimp My Sling; Audio Hoggz; Zarate Steel Works; Sound Evolution; Da Bass LLC; ATL Slingshot Store; Riders4Life Can-Am; Riders for Life Foundation; Slinging With Jesus; Brooks BBQ & More; Wrice BBQ; Riders4Life Global.
$5.2M historic Houston home is a monument to mid-century modern
Frank Lloyd Wright's protégé and friend, Karl Kamrath, built the house to be his personal residence.
Galveston woman asking to choose home for former pet capuchin monkey that was not allowed on island
Lilly the monkey escaped from their home after a break-in back in 2020 and went missing. The woman located her and was notified that she isn't allowed to have the animal in her home.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston ‘legendary’ country radio hosting duo Dan Gallo and Chuck Akers reunite
Town Square with Ernie Manouse airs at 3 p.m. CT. Tune in on 88.7FM, listen online or subscribe to the podcast. Join the discussion at 888-486-9677, questions@townsquaretalk.org or @townsquaretalk. As former morning co-hosts at Cox Media Group classic country "Country Legends 97.1" KTHT Houston, Dan Gallo and Chuck Akers have...
Houston's oldest Chinese restaurant is still going strong after more than 50 years
China Garden continues to wow with heaping rice and meat platters and Texas-sized egg rolls.
Click2Houston.com
Shasta VI, University of Houston’s mascot, dies at 10
HOUSTON – Shasta VI, the University of Houston’s spirited mascot, has passed away due to progressive spinal disease on Thursday, the school announced. He was 10 years old. According to the university on their Facebook page, Shasta VI “represented the spirit and tenacity of UH’s students and alumni, and personified the resilience of the University.”
7 Galveston rentals with pools for your weekend getaway
Here, we've rounded up seven solid rental options in Galveston, each with its own pool.
Residents celebrating after NE Houston apartment complex brought back up to code
HOUSTON — It was a full circle moment for people living in deplorable conditions at a northeast Houston apartment complex. Residents at the Sterlingshire Apartments celebrated the apartment being back up to code thanks to the successful efforts of those who stepped in to fix things up. Back in...
