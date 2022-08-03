Avery Family Reunion Community Homecoming Celebration – August 28, 2022

Read on charlestondaily.net
Related
charlestondaily.net
Grand Opening: Soul Care Counseling opens in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina
“To care for our souls is to allow the essence of ourselves, all that is good and beautiful and broken and hurting, to be discovered in order to be met with genuine love and empathetic care.”- Brittany Murray. Charleston’s newest counseling practice, Soul Care Counseling – led by LPC-A...
The Post and Courier
Last Black homeowners leave Charleston's Ansonborough neighborhood
On a hot Friday in mid-July, a Black family sold their Laurens Street home to investors. By signing the closing papers, the Jenkins siblings relinquished their claim to a corner of Charleston’s historic Ansonborough neighborhood. They became the last African American property owners to leave an area that once...
The Post and Courier
Charleston tops many lists, but not this one
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Charleston tops many lists, but not this one for renters. Charleston is at the top of many lists...
The Post and Courier
Charleston-area churches planning more than a dozen affordable units
For years, nonprofits and municipal governments have been investing millions of dollars and forming numerous partnerships to tackle the affordable housing crisis facing the Charleston region. Now, churches are ramping up efforts to be part of the solution. Congregations in the Charleston area have been providing reasonably priced housing to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
7 TCBY Charleston-area restaurants change hands
Seven frozen treat shops recently changed hands across the Lowcountry through a new restaurant brokerage franchise in the Lowcountry. Richard Thames of St. Stephen bought the TCBY franchised locations, according to Emily Benedict of the Charleston branch of Florida-based We Sell Restaurants, which brokered the sale. The seller, which retained a location on James Island, did not want to be identified. Financial terms were not disclosed.
The Post and Courier
More Lowcountry residents discovering the allure of country living
She was looking for space and nature, birdsong and sunshine, and local traffic that consisted of boats gliding down a nearby creek. Moving to the Charleston area from greater Seattle, Chandra Ruch wanted to get far away from crowds and congestion—while still maintaining some proximity to restaurants and grocery stores at the same time.
GALLERY: Viewers capture waterspouts Sunday morning
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A waterspout was spotted near Morris Island on Sunday. Most reports came in from Edisto up to Folly Beach between 9 to 10 a.m. Forecasters with the National Weather Service said several waterspouts formed near Charleston on Sunday, but said there were no reports of any moving over land. A […]
The Post and Courier
Editorial: A special opportunity unfolding in Georgetown
A 2016 study of Georgetown's industrial waterfront just south and east of its historic district recognized the huge potential for its redevelopment, saying any plan for the area should be aspirational and challenge the status quo and that the site “represents a historic opportunity for community planning in the broadest sense of that term — physically, economically, and socially.” It created a picture of the future for South Carolina’s third-oldest city that could be painted piece by piece.
Back-to-school events prepare students for return to the classroom
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – At the Goose Creek Municipal Center, hundreds of families gathered for the city’s annual back-to-school event, known as Kids Fest. The fest is just one of many back-to-school events that took place across the Lowcountry Saturday. The Lowcountry community came together to prepare students for their return to the classroom. […]
live5news.com
First Day Fest saves families money on school supplies
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - School starts in just a matter of days for students in the Lowcountry and it is time to start back-to-school shopping. However, with the rise of inflation, parents say they are spending more money on school supplies now than in years past. Hundreds of those parents...
The Post and Courier
North Charleston hires homelessness coordinator. Advocates say more resources are needed.
NORTH CHARLESTON — Along Tanger Outlet Boulevard, construction continues on the 72-bay Topgolf facility, slated to be a premier entertainment venue. Next to that site, land has been cleared for a $200 million mixed-use development that will include apartments, hotels and restaurants. In a small wooded area across the...
The Post and Courier
Bad cases clog Charleston County courts, add to racial disparities, study finds
A nonprofit working with the 9th Circuit Solicitor’s Office recommended implementing an arrest-warrant screening process in Charleston and Berkeley counties to reduce racial disparities and ease case backlogs. The Washington D.C.-based Justice Innovation Lab recently released a new report created through an ongoing partnership with Solicitor Scarlett Wilson and...
crbjbizwire.com
East Cooper Medical Group to Offer Urogynecological Services with the Addition of Dr. Cary Fishburne
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. ― East Cooper Medical Group recently welcomed urogynecologist Dr. Cary Fishburne. He will practice at the newly created East Cooper Center for Pelvic Medicine. Dr. Fishburne’s arrival marks the beginning of a new service line for East Cooper Medical Group, urogynecology. Urogynecologists diagnose and treat pelvic...
The Post and Courier
Habitat for Humanity plans to raise walls for second Georgetown cottage
GEORGETOWN — A Georgetown senior will be one step closer to owning a new home when volunteers from Habitat for Humanity Georgetown County gather at 9 a.m. on Aug. 11 to raise the walls of his cottage on North Merriman Street. The volunteer organization is building a 675-square-foot cottage...
charlestondaily.net
Two Lowcountry Student Leaders participate in the Bank of America local Charleston Summer Internship Program
Bank of America Student Leaders Participate in Local Summer Internships. Paid Summer Internships Connects Lowcountry Youth to Career Building Opportunities. CHARLESTON – Bank of America selected two Charleston-area high schoolers as Student Leaders®(#BofAStudentLeaders), to participate in an eight-week summer internship providing students with first-hand experience in serving their communities. These students are participating in a paid internship experience of workforce skills, leadership, and civic engagement with local nonprofits, including Charleston Promise Neighborhood and Tri-county Cradle to Career Collaborative. As part of the program, they earn $17 per hour and receive a Chromebook.
The Post and Courier
Back in SC, Tim Scott talks higher office at book event for political memoir
MOUNT PLEASANT — Republican U.S. Sen. Tim Scott has yet to say whether he's eyeing a serious run for higher office — a presidential bid or something else — after this year’s November election. But if he does, he's laid out how he will make his decision.
Charleston City Paper
Friday headlines: Slow start to hurricane season — but watch out
While hurricane season is off to a slower than usual start this year, things might change in the coming weeks as the peak of the season has started. Officials with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are expecting more tropical cyclone activity now that August is here. Some 90% of...
Charleston City Paper
Trident Tech offering tuition-free enrollment in 2022-2023 school year
Trident Technical College is offering free tuition to all eligible South Carolina residents for the 2022-2023 school year thanks to funding by the state. “As a community college, we exist to make relevant training and education accessible,” said public information director David Hansen. “Accessibility is not only about proximity to campus, it’s about being able to afford the education we provide. Offering classes tuition-free removes a major hurdle potential students face when thinking about attending college.”
live5news.com
2 women hospitalized after stabbing incident at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating an altercation that left two women hurt Sunday night. Police responded to the North Romney Street area around 8:20 p.m. At the Bridgeview Village apartment complex, deputies say they found a female who looked like she had been stabbed in...
charlestondaily.net
MUSC sets new record as state’s biomedical research leader with more than $328 million in funding
The Medical University of South Carolina has broken its own record as the state’s leader in garnering extramural funding for biomedical research. MUSC set a new high-water mark in FY2021, bringing in more than $328 million. The previous MUSC record for annual biomedical research funding was more than $284 million, set in FY2019.
Comments / 0