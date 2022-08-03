Coalition of news organizations sues Texas Department of Public Safety over withheld records on Uvalde shooting

Read on www.houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston Chronicle
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers indicted earlier this year in the protests spurred by the murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. Berry is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.
8 years before Uvalde, Arredondo was demoted from previous law enforcement position: Report
NEW YORK — Eight years before Uvalde school Police Chief Pete Arredondo led the controversial law enforcement response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, he was demoted from a high-ranking position at the Webb County Sheriff's Office, according to reporting by a local news outlet Thursday. Arredondo...
O’Rourke Called Abbott a Thug and Supports Critical Race Theory in Schools
This past Wednesday in Victoria, Texas which is east of San Antonio, Democratic Challenger for Texas governor Beto O’Rourke mentioned that he supported teachers, and he supported their right to teach the version of history they felt was appropriate.
4 riding in golf cart killed in crash at Texas intersection
GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — Four people riding in a golf cart were killed — including two juveniles — when an allegedly intoxicated man driving an SUV ran a stop sign at an intersection in Southeast Texas, police said. Miguel Espinoza, 45, has been charged with four counts of intoxication manslaughter in the crash about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Galveston, roughly 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of Houston, police said. Espinoza was being held in Galveston County jail Sunday on $400,000 bond, police said. Jail records did not list an attorney for him. Galveston police Sgt. Derek Gaspard said that after the SUV failed to stop, it struck a pickup truck, which then crashed into the golf cart that had six people aboard. He said that the golf cart and pickup were traveling in opposite directions through the intersection on a street that did not have a stop sign.
fox4beaumont.com
Exclusive: Gov. Abbott on school safety, border issues
BEAUMONT/AUSTIN — In a KFDM exclusive, we heard from Texas governor Greg Abbott, who talked about everything from the border to school safety and more. (Time codes are provided after each question for easier viewing) 1) Governor Abbott let's start with border security. You invited the mayors of NYC...
WacoTrib.com
Marlin, Gatesville prisons without complete air conditioning pose danger to inmates, staff
State prison units, including in Marlin and Gatesville, without substantial air conditioning expose incarcerated people to risk of heat-related illnesses, advocates say. The Texas Department of Criminal Justice, which runs the state’s prisons, has mitigation measures and respite plans in place. But the combination of an acute staffing crisis in many institutions with an unusually hot summer mean some incarcerated people, and the corrections personnel who supervise them, may not always get access to needed cooling, placing them all at risk of heat-related illnesses, outside experts and advocates say.
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in Texas
After COVID-19, you would think there wouldn’t be another infectious disease for years. Well, just as we even reached two years of managing COVID, now there is another infectious disease you need to pay attention to.
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
Washington Examiner
Abbott faces backlash on Operation Lone Star with border protests this weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — Activists from progressive immigrant rights groups will descend on four cities across Texas this weekend to protest how Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) has spent billions of dollars mobilizing thousands of state troopers and military to the Mexican border in the past year. Protesters will rally in...
O'Rourke stops in Waco for his 'Drive for Texas' gubernatorial campaign
Texas Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke visited Waco Saturday evening as part of his 'Drive for Texas' campaign.
seminolesentinel.com
Pizza and a Verdict in Texas v. Ramirez
Just as court-provided pizza arrived for 12 jurors deliberating the state's case against Justin Ramirez at the Gaines County Courthouse on Tuesday, the jury arrived at a verdict that declared the Seminole resident not guilty of Assault With a Deadly Weapon. The jury was allowed to finish their lunch and depart after the verdict was read. Ramirez's day in court, however, was not over. In the days…
‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O’s Buc-ee’s Prank Cut Short by Management, Texas Police Respond
When travelers stopped at the Buc-ee’s in Wharton, Texas, early last week, they expected to be wowed. What they didn’t expect, however, was that one of their fellow shoppers would be Jackass star Steve-O. As anyone who’s ever stopped at the gas station and mega-convenience store knows, Buc-ee’s...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston ISD police not prepared for active-shooter scenario, superintendent says
Less than three weeks before the start of a new school year, the leader of Texas' largest school district said its police department is not prepared to adequately respond to an active-shooter scenario like the one that claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers earlier this year in Uvalde.
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predict
Those in Uvalde continue to speak out, so more kids aren't gunned down in their schools. Let's make sure Texans see this editorial: Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictable message." Beto O' Rourke.
Texas Gov Abbott speaks to half empty room at CPAC today
Today was the first day of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas. To be held over the next four days at the Hilton Anatole, it will capture not only the attention of attendees in Dallas but also people across the United States.
Heavily armed pastor presses Beto O'Rourke on abortion and "great men" who are "the product of rape"
Texas Gubernatorial Candidate Beto O'Rourke Attends Rally For Reproductive Freedom On June 26, 2022 In Austin, Texas (Sergio Flores/Getty Images) A Texas man who identified himself as a preacher, armed with a semiautomatic assault rifle and pistol, confronted gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke during a Saturday campaign event and demanded that the Democrat answer whether he "believed in a woman's right to choose," claiming that there are "great" men who are the "product of rape."
cw39.com
Woman allegedly pulls gun in road rage accident in northwest Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — A woman is in custody after allegedly pointing a gun in a road rage incident. Authorities said that on August 4, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman’s Office responded to the 8900 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway West in reference to a Road Rage incident where the suspect allegedly struck the victim’s vehicle and then allegedly pointed a firearm.
fox4news.com
Rent in Texas: How much you need to make per hour to afford it
DALLAS, Texas - A new report reveals the disparity between minimum wage and the cost of an average two-bedroom rental in different U.S. cities. According to Out of Reach, in no state, metropolitan area, or county can a full-time minimum-wage worker afford a modest two-bedroom rental home, and these workers cannot afford modest one-bedroom apartments in 91% of U.S. counties.
Texas governor meets with some Uvalde families. But a Robb Elementary teacher says 'it's all for show'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott met privately Monday with some families in Uvalde, discussing school safety, a teacher who was also there told CNN.
William-Paul Thomas, Houston mayor's top aide, pleads guilty to corruption charge, Chronicle reports
William-Paul Thomas' charge was tied to a bribe in exchange of letting a bar stay open longer during COVID restrictions, ABC13 media partner, the Houston Chronicle, reports.
