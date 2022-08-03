ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Oregon man and woman charged in $85 million shoe-selling scheme

EUGENE, Ore. (KATU) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged 39-year-old Michael Malekzadeh, the former owner, and chief financial officer of Zadeh Kicks LLC, a now-defunct Oregon-based corporation, with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and money laundering. A second person has also been charged. 39-year-old Bethany...
EUGENE, OR
Idaho Men Arrested For Stealing $3 – Could You Be Next?

You shouldn't steal. First of all, it's illegal and you'll go to jail, which sucks. Second, the person you're stealing from (most likely) worked hard for that money. Finally, we're going to mention jail again, because it's really not somewhere you want to be forced to hang out for months on end.
POCATELLO, ID
Residents and officials warn of new scam claiming to be from Idaho Power

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We’ve all gotten those “local calls” from people claiming to offer car warranties or debt relief. However, one new scam going around claims to be from Idaho Power. “It starts out as a recording to where a lady is telling you...
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Why Aren’t Idahoans Afraid To Break This Law In Front of Police?

Since moving to Star eight years ago, I've witnessed drivers by the dozens dismiss Idaho's Move Over Law. Even worse, in order for this to be the case, drivers must exercise the audacity to do it in front of law enforcement and first responders. Coming from a family of firefighters and police officers, it is, in my humble opinion, one of the most wreckless and selfish traffic violations a driver can commit.
Nampa man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for distributing meth

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 45-year-old Nampa man was sentenced to 126 months in federal prison for distributing meth. According to court records, Jason Paul Janes, distributed more than two pounds of meth for $3,800 to another person on June 9, 2021. Janes has a nearly three decades long...
NAMPA, ID
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Youth Ranch focuses on the future after suffering massive fire

BOISE, Idaho — Around 1:45 the afternoon of Monday, July 18, a huge plume of thick, black smoke rose above the Boise Bench. A fire fueled by tons of donated clothing and household goods was tearing through the Idaho Youth Ranch distribution center's outside yard on West Irving Street. Over the next several hours and into the next morning firefighters poured 638,000 gallons of water on the fire.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Joins Task Force Investigating Telecommunications Companies That Allow Robocalls

BOISE - Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced that Idaho is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 50 attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the U.S. The task force’s goal is to cut down on illegal robocalls.
IDAHO STATE
How in the World is This NOT Illegal in Idaho?!

I’m going to be real with you right now – my jaw is on the floor because I cannot believe that this dangerous act is actually LEGAL in the state of Idaho. We’re talking about passengers riding in the bed of a pick-up truck and for a state that has (and had) many ridiculous laws over the years, I’m appalled that this is still allowed. I do want to point out that growing up in Texas, we used to ride in the back of trucks all the time until a cop gave my buddies and me a warning about it in high school. Since then, I just assumed that this was illegal everywhere. What can I say? I was in my own little bubble.
Complex to be named in honor of east Idaho sheriff killed on duty 50 years ago

RIGBY – Howard Shaffer was Idaho’s longest serving sheriff when he was killed on March 25, 1972. Shaffer, who was first elected Jefferson County Sheriff in 1950, was on duty when he was hit by an oncoming train at the Lincoln railroad crossing off Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. To this day, no one knows for sure what he was doing.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho lawmakers react to Biden administrations lawsuit against Idaho

Idaho political leaders reacted strongly when they heard about the Biden Administration lawsuit against Idaho's abortion ban. Responses varied between Raúl Labrador, Lawrence Wasden, Terri Pickens Manweiler and Scott Bedke. Democratic Sen.Melissa Wintrow and House Minority Leader Rep. Ilana Rubel joined Idaho Matters to share their reactions as well.
IDAHO STATE
Lewiston, ID
