KTVL
Oregon man and woman charged in $85 million shoe-selling scheme
EUGENE, Ore. (KATU) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office has charged 39-year-old Michael Malekzadeh, the former owner, and chief financial officer of Zadeh Kicks LLC, a now-defunct Oregon-based corporation, with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and money laundering. A second person has also been charged. 39-year-old Bethany...
Idaho jury convicts 5 members of family in counterfeit cell phone case
BOISE, Idaho — Five members of an Idaho family accused of running a multi-million-dollar counterfeit electronics operation have been convicted of criminal charges after a federal trial that lasted more than two months. Monday in U.S. District Court, the jury convicted Paul (Pavel) Babichenko, Peter (Piotr) Babichenko, Timofey Babichenko,...
Idaho Men Arrested For Stealing $3 – Could You Be Next?
You shouldn't steal. First of all, it's illegal and you'll go to jail, which sucks. Second, the person you're stealing from (most likely) worked hard for that money. Finally, we're going to mention jail again, because it's really not somewhere you want to be forced to hang out for months on end.
Residents and officials warn of new scam claiming to be from Idaho Power
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We’ve all gotten those “local calls” from people claiming to offer car warranties or debt relief. However, one new scam going around claims to be from Idaho Power. “It starts out as a recording to where a lady is telling you...
Why Aren’t Idahoans Afraid To Break This Law In Front of Police?
Since moving to Star eight years ago, I've witnessed drivers by the dozens dismiss Idaho's Move Over Law. Even worse, in order for this to be the case, drivers must exercise the audacity to do it in front of law enforcement and first responders. Coming from a family of firefighters and police officers, it is, in my humble opinion, one of the most wreckless and selfish traffic violations a driver can commit.
Post Register
Nampa man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for distributing meth
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A 45-year-old Nampa man was sentenced to 126 months in federal prison for distributing meth. According to court records, Jason Paul Janes, distributed more than two pounds of meth for $3,800 to another person on June 9, 2021. Janes has a nearly three decades long...
Three Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
Three Men Charged in Oregon With Stealing 360,000 Gallons of Water for Their 10,000 Illegal Marijuana Plants
Three men, including one from Mexico, are accused of growing more than 10,000 illegal marijuana plants and stealing 360,000 gallons of water after the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office raided a property near Sprague River. Police found 20 greenhouses with thousands of unsanctioned marijuana plants at the alleged illegal growing...
Idaho Youth Ranch focuses on the future after suffering massive fire
BOISE, Idaho — Around 1:45 the afternoon of Monday, July 18, a huge plume of thick, black smoke rose above the Boise Bench. A fire fueled by tons of donated clothing and household goods was tearing through the Idaho Youth Ranch distribution center's outside yard on West Irving Street. Over the next several hours and into the next morning firefighters poured 638,000 gallons of water on the fire.
Texas Gov. Abbott Buses Illegal Immigrants to NYC After City's Mayor Doesn't Take Up Invitation to Visit Southern Border
TEXAS - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this week invited New York City Mayor Eric Adams to visit the southern border and see first-hand the costs Texans are bearing as a result of “President Biden’s border crisis.” By Friday, he’d announced the first bus of illegal immigrants had arrived in New York City from Texas.
Supreme Court Justices Point to Conflicting Language in Idaho Abortion Laws
A hearing at the Idaho Supreme Court regarding two of the state’s abortion laws seemed to create more questions than it answered, as justices highlighted confusion over criminal penalties and civil enforcement guidelines across three separate statutes. The court is expected to issue a ruling in the coming days...
Idaho Joins Task Force Investigating Telecommunications Companies That Allow Robocalls
BOISE - Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced that Idaho is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force of 50 attorneys general to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the U.S. The task force’s goal is to cut down on illegal robocalls.
Protecting the sanctity of life or violating religious freedom? Idaho faith leaders talk abortion.
In this file photo, an activist holds up a sign during a rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in response to the leaked Supreme Court draft decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on May 3, 2022, in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images) As the Idaho Legislature considered several...
Everything You Need to Know About Idaho’s Strange Concrete Arrows
When you’re traveling, you love grabbing a window seat on the plane so that you can enjoy the views below. Chances are that if you do that enough, you’ll see one of these mysterious concrete arrows. There are dozens of them seemingly scattered around the United States, including in Idaho.
He labeled a bullet with a threat to Boise’s mayor. This just happened to him in court
BOISE, Idaho — Menacing graffiti. Bullets labeled with threats to Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. Discussions of mass violence. Four firearms, including an assault rifle, and tactical gear. Writings avowing loyalty to a right-wing extremist ideology. On Monday, Erik K. Ehrlin, 33 — the man prosecutors said was responsible for...
Boise man charged with aggravated battery after shooting
BOISE, Idaho — A 40-year-old Boise man was charged with felony aggravated battery after a shooting a man he knew Friday afternoon. Officers with the Boise Police Department (BPD) responded to the 200 block of South Franklin Park Drive after receiving a report of shots fired Friday around 2:30 p.m.
How in the World is This NOT Illegal in Idaho?!
I’m going to be real with you right now – my jaw is on the floor because I cannot believe that this dangerous act is actually LEGAL in the state of Idaho. We’re talking about passengers riding in the bed of a pick-up truck and for a state that has (and had) many ridiculous laws over the years, I’m appalled that this is still allowed. I do want to point out that growing up in Texas, we used to ride in the back of trucks all the time until a cop gave my buddies and me a warning about it in high school. Since then, I just assumed that this was illegal everywhere. What can I say? I was in my own little bubble.
eastidahonews.com
Complex to be named in honor of east Idaho sheriff killed on duty 50 years ago
RIGBY – Howard Shaffer was Idaho’s longest serving sheriff when he was killed on March 25, 1972. Shaffer, who was first elected Jefferson County Sheriff in 1950, was on duty when he was hit by an oncoming train at the Lincoln railroad crossing off Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. To this day, no one knows for sure what he was doing.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho lawmakers react to Biden administrations lawsuit against Idaho
Idaho political leaders reacted strongly when they heard about the Biden Administration lawsuit against Idaho's abortion ban. Responses varied between Raúl Labrador, Lawrence Wasden, Terri Pickens Manweiler and Scott Bedke. Democratic Sen.Melissa Wintrow and House Minority Leader Rep. Ilana Rubel joined Idaho Matters to share their reactions as well.
Wolf Advocates Seek to Disqualify Idaho, Montana From Federal Funding
Several conservation groups on Thursday filed a petition seeking to disqualify Montana and Idaho from receiving millions of dollars in federal funding because of legislation that expanded wolf hunting and trapping opportunities in both states. The Center for Biological Diversity and 26 other conservation and animal welfare groups signed a...
