Monsanto faces first day of Roundup weed killer trial in St. Louis County

St. Louis municipal court dismisses 24,000 low-level cases amid backlog
More than 24,000 low-level court cases will be dismissed in St. Louis due to a backlog.
EPA orders St. Louis shop to stop selling illegal pesticides
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has ordered a St. Louis pest control shop to stop selling and distributing pesticides that were not compliant with federal law.
Over 150 midwest resellers involved in St. Louis sneaker convention
Sneakerheads had the opportunity of a lifetime at Missouri's biggest sneaker and clothing convention.
Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit
Poisonous sand blowing in the wind. Wells running dry. A dark night sky ruined by constant lights. These are the things residents in Ste Genevieve County are worried about as they work to prevent a silica sand mine from moving into their community. NexGen Mining Inc. plans to mine silica sand, commonly used for fracking, […] The post Missouri law didn’t require environmental review before issuing silica mining permit appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kttn.com
Missouri man admits stealing $1.1 million dollars from investors
A Missouri man on Thursday admitted bilking investors out of at least $1.1 million with false claims of lucrative contracts with a Texas airport. From Sept. 2, 2020, through at least Nov. 16, 2021, Harish Sunkara of Fenton, falsely told potential investors that he had won contracts with the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.
FOX2now.com
Hancock & Kelley: Missouri Senate race is set
ST. LOUIS – We begin with Tuesday’s Missouri primary elections. State Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate and immediately set the tone for his run against Democrat and Anheuser-Busch heiress Trudy Busch Valentine. Also on the show this morning:. The primaries are...
KYTV
‘Like Breaking Bad but with opioids:’ How a St. Louis journalist exposed an international drug kingpin
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Ben Westhoff found out Chinese companies were responsible for mass-producing chemicals for fentanyl that ended up in American cities. An investigative journalist, he wanted to see it for himself. “I just googled ‘buy drugs in China,’” Westhoff said, “and I got all these websites from these...
Credit reporting agency sends wrong scores to millions
Equifax issued the wrong credit scores on millions of potential borrowers in the U.S.
KMOV
St. Louis man killed in ATV accident in Washington County, Mo.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A 56-year-old man from St. Louis was killed in an ATV accident in Washington County, Mo. Saturday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened on Crump Road south of Pigeon Roost Road just before noon. Michael Tune was driving a 2019 Polaris Ranger southbound when it went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, went back onto the road and overturned.
The historic Meier General Store in St. Charles County, Missouri was family owned for three generations
The Meier General Store.Jim Roberts, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There's a historic general store located in New Melle, Missouri in St. Charles County. It's called the Meier General Store and later known as Butler Bros. Grocer Co. which is voluntarily dissolved.
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri auditor releases report on state's $5.49B spending of federal COVID funds
(The Center Square) – Missouri spent $5.49 billion in federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act and $699 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds during the last 25 months, according to a report from Democrat Auditor Nicole Galloway. The report states Missouri...
Verify: Will federally indicted St. Louis alderman still get a pension?
ST. LOUIS — It has been more than two months since scandal rocked the St. Louis Board of Aldermen. On June 2, Federal prosecutors revealed explosive allegations of bribery, theft and corruption reaching the highest levels of St. Louis City Hall in a 66-page indictment. The charging documents allege...
KMOV
News 4 Investigates: How Missouri’s backlog is causing more heartache for a woman who just lost her husband
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Losing a spouse too soon can be one of the hardest heartbreaks to bare, but one local woman said the state of Missouri has been making it all so much worse because of a months-long delay in getting her husband’s death certificate. Now, staffing shortages are creating another big backlog and this one is causing serious stress for a woman who has already been through so much.
New water pipeline planned for Eureka by 2024
A company will start installing a new water pipeline this winter to supply Eureka with water from a St. Louis County system.
Flood victims say they need physical help, not paper pushing
The sky is literally falling on Mona Drive in University City. A giant tree limb fell on the brand-new car of a woman who came to help.
'A bold-faced LIE': St. Louis mayor blasts Black police officer group’s criticism of oversight bill
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones accused the Ethical Society of Police of lying on its Facebook page after the membership group issued a statement accusing her administration of excluding them from discussions about a controversial civilian oversight bill. Jones signed Board Bill 47 Wednesday, which she...
Highest paying jobs in St. Louis that require a graduate degree
Stacker compiled the highest paying jobs that require a graduate degree in St. Louis, MO-IL using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Byers' Beat: Police recruitment gets ruthless in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Police department leaders across the country are saying they’re having a hard time finding officers – and the competition to do so locally is getting pretty cutthroat. This week, the St. Louis County Council passed an amendment to the collective bargaining unit that will...
ZDNet
Best online colleges in Missouri 2022
Thinking of pursuing an online degree in a new state? Consider online colleges in Missouri. An online degree from a Missouri school could help you save money and break into a great job market for engineering, business, and finance majors. Missouri Partnership reports that the Show-Me state has become a...
Downtown St. Louis study highlights major economic impact amid concerns
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A new study examines the regional impact that Downtown St. Louis has on the rest of the region. Among the key findings are that its economic impact is greater than its size. Boosters for the area argue that the success of Downtown is critical to the prosperity of the region. The […]
