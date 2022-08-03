ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

VIDEO: Bear Climbs Up Treestand, Surprising Hunter

By Joe Shelton
Distinctly Montana
Distinctly Montana
 4 days ago
VIDEO: Bear Climbs Up Treestand, Surprising Hunter Bears Wildlife
Source: Youtube
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PRp03_0h3D5SjH00
Source: Youtube

Two hunters in a treestand got the surprise of their lives when they noticed a couple of black bears on the forest floor.  One of them gets his phone out just in time to see the bears rush the treestand.  In a flash, they're up the tree and feet away from the two men.

The fear on the face of the man taking the video is palpable, but it's mixed with shock and humor, too.  Whether because of the inherent weirdness of the situation or because the man laughs when he gets nervous, he develops a big grin that is evident even though his face mask.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MS63q_0h3D5SjH00
Source: Youtube

The oddest moment of the video comes when the bear begins to descent the tree stand and the man laughs, perhaps out of relief.  The bear, hearing the noise, turns his attention to the man, staring at the back of his head.  The man, aware that the bear has caught him in a chuckle, blanches white.

But the bear's not in the mood to shred any hunters today, so it continues its descent.

The incredible speed with which the bear gets up and into the tree illustrates how foolhardy it would be to run from a bear.  In almost every instance, the bear can cover the distance between you quicker than you can make the distance -- and climbing a tree's not going to help, either.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eFI8X_0h3D5SjH00
Source: Youtube

But everything turned out ok for our hunters, who got to have a very close encounter with a bear and live to tell the tale.  They may have needed a change of laundry when they got home, though -- God knows I would!

See the whole video below, and for more bear content check out this curious bear trying to get into a car in Yellowstone, and this bear who really really wants some barbecue.

Source: Youtube Two hunters in a treestand got the surprise of their lives when they noticed a couple of black bears on the forest floor.  One of them gets his phone out just in time to see the bears rush the treestand.  In a flash, they're up the tree and eyeball-to-eyeball from the two men.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Black Bear Takes Down Huge Whitetail Deer in Gruesome Clip

When a black bear gets its mind set on something, there isn’t much that can be done. That includes prey that might be nearby. While we usually think of black bears as funny and more clumsy than some of their other outdoors cousins. Still, these bears are predators and don’t just subsist off of berries and nuts throughout the year. Sometimes, a nice whitetail deer is just what a bear is looking for.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Shred#Tree#Yellowstone National Park
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Pets
Outsider.com

Hiker Stumbles Upon Strange, ‘Abandoned’ Campsite, Looks Like the Start of a Horror Movie

A hiker in Montana recently stumbled upon a scene that looks like something out of a horror film. In a now-viral Tiktok, Ron Ulrich was hiking in grizzly country in Montana, filming himself talking about his new job, when he paused suddenly. He showed viewers what he’d just come across, and the sight is somewhat jarring. A totally abandoned campsite about 2.5 miles from the trailhead, according to Ulrich’s captions.
MONTANA STATE
dailyphew.com

Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog

I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
ANIMALS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Startled Horse Goes Buck Wild and Stomps Out Giant Gator

When an alligator wandered too close to a wild horse, it found out just how powerful the 1,200-pound creature’s hooves are. By nature, wild horses can be pretty territorial and skeptical of any other species that venture near the herd. So, it’s not all that surprising that a stallion used all of its might to let the gator know it wasn’t welcome. In the video, the black horse looked up from its grazing spot to see the giant reptile making its way through the grass. Not taking any chances, the stallion reared up and immediately began attacking the alligator, stomping it with all four hooves over and over.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Whiskey Riff

Incredible Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park

Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story…. Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles.
MONTANA STATE
pethelpful.com

Parrot Who Sings Along to 'Hotel California' Is Blowing Everyone's Minds

There's musical, and then there's this Amazon parrot named Tico. He and his human dad Frank have been sharing their jam sessions on TikTok since 2021 (and on YouTube since 2020) under the band name Tico and the Man. We're shocked they don't have a record contract yet--this is one seriously talented bird!
ANIMALS
Distinctly Montana

Distinctly Montana

Montana State
3K+
Followers
465
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

If you love Montana, you'll love our magazine! Our print magazine is published quarterly and our digital content is published daily. Subscribe today at https://distinctlymontana.com

 https://distinctlymontana.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy