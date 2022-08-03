SUNY Broome announces program for new entrepreneurs

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – SUNY Broome announced that it will be introducing a 60-hour program for starting your own business in New York.

The program is meant to help new entrepreneurs take their ideas and successfully turn them into a simple, focused start up plan for their small business.

It is also designed to assist women, minorities, veterans, individuals with disabilities, and dislocated workers in Broome, Chenango, Delaware, and Tioga counties.

The weekly program will run from September 8th through November 17th on Mondays and Thursdays from 6-9 p.m.

Classes are offered both in-person or on Zoom, you can choose. In person sessions will meet at the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator in the third floor classroom.

The cost is $149 if registered by August 15th, or $199 if registered after that date. For U.S. veterans, the total cost of the program is $25 (just show your DD214).

You can register today at: https://www.campusce.net/sunybroome/course/course.aspx?catid=91

