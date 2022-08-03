Read on thesungazette.com
The Couple Who Believe They are Jesus Christ and Mary Magdalene Reincarnated
Self-claimed Jesus Christ and Mary MagdaleneDivine Truth/ WIKI CC-BY-3.0 Not every day do you hear that the Messiah, Jesus Christ, is here on earth with us, living and thriving in the 21st century. But, while it might be too much to take in, AJ Miller and his wife Mary Luck believe that Mr. Miller is Jesus Christ himself while his wife Mary is none other than Mary Magdalene herself.
Man Vows to Adopt Boy He Found as Baby ‘Covered in Ants’ in Trash Can
While on a trip to Haiti, Jimmy Amisial heard a baby screaming. When he found the source of the sound, he was shocked to discover the baby in a trash can, abandoned, according to The Mirror. Amisial was baffled to find no one else trying to help the child, despite...
Creative Wife Makes Hilarious Sign for Neighbors While Husband Redoes Lawn
A homeowner has taken the internet by storm with their unusual solution to showcasing their yard during renovations. In a post on Reddit's r/funny forum on Wednesday, Cynthia from southern Minnesota shared her solution to letting the neighbors know they're in the process of re-doing the lawn. With over 99,000...
Creflo Dollar comes under fire for not returning money to church members
Pastor Creflo Dollar senior pastor of World Changers Church International in College Park, Georgia— recently stated that tithing (giving 10 percent of your money to a church) is not required today. He admonished his congregation to throw away books and tapes where he taught that they should tithe. Some religious leaders are now saying that Dollar did not go far enough and should show he is truly repentant by refunding the money that was spent on his materials and also downsizing his lavish lifestyle and giving the money to his congregants.
Debbie Woods is the Most Jealous Wife in the World
Debbie woods is a 50-year-old English woman dubbed the most jealous wife in the world. She is married to Steve Woods, whom she forces to take lie detectors whenever he leaves the house. However, the ordeal Steve must endure satisfying his wife’s insecurities doesn’t stop there. He is also banned from watching television shows because Debbie doesn’t want him looking at pretty actors.
“I didn't want to bring her with me, but what was I supposed to do?” Wife heartbroken after overhearing husband's words
Is it right to exclude one’s wife from family vacations?. Vacations are great opportunities for family members to bond and create memories. Also, those who go on family vacations tend to be more return relaxed and happier.
Church lady makes her own change for $50 in the church's offering plate to tithe on Sunday
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was raised attending church every Sunday and every Wednesday. On Sunday mornings, an offering plate was passed around the congregation, and people were expected to tithe each week. An usher would pass the offering plate around, starting at either the front or the back row of the church sanctuary, and move their way forward or back accordingly.
