ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 10

my mind
4d ago

Rahman knew the deal and signed it. He had no intention of making weight. Did jake Paul create a contract using weight limitations to give him an advantage? Definitely. But Rahman signed off on it.

Reply(1)
4
Caden Franco
3d ago

This was not cancelled because of a weight issue…it was cancelled due to no ticket sales…weight issue is just an excuse! People that go to see fights at MSG are there to see a real fight not a YouTuber claiming to be a boxer…they are not real fights!!

Reply
3
Related
SPORTbible

Hasim Rahman Jr releases new video of Jake Paul RUNNING AWAY from him in sparring session

Hasim Rahman Jr has released footage of Jake Paul running away from him during a sparring session, as the fallout from their cancelled fight continues. Watch the video below:. Rahman Jr was due to fight Paul at Madison Square Garden on Saturday after being drafted in as a replacement for Tommy Fury, who was forced to pull out of the event after being denied entry to the United States.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hasim Rahman
Person
Logan Paul
Person
Jake Paul
ComicBook

Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend

Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
NASHVILLE, TN
ClutchPoints

‘They got guns on me’: Vernon Maxwell nearly stabbed Hakeem Olajuwon in wild halftime fight before police intervened

Vernon Maxwell was one of the toughest dudes in the NBA during his day. This man did not take any nonsense from anyone — not even his teammates. So much so, that he once literally attempted to stab Houston Rockets teammate Hakeen Olajuwon during a wild halftime fight. Maxwell made his revelation during a recent […] The post ‘They got guns on me’: Vernon Maxwell nearly stabbed Hakeem Olajuwon in wild halftime fight before police intervened appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
wrestlinginc.com

Cindy Heenan, Wife Of The Legendary Bobby Heenan, Passes Away

Cynthia “Cindy” Jean Heenan, the wife of WWE Hall of Famer Bobby Heenan, has passed away. The sad news was broken by Heenan’s WCW colleague Mike Tenay. “Her devotion and support for Bobby were unparalleled,” Tenay wrote. “Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.”
CELEBRITIES
Axios Denver

Former Denver Broncos cheerleader Gabby Windey co-stars on "The Bachelorettes"

ICU nurse Gabby Windey began a fresh quest for love, debuting alongside Rachel Recchia in Monday night's premiere of "The Bachelorette" on ABC. What's new: This is the first time in the show's 19-season history that two women will co-star.Each handed out "first impression roses" to their favorite guys on Monday's episode.Windey had chemistry with Mario, a personal trainer, and Erich, a real estate analyst — who both earned a first-date kiss. She also seemed to have a spark with the contestant who arrived on horseback, inexplicably shirtless. Driving the news: Windey, a former Broncos cheerleader, was picked in March to lead the new season. She brought her would-be-beau, bachelor Clayton Echard, to Denver during last season's "The Bachelor."Echard ultimately rejected Windey, giving her the chance to star on the new show. Of note: Windey, an Illinois native, previously worked at the UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora, and graduated from UCCS.What to watch: It's unclear what will happen if the two bachelorettes fall for the same bachelor. Even host Jesse Palmer said he wasn't sure.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Jake Logan Paul#Tmz Sports#Hnhh
PWMania

Photo: AEW Star Gets Engaged During OVW Event

AEW star Leila Grey and ‘Certified’ Luke Kurtis, the current OVW Rush Champion, just got engaged. The proposal took place during the OVW event on Friday. A big congratulations to the happy couple!. At an Ohio Valley Wrestling event on Friday in Nashville, Grey successfully defended her OVW...
NASHVILLE, TN
mmanews.com

Watch: MMA Fighter Lands Uppercut From Hell KO In PFL Debut

Welterweight MMA fighter Itso Babulaidze has folded Mahmoud Sebie to earn a first-round TKO victory at the 2022 PFL Playoffs. Babulaidze and Sebie clashed in the featured preliminary bout of the 2022 PFL Playoffs, held at Madison Square Garden in New York last night. It was just Babulaidze’s second professional fight and Sebie’s fifth.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jon Jones responds to criticism of recent training video, heavyweight debut timeline

Jon Jones has been working towards his heavyweight debut, but it has not come without criticism. The UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion was last in action at UFC 247 in February 2020, where he recorded a unanimous decision title defense over Dominick Reyes. Ever since, he has been working towards a new challenge by taking on the heavyweight division.
UFC
Boxing Insider

Jake Paul To Pay Undercard Fighters 50% Of What They Would Have Earned On August 6th Card

“The undercard boxers,” Jake Paul’s MVP Promotions stated in a Saturday press release, “who were set to fight today as part of the Jake Paul & Amanda Serrano MVP event spent countless hours training both physically and mentally to prepare to fight on one of the biggest stages of their careers. These undercard fighters abided by the terms of their contracts and Jake and MVP are extremely disappointed that the event cancellation adversely impacted them.”
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 59 video: Cory McKenna becomes first woman in UFC history to earn Von Flue choke submission

Not only did Cory McKenna overcome an incredible reach advantage, she made UFC history in the process. The Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner took on Miranda Granger on the preliminary card of Saturday’s UFC Vegas 59 event at the APEX. After Granger — who had a 10-inch reach advantage — was likely saved by the horn during a tight arm triangle by McKenna in the opening round, the youngest female fighter on the roster got Granger back to the mat to start the second before becoming the first ever woman in UFC history to complete and get a tap due to a Von Flue choke.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Conor McGregor joins ‘Road House’ cast in leading role

Conor McGregor has booked a leading role in the Amazon Studios remake of “Road House,” the production company announced on Monday. McGregor joins Jake Gyllenhaal in the reimagining of the 80s cult classic, which begins filming this month in the Dominican Republic. The ex-champ’s role has not been announced, but Deadline reported he will play an original character.
CELEBRITIES
bjpenndotcom

Sam Alvey issues statement following TKO loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC Vegas 59

Sam Alvey has issued a statement following his TKO loss to Michal Oleksiejczuk at tonight’s UFC Vegas 59 event. Alvey (33-18-1 MMA) had entered the contest on an eight-fight winless skid, his most recent effort resulting in a submission loss to Brendan Allen. “Smile’n Sam’s” most recent win had come back in June of 2018, when he earned a split-decision victory over Gian Villante.
UFC
mmanews.com

Watch: Top Finishes From UFC Vegas 59 Fighters

The UFC has published their “top finishes” list from some of the fighters competing on tomorrow night’s UFC Vegas 59 card. Six finishes from six different fighters on tomorrow night’s card made the cut, including both main eventers and both co-main eventers. It is no surprise...
LAS VEGAS, NV
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Dominates This Week's "Fire Emoji" Playlist

In terms of music, this past weekend was filled with nothing but heat. Plenty of rap and hip-hop artists decided to release an abundance of music over the past couple of days, making this "Fire Emoji" playlist one you don't want to miss. Starting off, NBA YoungBoy, whose real name...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy