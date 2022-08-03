Tyga's “Ay Caramba” Video & Power 106 Interview Incite Protest In L.A.

Read on www.hotnewhiphop.com
HipHopDX.com
Ma$e & Cam’ron Squash Their Two Decades-Long Beef
Ma$e and Cam’ron appear to have patched things up, ending a long-standing feud that dates as far back as the late 1990s. The two Harlem rappers were once brothers in arms, taking the rap world by storm as both solo artists and cohorts in the group Children Of The Corn — which also included Big L, Herb McGruff and the late Bloodshed.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kalan.FrFr Deliver 13 Tracks On "222"
Kalan.FrFr is a Roc Nation artist from California. Known for his distinctive sound and relatable lyricism, the 27-year-old has managed to stand out amongst other artists in the music game. Additionally, working with artists like Lil Durk, Stunna4Vegas, Mozzy, and others has allowed him to expand his sound and further please his audience.
hotnewhiphop.com
Wiz Khalifa Breaks Silence Following DJ Incident In LA
Wiz Khalifa found himself in hot water this week following an appearance at an LA nightclub. The rapper had a bit of a rough evening while promoting Multiverse due to some technical difficulties and unprofessionalism, according to Bootleg Kev. Unfortunately, Wiz ended up lashing out and having a viral moment, leading members of the DJ community to rail against the Kush & OJ rapper.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ron Suno Goes "Suno Mode"
Ron Suno is becoming a big figure in the New York Drill scene. The Bronx rapper has an unlikely story, having originally rose to fame through his comedic videos on social media and starting the #weavechallenge trend. Suno always had his eyes on Drill, but he only began to get...
Petunia Valley: Brandee Evans Gives Teyana Taylor The Mercedes Experience During The Last Rose Petal 2… Farewell Tour Opener
'P-Valley' star Brandee Evans delivers provocative pole dance during Teyana Taylor's The Last Rose Petal 2… Farewell Tour Opener
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Harper's Bazaar
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Selfie in Sheer Gucci Underwear to Announce She's Pregnant
The model announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday, sharing two mirror selfies of herself wearing a black T-shirt and sheer Gucci underwear, which generously revealed her growing baby bump. In the caption, Teigen opened up about her experience undergoing IVF treatments. "The last few years have been a blur...
hotnewhiphop.com
Actress Anne Heche In Critical Condition After Crashing Car Into Home: Report
There have been waves of shock and confusion mulling through Hollywood today after a frightening report about actress Anne Heche was shared. The 53-year-old award-winning actress has stayed relatively quiet in recent years, but she once took the world by storm. When she dated Ellen DeGeneres back in the 1990s, their then-taboo relationship was the talk of the industry, and once the controversy over their romance ended following their split, Heche quietly returned to her film and television career.
hotnewhiphop.com
Eminem Reportedly Was Prepared To Fight Suge Knight With A Bulletproof Vest
Suge Knight was once considered one of the scariest individuals in the hip-hop community. Over the years, there have been plenty of tales regarding Suge Knight's reputation in the industry, from rumors of his involvement in the deaths of Tupac and Biggie to that time he allegedly hung Vanilla Ice off of a balcony.
Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Hold Hands While Spotted on a Rare Date Night Outing
Quality time! Mariah Carey and her longtime boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, were spotted out during a rare public date night in New York on Wednesday, August 3. The “We Belong Together” artist and her...
An American bride hid her $200 vintage wedding dress from the groom at their South Korean wedding with a makeshift contraption
When Rachel Kwon married her partner Jaehwan in June, she used an umbrella, fabric, and a little creativity to keep her dress a surprise.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent, Boosie Badazz, Meek Mill & More React To Brittney Griner's Sentence
A judge revealed the verdict of Brittney Griner's case in Russia. The WNBA star was found guilty of illegally carrying drugs after she was found with a weed pen. Russian authorities have held her in custody since her arrest six months ago. Today, she was handed down a 9-year sentence.
Kim Kardashian faces backlash for posting about her bone density and body fat loss: ‘This is too weird’
Kim Kardashian has sparked backlash after revealing her “strong” body density and recent decrease in body fat.On her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, the 41-year-old shared information about BodySpec, a company that uses van-based body scanners to provide people with a full-body composition report.She claimed the scans offer “all the good stuff to make sure [that] you are fit and healthy” and take “about seven minutes to get all the results” before sharing a video of her own report.In one video, a practitioner noted what Kardashian’s bone density was compared to that of people who are the “same age, gender,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Mike Tyson Blasts Hulu For Making A Biopic About His Life Without Paying Him
Back in June, Hulu began promoting their upcoming television series, "MIKE." Based on the life of professional boxer, Mike Tyson, the eight-episode show was set to explore the athlete's life from an adolescent to his prosperous career. As stated in the show's synopsis, "the series examines class in America, race in America, fame and the power of media, misogyny, the wealth divide, the promise of the American Dream and ultimately our own role in shaping Mike's story."
hotnewhiphop.com
Cardi B Responds After She's Roped Into Nicki Minaj's Fake Ex-Assistant Controversy
Nicki Minaj found herself in the middle of controversy this week after a fake page claiming to be her ex-assistant made some heinous accusations against the rapper. The fake page that used the identity of Kate Miller alleged Nicki owed millions to the IRS and fell out with some of her biggest collaborators like Beyoncé, Normani, and Ariana Grande. Nicki later denied any of this was true.
hotnewhiphop.com
YK Osiris Admits He Went Broke After "Worth It"
YK Osiris's financial issues have been exposed to the public on numerous occasions. There was that one time when Boosie claimed that he owed him $1200 for failing the Crate Challenge. Lil Babyconfronted YK at the jewelry store, hoping to get the $5000 that he was owed. And then, there was the time when Drake had YK Osiris perform "Worth It" in his living room to clear his $60K debt.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ladies First: Roxanne Shanté Talks Preserving Hip Hop With Rock The Bells Festival & Giving The OGs Their Flowers
No one had any idea back in the formative years of Hip Hop that the genre would be the leading force that it is today. Roxanne Shanté was just a young teen from Queens, New York when she began making a name for herself in music, and it was because of her that the famous "Roxanne Wars" erupted in the 1980s. To call her a Rap pioneer would be an understatement, as Roxanne Shanté, born Lolita Shanté Gooden, lived and witnessed the very carving of a culture that has dominated every aspect of entertainment worldwide.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lloyd Banks Names His Top 5 Rappers With The Best Punchlines In Hip Hop History
Get ready for another debate centering on "Top" list courtesy of Lloyd Banks. When it comes to lyrical prowess, Banks is no stranger to penning witty rhymes that leave his fans impressed. The accomplished New York City rapper has been promoting his latest album The Course of the Inevitable 2 which was released just weeks ago, and he recently sat down with the Jalen & Jacoby podcast for a wide-ranging, yet sports-centered interview.
HipHopDX.com
Ma$e Announces He's Joining Death Row Records
Ma$e is looking to be the first artist to rep both Bad Boy and Death Row, the powerhouse Hip Hop labels who were entangled in a bitter — and ultimately fatal — feud in the ’90s. In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday (August 3), the Harlem...
