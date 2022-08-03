Read on www.ocala-news.com
William Scott Mansfield
William Scott “Bill” Mansfield of Ocala, FL, passed away July 28, 2022. He was 89. Bill was born May 17, 1933 in Chicago, IL. He was the only child of Martha Emma (Cummings) and Walter Scott Mansfield. Bill and his parents moved to Gainesville, FL, in the 1940s.
Marjorie Rose Barker
Marjorie Rose Barker, 93, of Ocala passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at her residence in Ocala, FL. Marjorie was a native of Hartford City, Indiana and moved to Cloverdale, Indiana at an early age and moved to Ocala in 2004. She was retired from General Motors. She was a member of Central Baptist Church of Ocala Florida and was a long time member of the Order of the Eastern Star. In her free time, she enjoyed taking care of her dogs and shopping.
Wild Orange Sunset At On Top Of The World Community In Ocala
The sun was setting beautifully behind the clouds at On Top of The World in Ocala. Thanks to Linda Baumgartner for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Diane Antonisen
Diane Antonisen, 79 from Belleview FL, previously from Long Island, NY, passed away on July 30, 2022, after a long battle with COPD. Diane is predeceased by her parents: Phillip and Rita, siblings: Phillip, Veronica, and Marie, and son, Carl. She is survived by her brother Billy Huller, husband Carl, daughters: Donna, Carolyn, and Eileen, grandchildren: Joseph, Shannon, Robert, and Michael, great grandchildren: Brenton, Joe Joe, and Eian.
Gorgeous Sunset Over Crestwood Village In Ocala
Check out this gorgeous pink and orange sunset over Crestwood Village in Ocala. Thanks to Denise Myford for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
Marion County residents weigh in on local grocery shopping options
More residents across Marion County recently wrote in to share their thoughts on the grocery shopping options in Ocala/Marion County. “Ever since they catered to On Top of the World and moved the V.A. to the rich side of the city, we (the lowly poor) have to go through the worst traffic in the city, a.k.a. Highway 200. It takes over 30 minutes to get there if you’re lucky and hit all green lights. We don’t have a decent box store on the northeast side of Ocala like Sam’s Club or Costco. I thought that declaring Silver Springs as a Community Redevelopment Area (CRA) meant redevelopment for that area. What happened to that?” says Ocala resident Ronald Guillory.
More Ocala residents discuss impact of property taxes on senior citizens
In response to a recent letter from an Ocala resident discussing the impact of property taxes on senior citizens, several residents across Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “There really should be something done for relief on property taxes for elderly citizens. Lots of elderly people...
Fort King National Historic Landmark to host weekly Tyke Hikes
A free weekly hiking event for young children is kicking off at the Fort King National Historic Landmark on Friday, August 12 at 9 a.m. During the 30-minute ‘Tyke Hike’ event, families and their small children (ages 2 to 4) will explore the Fort King National Historic Landmark located at 3925 E Fort King Street in Ocala.
Paddock Mall offering free backpacks to students on August 6
The Paddock Mall will be handing out free backpacks to local students during its ‘Back 2 School Bash’ event on Saturday, August 6. The event is being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Paddock Mall, which is located at 3100 SW College Road in Ocala.
Marion County Fire Rescue training class focuses on explosives
Marion County Fire Rescue’s first responders learned about various explosives during a training class that was held earlier this week. On Thursday, August 4, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad stopped by MCFR’s Cause and Origin Fire Investigation class to demonstrate different types of explosives. The...
MCSO detectives investigating fatal shooting in Citra
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit is seeking more information from the community regarding a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday morning in Citra. On Saturday, August 6, shortly before 1:50 a.m., MCSO received a call for service in reference to a shooting near the 4700 block of W Highway 318 in Citra. When deputies arrived at the location, they found a deceased black male who had been shot.
City of Belleview seeking business, craft vendors for this month’s Friday Foodie Fest
The City of Belleview is currently seeking additional business and craft vendors for this month’s Friday Foodie Fest. The event will be held on Friday, August 26, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Lake Lillian Park (SE Robinson Road in Belleview). During the event, attendees will enjoy a variety of cuisine from the food trucks on site, along with free activities for the whole family.
