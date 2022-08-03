ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parent Slammed for Branding Sixth Grade Teacher 'Dumb' Over Book Assignment

By Anders Anglesey
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Lourdes Owens
4d ago

Wrong question people. That graphic novel is not reading material for a sixth grader. This is the reading material for a least a 17-year-old. Teacher should’ve question why her parents were allowing her to read this subject matter. unbelievable.

I Am Telling You The Truth
4d ago

This is why teachers are walking away from the profession. There are rules. Your kid needs to follow them

Sylvia Wood
3d ago

either way it goes the watchmen is a book long enough to fit the description in the teachers assessment and should not have to be redone, especially if it's just the teacher that's going to see it. the situation definitely could've been handled differently though.

