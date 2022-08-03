Cat Wearing Owners Shirt After It Was Near the Washing Machine Goes Viral

Read on www.newsweek.com
Fury erupts after council introduces a 24/7 cat ban: 'Australia, the most insane country in the world'
An Australian council has announced a total ban on cats outdoors, sparking a wave of fury from pet owners. Bass Coast Shire Council, south-east of Melbourne, announced the 24/7 ban on felines wandering the streets which will come into effect from July next year. Residents will be slapped with a...
Hospital Bill Goes Viral After Man Is Charged $250,000 For Treating A Rattlesnake Bite
My phobia for snakes goes back a long way. I remember fishing by a river near my grandparent’s house when I was only eight-years-old, and my line got caught in a rock. I walked down to the rock to untangle it, and all of a sudden a snake snatched at my hand like a bat outta hell, and I was inches away from suffering from a snake bite.
Grizzly Bear Sees Itself In A Mirror For The First Time & Goes Absolutely Bonkers
There are some days where you roll out of bed, about still half past drunk after staying up until 4 AM with some of your buddies. You go to the bathroom to try and recollect yourself, and you look in the mirror, and you’re looking at yourself like you had just been through warfare…
Internet Laughs As Retired Military Dog Won't Let Go of Toy in Pet Store
Rex the retired K9 was very attached to the toy and wasn't about to hand it over without a fight—even if his owners were just trying to buy it for him.
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Bengal cat kicked and slapped by its celebrity owner: Guess what the abuser’s punishment was
Earlier this year a Bengal cat was physically abused by a famous football player Kurt Zouma. The footballer's brother filmed the disturbing episode of animal cruelty and posted it online. In 40-second footage, the distressed pet was seen chased by angry Zouma, kicked in the stomach, thrown a pair of...
The bear that returned to kill a woman after she scared it away showed rare 'predatory' behavior. Here's the best way to avoid any bear attack.
A woman was killed last year in Montana in a rare grizzly bear attack after first scaring it away. A grizzly management specialist said the bear likely returned to the camp because there was food. Properly securing food is a reliable way to decrease the likelihood of drawing in a...
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
Humane Society Saves 80 Dogs From Ohio House in its Largest Rescue Ever
The Licking County Humane Society rescued eighty dogs from an Ohio home on July 22 — the largest rescue in the shelter's history. The rescue took the humane society hours to complete, Elycia Taylor, the program and communications director at the Licking County Humane Society, told PEOPLE in an email.
Crocodile Couple Who Have Been Together Over a Decade Snapped Holding Hands
The two crocodiles, called Dusty-rose and Scarface, are often seen displaying this loving behavior.
Teen mom who couldn't find babysitter takes her 1-year-old toddler as prom date and they're adorable
A teenage mom has gone viral after taking her toddler as her date to the school prom. Melissa Mccabe, who is 16 now, became pregnant when she was 14 and gave birth to Arthur in November 2020. Mccabe, who lives in the U.K., describes her 1-year-old son as her "little blessing" and said she wanted him to be part of her prom. "When prom came around, no one could really have him and I wanted him to be a part of my prom day. I ordered him a suit and took him with me. All of the teachers were saying how gorgeous he looked," Mccabe told The Liverpool Echo. She said it was amazing to take him along and also have good pictures taken of them. "We don’t really have any nice up-to-date pictures of us. He loved it and he particularly loved all the snacks!” she said.
What the hell is this? I looked left at Whataburger and I see this bird
What the hell is this? I looked left at Whataburger and I see this birdTwinTurbskiii. Do you have any more pictures? (u/SpacemanErick) If it’s night it must be a night heron (u/Losangulos)
Woman Pulls Pesky Groundhog Out Of Her Car And Flings It Across A Field
Not everybody is willing to grab onto a rodent with a set of pliers. These groundhogs can be a huge pest. They reproduce quickly and tend to have huge populations if there aren’t many predators around to keep them at bay. They love to make dens in anything that...
I was snatched from my cot and raised by kidnapper – but I forgive him & he’ll walk me down the aisle with my birth dad
A WOMAN who was snatched from her cot at just three days old has forgiven her kidnapper and says he will walk her down the aisle alongside her biological father. Miche Zephany, now 25, was dubbed South Africa's Madelaine McCann after she was taken from the hospital shortly after her birth.
After Three Years Of Searching, Man Finally Captures Incredible Footage Of Rare White Moose
Off color animals are the rarest and coolest things to come across in the wild. Generally, they are truly once in a lifetime experiences, which is part of why spending time in the outdoors is so much fun. You never know what kind of once in a lifetime opportunities you might stumble upon.
We thought our little girl had a cold, then she started snoring – what happened next was like a horror movie
THE PARENTS of a four-year-old girl who thought she just had a cold revealed how their life soon became like a “horror movie”. Amy and Rob Owen’s little girl, Isabellah, first appeared unwell in the lead up to August 2021. Amy, 29, from Hartlepool, told Teesside Live:...
40 funny animal pictures taken at the perfect time that are guaranteed to make you smile
Animals are beautiful, majestic, and hilarious. These funny pictures of animals — from whales to squirrels — are sure to make you smile.
I’m a size 10 & my friend’s a 22 – we tried on In The Style summer outfits to show how they look on our different bodies
ONE'S a size 10 and the other's a size 22. But, in a bid to show that "size doesn't matter", two women have shared a video of themselves in the same outfits from In The Style. Iz and El frequently don the same ensembles for clips on their Straight to the Curve TikTok page.
I only realised I was pregnant when I saw two feet in a toilet – I thought it was tummy ache
A WOMAN has revealed she gave birth after rushing to the loo thinking she had a stomach ache - and she didn't even know she was pregnant. Lucy Jones put her mystery illness down to an upset stomach, only to realise she was pregnant after she saw two little feet sticking out of the toilet.
“She Stunk, She Couldn’t See, And She Bled All Over The Couch”: Kind People Save A Dying Dog And Her Transformation Is Incredible
Lauren Buckley started fostering animals after she rescued her dog, Brooks. He was on the euthanasia list at an overcrowded Alabama shelter and Buckley simply couldn’t imagine her life without the pup after she found out about him. The whole experience made her realize how many dogs who are facing a grim future could be the perfect companion for someone else if only given the chance. It’s been four years since and Buckley has been loving every second of it!
