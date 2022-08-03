LISTEN: Is the stock market turning around?

On this week's episode of Gains with Andy Giersher podcast, Chuck Carlson, CEO of Horizon Investment Services and publisher of the "Dow Theory Forecasts" Newsletter is back!

He joins us this week to discuss the recent turnaround for stocks, what the Dow Theory is saying about financial markets and what needs to happen for the time-tested stock-market indicator to turn bullish.

