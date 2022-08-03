Tigers upend Twins to even series

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Riley Greene had two hits and two RBIs as the Detroit Tigers spoiled Minnesota’s big trade deadline day, beating the Twins 5-3.

Jason Foley (1-0) earned his first career win with a scoreless inning in relief of starter Matt Manning, who was activated off the 60-day injured list before the game after missing three months with right shoulder inflammation.

Gregory Soto earned his 20th save. Griffin Jax (5-3) allowed three runs in 1/3 inning of relief.

Mark Contreras hit his first career homer for the Twins, who have lost five of seven.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.