ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Tigers upend Twins to even series

By Grant Sweeter
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VWLOI_0h3D18GO00

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Riley Greene had two hits and two RBIs as the Detroit Tigers spoiled Minnesota’s big trade deadline day, beating the Twins 5-3.

Twins add trio of pitchers at trade deadline

Jason Foley (1-0) earned his first career win with a scoreless inning in relief of starter Matt Manning, who was activated off the 60-day injured list before the game after missing three months with right shoulder inflammation.

Gregory Soto earned his 20th save. Griffin Jax (5-3) allowed three runs in 1/3 inning of relief.

Mark Contreras hit his first career homer for the Twins, who have lost five of seven.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND

Class B Amateur State baseball highlights

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota amateaur baseball association Class B state tournament began this past week and would continue Saturday with plenty of first round games in action. Cadwell Park was the scene as the Dell Rapid Mudcats did battle against the Northville Merchants. This game was all about the Mudcats pitching staff; […]
MITCHELL, SD
KELOLAND

Twins sweep 2-game series with Tigers

DETROIT (AP) – Sonny Gray allowed two hits in six innings to lead the Minnesota Twins to an 9-1 win over the Detroit Tiger. Gray is 2-0 against the Tigers this season, allowing one run on six hits in 13 innings. Jose Miranda had three hits and scored twice for the Twins, who are 2-0 […]
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, MN
City
Detroit, MI
State
Minnesota State
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Homer, MI
KELOLAND

Benaiah Christion, the 9-year-old ahead of his time

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – “Nearly a month ago I was shooting some hoops at a local rec center when I noticed a young kid making basket after basket. The talent was obvious but what struck me most was the intense focus at such a young age” “He is doing things a little sooner, a […]
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Greene
Person
Matt Manning
Person
Homer
Person
Gregory Soto
KELOLAND

Profar homers to help Manaea, Padres beat Twins 3-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Jurickson Profar homered for the second straight game and had a hand in the go-ahead rally for the San Diego Padres, who beat the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins 3-2 to take two of three in the series. The sixth-inning rally backed left-hander Sean Manaea (6-5), who overcame home runs by Luis […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Detroit Tigers#Nexstar Media Inc
KELOLAND

Blue Jays top Twins in 10th on overturned call

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Cavan Biggio hit a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning and Whit Merrifield scored on an overturned call to lead the Blue Jays to a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Merrifield was originally called out at the plate, but the call was reversed after Twins catcher Gary Sanchez was deemed to […]
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KELOLAND

Vin Scully, decades-long Dodgers broadcaster, dies at 94

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully, whose dulcet tones provided the soundtrack of summer while entertaining and informing Dodgers fans in Brooklyn and Los Angeles for 67 years, died Tuesday night. He was 94. Scully died at his home in the Hidden Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to the team […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy