Katy Perry throwing us pizza in the club is our personal 'Teenage Dream': See the photos

Katy Perry threw the ultimate pizza party during a recent nightclub appearance in Las Vegas.

In a video, posted to social media, the Pop star can be seen flinging huge slices of pizza into a sea of clubbers as they dance around to “In da Getto” by J Balvin and Skrillex.



“A mother feeding her children,” Perry captioned the video clip.

Perry’s post had fans of all kinds buzzing as they retweeted the moment with hilarious puns, epic photos and high hopes that wasn’t the last opportunity for a Perry Pizza Party.

Lucky for all, Perry just launched her Las Vegas residency, Play , taking place at Resorts World Theatre and has shows scheduled through October 2. Plenty of opportunities for more pizza fun!

