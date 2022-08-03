Read on www.spoilertv.com
Buffalo Tens - Dating Comedy in Development at FOX
Buffalo Tens, a single-camera comedy, written, executive produced and potentially starring Another Period creators Riki Lindhome and Natasha Leggero, has been set up at Fox for development. Lindhome and Leggero are executive producing the project with fellow Another Period executive producer Debblie Liebling as well as James Lassiter. Lindhome and Leggero are expected to play the leads in the comedy, produced by Fox Entertainment, if it is picked up to series. (Under its modified development model, Fox often skips the pilot stage and goes script-to-series for both drama and comedy.)
The Sandman - Episode 1.1: Sleep of the Just - Review
The long awaited The Sandman dropped season one today on Netflix. Showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey’s Anatomy, Party of Five) co-wrote “Sleep of the Just” with the comic creator and writer Neil Gaiman and David S Goyer (Blade, Constantine, Flash Forward) who had originally been working on a movie adaptation. I liked the episode (and I’m a fan of the comic), but Heinberg’s credits didn’t initially inspire me with confidence. The episode was directed by Mike Barker, whose other credits include The Handmaid’s Tale, Fargo, Outlander, and Broadchurch – a pretty terrific resume!
Roger E. Mosley of 'Magnum, P.I.' Dies Following Car Crash
Actor Roger E. Mosley, who starred on all eight seasons of "Magnum, P.I." with Tom Selleck, died Sunday at 83. The cause was injuries received in a car crash in Lynwood, California, on Thursday. Following the accident, THR reports Mosley had been transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. Born...
Abbott Elementary - Season 2 - Episode Titles Revealed
Here are some early Episode Titles from Season 2 of Abbott Elementary. We don't currently know the episode numbers.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan - Episode 2.03 - Sleeping Dogs - Press Release
A surprise encounter with Howard leaves Kanan rattled. Raq tries to expand into new territory but when an associate and valuables go missing, she is reunited with an old adversary. Lou continues to butt heads with Crown.
Wilderness festival review: A surprisingly rich music experience within a middle class haven
Any review of Wilderness Festival has to begin by acknowledging the elephant in the room. This is a posh festival. Or rather, this is an eminently middle-class festival, a bougie, family-friendly event that seems to place as much emphasis on the upmarket “experiences” it offers – a panoply of health and spa activities, horseback riding, archery and fine dining – as the music itself. Squint a little, though, and these four days in the resplendent Oxfordshire sunshine don’t like feel all that different to being at any of the UK’s other major festivals – there’s just a bit more room...
USD POLL : Which upcoming CBS dramas will be cancelled after 1 season?
Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Martin01 who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can vote...
Cary Grant Biopic Starring Jason Isaacs In Lead Role Set For ITV & BritBox International
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: The life of one of Hollywood’s leading men, Cary Grant, is to be portrayed by Jason Isaacs in an ITV and BritBox International drama, Deadline can reveal. Philomena and Stan & Ollie writer Jeff Pope is writing and exec producing Archie, named after Grant’s birthname Archibald Alexander Leach. ITV Studios is producing and the four-parter will be a flagship premiere on soon-to-launch streamer ITVX. Grant is widely recognized as one of Hollywood’s leading men, gaining a reputation for his transatlantic accent, sense of comic timing and handsome, debonair demeanor over more than 70 films in a...
COVID Is Now the Biggest Killer in New Zealand for the First Time
COVID became the biggest killer in New Zealand for the first time in July, causing twice the number of deaths as those from strokes. Figures show that nearly 15 percent of all deaths in mid-July in the island nation were due to COVID, and that estimate is probably an underestimate as some people will have died of the disease without being tested. Epidemiologist Michael Baker said that COVID appeared to be equaling the number of deaths caused by ischaemic heart disease, meaning it had tied as New Zealand’s biggest killer in recent weeks. Referring to analysis by the New Zealand Herald, Baker said the COVID death toll could be as much as 10 times higher than that of traffic accidents. If the current trajectory continued, the number of annual COVID deaths could also hit about five times the rate of influenza deaths, which were once used as a standard comparison against COVID. Heart disease usually causes around 15 percent of deaths while strokes account for eight percent. “Mortality in this wave has reached a new peak in New Zealand,” Baker said. “[But] at the point where we’re seeing peak mortality, we’ve seen, seemingly, public interest and concern dropping to quite a low level—and I find that paradoxical.”
MOVIES: Prey - Review
Despite its straight to Hulu and Disney+ release strategy that meant it bypassed theatres entirely, Prey is sure as hell not anything less than spectacular just because it aired on the small screen. It revitalises the Predator format and drags it kicking and screaming into the modern age after the Shane Black movie died on arrival back in 2018 - the update of the setting that switches it to Great Plains in 1719 reaffirms the need that not every sequel needs to be part of a grand cinematic universe, like Top Gun: Maverick, sometimes, the best approach is a simple one.
2022 Character Cup - Round 4
Welcome to the Elite Eight! Today’s matches will will be the toughest so far for the remaining characters, especially in the first 2 polls. Gil Arroyo had a tough match against Dexter Morgan last round, which resulted in a last minute victory and the most votes in a single round for this Cup. Scylla Ramshorn, also, comes from a fandom known for rallying, making this the hardest round for both so far. Today’s polls will be determined by which fandom can sustain the rally. However, the real contest for me will be between Raymond Reddington and Rebecca Pearson, who have both toppled giants. Raymond toppled Lena Luthor, while Rebecca took out Sam Winchester and has the most votes for any character in the Cup. The last 2 polls have characters with more lackluster voting, although Olivia had a rally in round 3, when she was up against Superman. I’m curious to see if having all the polls on the same day affects the number of votes the remaining characters get as well.
