Buffalo Tens, a single-camera comedy, written, executive produced and potentially starring Another Period creators Riki Lindhome and Natasha Leggero, has been set up at Fox for development. Lindhome and Leggero are executive producing the project with fellow Another Period executive producer Debblie Liebling as well as James Lassiter. Lindhome and Leggero are expected to play the leads in the comedy, produced by Fox Entertainment, if it is picked up to series. (Under its modified development model, Fox often skips the pilot stage and goes script-to-series for both drama and comedy.)

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO