Abbott Elementary - Season 2 - Episode Titles Revealed
Here are some early Episode Titles from Season 2 of Abbott Elementary. We don't currently know the episode numbers.
Power Book III: Raising Kanan - Episode 2.04 - Pay The Toll - Press Release
Kanan and Jukebox search for answers in family matters. When Raq’s push into new territory is stalled, she proposes a meeting. Crown helps Famous get settled. Still investigating Howard’s shooting, Burke questions Unique.
USD POLL : Which upcoming CBS dramas will be cancelled after 1 season?
Today's User Submitted Daily (USD) Poll was submitted by Martin01 who was picked randomly from our Poll Submissions (see below). Want to see your Poll posted on the site? Click here to submit your poll. Let us know in the comments what you voted for and why?. You can vote...
Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 5th August 2022
Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. Becoming Elizabeth - Episode 1.8 - To Death We Must Stoop. Dynasty - Episode 5.19 - But a Drug Scandal?. Everything's Trash - Episode...
Buffalo Tens - Dating Comedy in Development at FOX
Buffalo Tens, a single-camera comedy, written, executive produced and potentially starring Another Period creators Riki Lindhome and Natasha Leggero, has been set up at Fox for development. Lindhome and Leggero are executive producing the project with fellow Another Period executive producer Debblie Liebling as well as James Lassiter. Lindhome and Leggero are expected to play the leads in the comedy, produced by Fox Entertainment, if it is picked up to series. (Under its modified development model, Fox often skips the pilot stage and goes script-to-series for both drama and comedy.)
The Sandman - Episode 1.1: Sleep of the Just - Review
The long awaited The Sandman dropped season one today on Netflix. Showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey’s Anatomy, Party of Five) co-wrote “Sleep of the Just” with the comic creator and writer Neil Gaiman and David S Goyer (Blade, Constantine, Flash Forward) who had originally been working on a movie adaptation. I liked the episode (and I’m a fan of the comic), but Heinberg’s credits didn’t initially inspire me with confidence. The episode was directed by Mike Barker, whose other credits include The Handmaid’s Tale, Fargo, Outlander, and Broadchurch – a pretty terrific resume!
