spoilertv.com

Recently Added Episode Titles - Various Shows - 5th August 2022

Here are various new Episode Titles that have been recently added to our Episode and Ratings Database. Some may or may not be new to you. Becoming Elizabeth - Episode 1.8 - To Death We Must Stoop. Dynasty - Episode 5.19 - But a Drug Scandal?. Everything's Trash - Episode...
spoilertv.com

Buffalo Tens - Dating Comedy in Development at FOX

Buffalo Tens, a single-camera comedy, written, executive produced and potentially starring Another Period creators Riki Lindhome and Natasha Leggero, has been set up at Fox for development. Lindhome and Leggero are executive producing the project with fellow Another Period executive producer Debblie Liebling as well as James Lassiter. Lindhome and Leggero are expected to play the leads in the comedy, produced by Fox Entertainment, if it is picked up to series. (Under its modified development model, Fox often skips the pilot stage and goes script-to-series for both drama and comedy.)
spoilertv.com

The Sandman - Episode 1.1: Sleep of the Just - Review

The long awaited The Sandman dropped season one today on Netflix. Showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman, Grey’s Anatomy, Party of Five) co-wrote “Sleep of the Just” with the comic creator and writer Neil Gaiman and David S Goyer (Blade, Constantine, Flash Forward) who had originally been working on a movie adaptation. I liked the episode (and I’m a fan of the comic), but Heinberg’s credits didn’t initially inspire me with confidence. The episode was directed by Mike Barker, whose other credits include The Handmaid’s Tale, Fargo, Outlander, and Broadchurch – a pretty terrific resume!
