Jeff Bezos' Mega Yacht Towed Away Amid Dutch Bridge Backlash

 4 days ago
Nicholas A Douglas
4d ago

I got nothing against him building such a big yacht. But he should've taken it into consideration before construction even began. Bridges never get modified for trucking companies. I don't see why this should be any different.

bob barker
4d ago

Good for the locals. We need to put a stop to special treatment for the wealthy. Not everything is for sale.

MegaDonns
4d ago

How difficult can it be to design the Masts to either telescope or fold down? Surely this is not the only low bridge this ship will encounter?

