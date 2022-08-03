ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHNT News 19

She said a star football player raped her in Blazer Hall, now, she’s suing UAB

By Lee Hedgepeth
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vHzZF_0h3CyxBd00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) – She said she was just trying to finish a science project the day it happened.

She’d needed extra supplies, she said, and she’d dropped a note in the Blazer Hall group chat to see if she could get some help. A star UAB football player responded to the message, she told CBS 42, offering to provide her with some of the supplies she needed. But shortly after she arrived to get the supplies, she said, he raped her.

Detectives: Dadeville girl tied to bed posts, chewed herself free from restraints

In a federal lawsuit filed in July, the former University of Alabama at Birmingham student claims that she reported the rape to UAB officials, even speaking with three university police officers about the incident. The officers, the lawsuit alleges, did not investigate the claim or take the student’s statement. Instead, according to the lawsuit, an officer told the student “it happens” and walked her back to Blazer Hall, the dormitory where she’d reported having just been raped.

The 29-page suit claims that the university’s response to the incident, or rather, its lack of a response, violated Title IX, a provision of federal law that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity. The university, the lawsuit alleges, acted with “deliberate indifference” when confronted with the student’s allegations.

In the wake of her attack, the student said, she suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health challenges, even attempting suicide twice as a result. UAB’s “lack of response,” she said, made an already tragic situation even worse.

In a 22-page response to the former student’s lawsuit, the University of Alabama’s Board of Trustees denied any wrongdoing in the case. The board acknowledged that officials received a report from a second student that the plaintiff in the lawsuit had been the victim of an alleged sexual assault. Police interviewed the student, the board said. The university complied with its own Title IX policies, the board said, but the investigation in the case “is still ongoing.”

The university’s response also laid out 55 separate defenses to the lawsuit, including that the former student “has suffered no damages” and that she had “unreasonably failed to take advantage of any preventative or corrective opportunities” provided by the university “to avoid harm otherwise.”

“Plaintiff is not entitled to any relief because she has ‘unclean hands,’” the university’s board of trustees argued.

Becoming a Blazer

Jane Doe, as she’s listed in the lawsuit, was born in Birmingham but grew up in Montgomery. She attended LAMP, a magnet high school in the city, and her experience there influenced her decision to attend UAB.

Man charged with stealing gas from J.W. Steakhouse in Decatur

“I selected UAB for its nursing program,” she said. “It was also a smaller setting with a diverse population which reminded me of LAMP where I attended high school.”

She said that before the assault, she’d loved school.

“I was a Dean scholar,” she said. “I was excelling.”

Assaulted on Campus

Then, she said, the assault happened. A place she’d felt safe – Blazer Hall – had become a crime scene that haunted her thoughts, she said.

“The UAB police were initially notified,” she told CBS 42. “At first a male officer arrived, followed by two female officers. They did not investigate the matter. The female officers merely told me that ‘it happens.’”

She was frustrated and distraught by the lack of response from UAB police and other university officials, she explained.

“If they had conducted an investigation then, the assailant would not have attempted a second assault on me, and he would not have assaulted another student at UAB,” she said.

Crime statistics compiled by the UAB police department to comply with federal law show that between 2018 and 2021, 22 rapes were reported to university police, 14 of which occurred in student housing. During the same period, the City of Birmingham said that individuals reported 32 rapes in the “UAB area.”

“I lost the joy in life”

Jane Doe said that the assault in Blazer Hall was a turning point. Every aspect of her life began to change.

“I lost my personality,” she said. “I lost the joy in life.”

Each day became a struggle for her, she said.

“I would wake up every day and didn’t want to live,” she said. After attempting suicide twice, she was able to finally begin receiving the mental health help she desperately needed.

“Unclean hands”

The university’s response to Jane Doe’s lawsuit included a wide-ranging defense of officials’ actions. The university’s 55 stated defenses left no tools in the legal toolbox unused.

University officials acted in compliance with the law and with its Title IX policies at all times, the response said. Jane Doe is not entitled to damages, the board of trustees argued, because “she has failed to mitigate her damages.”

“Plaintiff’s Complaint is barred, in whole or in part, because the Defendant exercised reasonable care to prevent and correct promptly any sexual harassment or misconduct and because Plaintiff unreasonably failed to properly take advantage of any preventive or corrective opportunities provided by the Defendant or to avoid harm otherwise,” the response said.

Shelby, Tuberville among 11 senators to vote against PACT Act

The university’s legal response acknowledged that a sexual assault involving the plaintiff was reported but said the incident was alleged to have taken place before Jane Doe was a student.

“Defendant admits Jane Doe alleges a sexual assault occurred before Jane Doe began classes as a freshman student at UAB and before Jane Doe lived in Blazer Hall,” the university’s legal filing said. “Defendant denies any wrongdoing and the commission of any unlawful acts as alleged in the Complaint.”

On Nov. 10, 2021, the response said, UAB received a report from a student that Jane Doe had been the victim of a sexual assault.

“UAB Police completed an Incident Report,” the university’s response said.

Five days later, the university said, as part of what it called a follow-up investigation, police interviewed Jane Doe about the allegations. A Title IX investigation, the response said, is still ongoing.

The university response argued that Jane Doe is not entitled to the damages the lawsuit seeks.

“Plaintiff is not entitled to any relief because she has ‘unclean hands,’” the university argued in the filing. The response does not elaborate on that claim.

‘My pilot just jumped out’: 911 call paints picture of moments before RDU emergency landing

Moving forward

Jane Doe said that she’s ready to move on academically from her time at UAB.

She withdrew from UAB and is now attempting to transfer universities, but she said UAB is making the process more difficult, a claim the university denies.

“UAB refuses to release her transcript and demands she pay monies she does not owe – all in retaliation for Plaintiff vocalizing the assault about a star on the football team,” Jane Doe’s lawsuit said. “The transcript is necessary for Plaintiff to complete the transfer.”

The lawsuit, which was removed from state to federal court, is currently being heard by U.S. Magistrate Judge Nicholas A. Danella. According to court documents, both Jane Doe and university lawyers have agreed that discovery in the case will commence in time to be completed by May 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 4

Related
AL.com

Alabama CB battle more than 3-man race as Saban, Golding name 3 more contenders

Without a quarterback competition, a few other positional battles are getting the attention this August in Tuscaloosa. Chief among them: The Alabama cornerbacks and it has all the elements from a high-profile transfer, a former five-star from the Birmingham area and young talent. To begin, the Crimson Tide return the...
CBS 42

Train hits car in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A train collided with a car Sunday afternoon in Birmingham according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue. According to authorities, BFRS arrived to 15th Street and Pearson Ave SW around 5:14 p.m. One woman was injured and transported to UAB, her injuries are considered minor. There were no fatalities in the crash.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
College Football HQ

Alabama football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide's 2022 season. 2022 Alabama Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Utah State Week 2, Sept. 10 at Texas Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. UL Monroe Week 4, ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
uab.edu

UAB care team leads patient through life-changing internal decapitation

Christy Bullock was taking a motorcycle ride with her father in fall 2021 near Mount Cheaha in east Alabama. It was a ride that would change her life forever. A tricky turn around a curve did not go as planned, and she hit a guardrail. The guardrail stopped her body but — with the weight of her helmet — her head kept moving forward. After that, the scene faded around her.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Uab#Suicide#Title Ix#Violent Crime#Blazer Hall#Cbs
AL.com

Eli Gold’s top 5 favorite calls from his Alabama football career

Alabama football will miss Eli Gold for at least some of the 2022 season, but we’ll never forget the legendary broadcaster’s greatest calls as voice of the Crimson Tide. Alabama announced this week that Gold will miss the start the 2022 football season due to health issues. Chris Stewart, the longtime broadcaster Alabama basketball and other sports will fill in until further notice. Stewart will also host the Nick Saban radio show on Thursday nights during the season. The Brooklyn native’s streak of consecutive Crimson Tide games called ended at 409 after catching COVID-19 before the 2020 trip to Arkansas, according to AL.com’s Michael Casagrande. Before that, Gold had both shoulders replaced in 2020.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Two people stabbed at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Two people have been stabbed at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex near the University of Alabama campus Friday evening. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor says officers responded to calls of a stabbing at the Shamrock Downs Apartments on Ninth Street at 7:32 p.m. Two male victims were transported to DCH Hospital, […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

1 dead, 4 injured in Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning that left multiple people injured and one dead. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers arrived and found Ja’Kia Winston, 19, of Birmingham suffering […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

A look at Alabama’s new floor general

Ohio transfer Mark Sears is set to have a big year for the Tide as they look to improve after a frustrating 2021-22 campaign. Sears looks to add steadfast leadership and craftiness at the point guard position for this year's Alabama squad. Sears, a former 3-star recruit per 247Sports, out...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Police working to locate missing Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A missing person search is underway for a Birmingham man last seen Wednesday, July 20. The Birmingham Police Department said 39-year-old Lee Curtis Vanderbilt was last seen in the 1800 Block of 30th Street Ensley. Vanderbilt is described as a Black male who is 5’0’’...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County now suspected in Alabama homicide, reports say

A Wisconsin murder suspect captured in Shelby County is also suspected in an attack on a Michigan jogger and a homicide in south Alabama. Caleb Anderson, 23, of Michigan, was captured shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday in Shelby County. He had been sought since Tuesday when authorities identified him as the suspect in the death of a man found slain inside his Wisconsin apartment.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

20-year-old killed in Calhoun County crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Wadley man was killed in a crash Friday night one mile east of Oxford city limits. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Brady Pike, 20, was injured when his 4-Runner left the roadway, went down an embankment and overturned. The crash occurred on Friendship Road around 7:45 p.m. Pike […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

One dead, four shot after apparent exhibition driving in Birmingham

Officers say when they arrived on scene, they saw an adult female lying in a parking lot with apparent gun shot wounds. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel said 19-year-old Ja’Kia Winston died on the scene. BPD says they have one person of interest in custody for questioning, but officers...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa shooting victim speaking out

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of a shooting in Tuscaloosa is speaking out. 23-year-old Tyler Rhone was an innocent bystander who was seriously wounded last week at Spades Restaurant and Lounge. He is now calling on the Tuscaloosa City Council to shut the business down. “It made me very angry because you don’t expect […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy