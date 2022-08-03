The Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council has named County Magistrate Judge Ellen Steinberg their new director. Steinberg will begin her new role on Aug.12. Prior to becoming a magistrate judge, she worked as an assistant solicitor for the ninth circuit, an assistant public defender, a family court attorney, a prosecutor for the Department of Social Services, and as a teacher in the paralegal department at Trident Technical College. She was also a founding member of the CJCC and a prior CJCC vice chairwoman, according to a news release.

