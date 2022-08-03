ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CJCC names magistrate new director

The Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council has named County Magistrate Judge Ellen Steinberg their new director. Steinberg will begin her new role on Aug.12. Prior to becoming a magistrate judge, she worked as an assistant solicitor for the ninth circuit, an assistant public defender, a family court attorney, a prosecutor for the Department of Social Services, and as a teacher in the paralegal department at Trident Technical College. She was also a founding member of the CJCC and a prior CJCC vice chairwoman, according to a news release.
