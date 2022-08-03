Beto O’Rourke returning to Central Texas for ‘Drive for Texas’

CENTRAL TEXAS ( FOX 44 ) – Beto O’Rourke is continuing his 49-day, more than 5,600 mile statewide “Drive for Texas” campaign with stops in Central Texas.

The scheduled events are below, and are open to the public:

WHAT: A Drive for Texas Town Hall in Rockdale

WHEN: Friday, August 5 at 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Kay Theatre, 350 N Main Street, Rockdale

WHAT: A Drive for Texas Town Hall in Madisonville

WHEN: Saturday, August 6 at 10:30 a.m.

WHERE: Truman Kimbro Convention Center, 111 W Trinity Street, Madisonville

WHAT: A Drive for Texas Town Hall in Marlin

WHEN: Saturday, August 6 at 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: The Allen House, 305 Ward Street, Marlin

WHAT: A Drive for Texas Town Hall in Waco

WHEN: Saturday, August 6 at 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Da Shack Farmers Market, 925 Houston Street, Waco

During the Drive for Texas , O’Rourke will spend 49 days on the road as he travels more than 5,600 miles to visit every part of the state this summer. He is set to hold more than 70 events in over 65 counties as he campaigns to become the 49th Governor of Texas.

These events will focus on creating jobs, investing in schools and expanding health care. A running list of Drive for Texas events can be found here .

