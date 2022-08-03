ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waushara County, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Taking a look at the Oshkosh tiny home village for the homeless

(WFRV)- In June, Winnebago County created a plan to distribute $10.35 million from a Neighborhood Reinvestment Fund Grant, which is currently being used by the Oshkosh Kids Foundation. Will Deppiesse, the president of the Oshkosh Kids Foundation joined Newsmaker Sunday to talk about the tiny homes village that will be...
OSHKOSH, WI
947jackfm.com

CWA Gets Major Grant

MOSINEE, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Central Wisconsin Airport is one of 25 airports to receive federal funding. The Department of Transportation has announced $16.9 million dollars in grant funding for small community airports, and CWA in Mosinee is the only Wisconsin airport to revive funding. DOT is providing CWA...
MOSINEE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
County
Waushara County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Waushara County, WI
Government
wpr.org

Mining company plans to drill for gold and copper near Wausau next winter

A mining company plans to begin exploratory drilling of copper and gold near Wausau next winter, although the company’s CEO said they still need to obtain approval from local and state regulators. Toronto-based GreenLight Metals shared its plans to drill as part of a presentation before the joint environmental...
WAUSAU, WI
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Shawano County, WI, Reports Case of Strangles

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirmed one case of strangles at a boarding facility in Shawano County. The facility is under voluntary quarantine. To read the alert and others, click here. EDCC Health Watch is an Equine Network marketing program that utilizes information from the Equine...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
just-food.com

Saputo to close one US cheese plant, expand another

Saputo said the moves are intended to “further streamline its manufacturing footprint in the US”. Canadian dairy major Saputo is to close a cheese plant in the US, impacting 200 employees. The Toronto-listed firm plans to shutter the goat’s cheese manufacturing facility in Belmont, Wisconsin, but will invest...
REEDSBURG, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lizards#Endangered Species#Dnr#Camp Napowan#Getaway House Inc#Incidental Take Permit
nbc15.com

CNA shortage takes a toll on Wisconsin healthcare facilities

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - Staff shortages continue to limit healthcare facilities in Wisconsin, but health administrators are hoping an online employment portal improves hiring process. SSM Health St. Clare Meadows Care Center staff is struggling to provide care for vulnerable community members in Baraboo who need it. ”We can’t take...
BARABOO, WI
WSAW

I-41 overpass, hit by dump trucks twice, is closed indefinitely

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says an I-41 overpass in Outagamie County will remain closed “indefinitely.”. Southbound lanes of the interstate were closed for hours Wednesday after a dump truck hit the overpass at Rose Hill Rd., also known as County Highway CC. The...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

1 dead, 4 hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 45

NEW LONDON, Wis. (WBAY) - Five people were hurt, one of them fatally, in a crash on Highway 45 near New London. According to the New London Police Department, it appears a pickup truck going south crossed the center line and hit two vehicles going north. The crash was reported just before 4:30 P.M. on the bypass north of the Wolf River.
NEW LONDON, WI
dailydodge.com

Markesan Fire Chief Steps Down

(Markesan) Markesan Fire Chief Tom Wilde has stepped down from the position. He plans to stay with the fire department for at least one more year which will give him five decades with the agency. As the story goes he wanted to be a firefighter when Gerald Westover was the...
MARKESAN, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Wildlife
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
WausauPilot

1 dead, 4 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 45

One person is dead and four people are injured after a three-vehicle crash on Hwy. 45 near New London, police say. The crash was reported at about 4:25 p.m. on a bypass just north of the Wolf River, in the vicinity of U.S. 45 and State 15. Police say the driver of a southbound pickup crossed the center line of the highway and struck two northbound vehicles.
NEW LONDON, WI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Power Ball Ticket Worth $1 Million Sold In Northeast Wisconsin

As the Mega Millions jackpot climbed to record-setting levels last week, a lucky Wisconsin player won $1,000,000 in the Friday, July 29, 2022, drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Lighthouse Corner, 1005 Crooks Ave., in Kaukauna. The winner has not yet come forward to claim their prize. “We are...
KAUKAUNA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two hurt in Fond du Lac motorcycle crash

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Two people face serious injuries after their motorcycles crashed into one another Saturday on Highway 41. Sergeant Edwards says investigation determined a group of motorcycles was traveling northbound on the highway when two crashed just before 2 p.m. The motorcycles were near Military Road.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Second Fond du Lac man convicted for illegally voting in November 2020 election

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Fond du Lac man was found guilty on Wednesday of Felony Election Fraud after illegally casting a ballot in the 2020 presidential election. Sixty-four-year-old Donald Holz was sentenced to 10 days in jail and a $500 fine for voting in the November 2020 election while on felony supervision stemming from a drunk driving conviction.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wibailoutpeople.org

Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate

Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
FOND DU LAC, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy