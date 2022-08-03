ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorena, TX

Lorena recycle trailer involved in vehicle accident

By Matt McGovern
 4 days ago

LORENA, Texas ( FOX 44 ) – Due to an accident involving the recycle trailer for the City of Lorena, recycling will be suspended until further notice.

The City posted on social media Tuesday night that a driver ran a stop sign and hit the recycle trailer – causing the trailer “to be totaled.”

The City says it is working diligently to replace the trailer in order to resume the recycle program as soon as possible. The City is also apologizing for any inconvenience.

