Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Enjoy Dr. No -- The First 007 Movie -- Showing in Atlanta-area Theaters to Celebrate the 60th Year of James Bond FlicksDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Atlanta restaurant bartaco serves lobster for less than $7Malika BowlingAtlanta, GA
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Yardbarker
Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline
New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
Yardbarker
The Atlanta Braves Announced A New Acquisition On Saturday
Braves: "The #Braves today claimed LHP Daniel Young off waivers from the Seattle Mariners and optioned him to Triple-A Gwinnett. The club also outrighted Jesús Cruz to Gwinnett. The Braves are having a very solid season as they are currently in second place in the NL East. They have...
Zack Greinke sent Whit Merrifield cool text message after trade
Zach Greinke is known for being a man of few words. But when he speaks, his words carry meaning. And he apparently had a nice message for Whit Merrifield recently. Merrifield was traded from the Royals to the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Merrifield is a two-time All-Star and career .286 hitter. But this season, his numbers have been bad. His .242 batting average and .645 OPS are career-low marks.
MLB・
Mets fan knocks out Braves supporter in fight during game at Citi Field
The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves’ National League East rivalry was carried on off the field as fans brawled with each other on Saturday night. The fight occurred in the seats down the first-base line. Video posted on Twitter showed a man in a Braves jersey swinging over a Citi Field security guard trying to punch two other men in Jacob deGrom jerseys.
Yardbarker
Braves make several roster moves ahead of series finale with Mets
Anderson’s demotion was inevitable after yet another forgettable performance against the Mets, which I talked about in an earlier piece. Following arguably the best outing of the season last time out against the Diamondbacks, Anderson returned to his abysmal form against the Mets. He had no control of the zone, walking four batters in 4.2 innings, most of which came when he had a lead of seven runs or more. Even when Anderson did force it into the zone, New York’s lineup was barreling everything. He wasn’t even able to get through five innings to qualify for the win, and by the time he exited, the Mets were right back in the ball game.
3 Star free agents for the 2023 Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons front office and coaching staff seem likely to get a pass on a 2022 season that is a rebuilding year. Atlanta doesn’t have the budget or the roster to compete within the NFC or within their own division. This season Atlanta will deal with their massive dead cap hit and evaluate their young players before approaching the 2023 off-season with a sense of urgency.
Pedro rips the Red Sox: ‘I just don’t see where the path is’
Pedro Martinez is not happy with the direction of the Boston Red Sox under Chaim Bloom. He ripped the team’s moves at the trade deadline this week on MLB Network.
Yardbarker
Braves reliever set to begin rehab assignment
O’Day hit the 15-day injured list with a strained left calf muscle a couple of weeks ago when he was hit by a comebacker against the Mets. The 39-year-old righty has been pretty bad this season, surrendering 10 earned runs over 21.1 innings pitched — good for an unsightly 4.15 ERA.
Yardbarker
Eddie Rosario has the best response to Mets fans heckling him
As if the Braves and Mets rivalry wasn’t already great, it’s only going to get better with time. These two teams are set up for sustained success, and this year’s division race is just the beginning. Two great teams and two great fan bases going at it for 162+ games a year. What more could you want as a baseball fan?
The bizarre piece of Kauffman Stadium that got Alex Cora thrown out
A ball hit by Salvador Perez helped the Kansas City Royals win their series-opener against the Red Sox, while also allowing for something new longtime Kauffman Stadium observers had never seen.
MLB Odds: Braves vs. Mets prediction, odds and pick – 8/5/2022
The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets will face off in a pivotal five-game series this weekend at Citi Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Braves-Mets prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Atlanta Braves...
numberfire.com
Marcell Ozuna not in Braves' lineup for Game 1 Saturday afternoon
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Ozuna is being replaced at designated hitter by Travis d'Arnaud versus Mets starter David Peterson. In 420 plate appearances this season, Ozuna has a .219 batting average...
Look: MLB World Reacts To Wild Braves, Mets Fan Fight
It wouldn't be a sporting event without at least one fight breaking out. The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves played in Flushing on Saturday night and it's no secret that the two teams don't like each other. That led to a couple of fans having some words with each...
Yardbarker
New York Mets take first of five with Braves in thriller | Main Takeaways
The New York Mets did a great job taking the first of a huge five-game series with the Atlanta Braves. The Mets took last night’s game 6-4 at Citi Field. This win puts the Mets up to 67-38 on the year. The Mets are now 9-1 over their last 10 games. In the battle between these two in the NL East, the Mets now have a 4.5-game lead.
Braves Announce Decision On Struggling Pitcher Ian Anderson
The Atlanta Braves made a few roster moves on Sunday, one of which involved pitcher Ian Anderson. Anderson was sent down to Triple-A Gwinnett to make room for Huascar Ynoa and Chadwick Tromp. This move comes after Anderson had another dreadful start on Friday. He only pitched 4.2 innings and...
numberfire.com
Ronald Acuna Jr. (back) scratched for Braves Sunday; Robbie Grossman enters
Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. has been scratched Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Acuna is dealing with a back ailment. As a result, he has been removed from the lineup for Sunday's contest. Robbie Grossman will now take over in right field versus Mets starter Jacob deGrom.
Yardbarker
A deeper look at the prospects the Braves traded away at the deadline
One of the most exciting days of the MLB season — the trade deadline — came and passed earlier this week. The Braves weren’t the loudest team, but they did address all of their “needs” one way or another. It’ll be exciting to see how all the new pieces gel together. Nobody could have possibly predicted the type of impact last year’s additions would ultimately have, so who knows? Perhaps Robbie Grossman has an NLCS MVP up his sleeve.
