Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
Carmelo Anthony And Dwight Howard? This Team Should Sign Both
Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are still free agents on August 5. I believe that the New York Knicks should sign both former All-Stars. Both played on the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
The Lakers Reportedly Have Interest In This Knicks Star
According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, the Los Angeles Lakers have interest in Cam Reddish. The former Duke star began his career on the Atlanta Hawks before being traded to the New York Knicks last season.
NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport
NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
Jamal Crawford: 'I would've played even longer if I knew the stuff I know now'
Jamal Crawford, a three-time winner of NBA Sixth Man of the Year, played 20 professional seasons before officially announcing his retirement. During a recent segment on his show, Jalen Rose argued that Crawford deserves to be in the Basketball Hall of Fame. Rose and former NBA player Matt Barnes both included Crawford as one of the top 5 ball-handlers of all time.
Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season
After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
Big Ten Network analyst Joshua Perry gives his takeaways from stop at Nebraska
Big Ten Network is back with its annual stops around the B1G throughout fall camps. On Thursday, it was a stop in Lincoln to take in practice with head coach Scott Frost and Nebraska. On Friday, BTN analyst Joshua Perry provided his 3 key takeaways from that visit. His first...
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Wolverines score huge commit, make moves at the BBQ
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. In this week's edition, the crew breaks down the importance of 2023 four-star offensive lineman Evan Link's commitment...
Samori Toure shines in family night scrimmage for the Green Bay Packers
Samori Toure was not selected until the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft. However, he’s making quite a strong impression during training camp with the Green Bay Packers. On Friday, the Packers hosted “family night” with a practice and scrimmage time held inside Lambeau Field and open to the fans. Toure’s first nice play came in one-on-one battles when he beat his man on a fade route to the corner of the end zone.
Michigan State game-by-game predictions: ESPN’s FPI projects Spartans’ 2022 season
ESPN’s FPI is predicting every Michigan State game heading into 2022. Coming out of 2021, the Spartans are looking to build on an 11-win season and Peach Bowl win. Heading into the season, the Football Power Index has some favorable projections for Mel Tucker’s squad. Though some of the games are projected to be neck-and-neck, the Spartans are given good odds to win 9 games on the schedule.
Michigan defensive end has medically retired, per team spokesperson
A Michigan defensive end who was a member of the 2019 recruiting class has decided to retire from football. According to MLive’s Aaron McMann, Gabe Newburg, who was set to enter his 4th season with the program, has opted to medically retire. The news was confirmed by McMann by a university spokesperson.
Lakers News: Draymond Green and Kyle Kuzma Provide Hot Takes on Austin Reaves
Kyle Kuzma doesn't think that Lakers guard Austin Reaves should shed either of his current nicknames.
Brittney Griner now sits and waits, without much outside support
I can’t imagine how Brittney Griner feels, sitting in a box too small for her 6-foot-9 frame—wondering if she will
Malachi Coleman, top 2023 prospect out of Nebraska, keeps 2 B1G programs on final list
Malachi Coleman is the top 2023 prospect out of Nebraska and a key recruit for the cycle. On Saturday, he dropped his updated list of 7 finalists. Included on Coleman’s list is Scott Frost’s Nebraska program. Other good news for the Huskers is that Steve Wiltfong with 247 Sports has included a “crystal ball prediction” that Coleman’s commitment will go to Nebraska.
Michigan co-OC Matt Weiss discusses quarterback battle between Cade McNamara, J.J. McCarthy
Michigan fans have been laser-focused on the team’s quarterback situation as it looks to return to the College Football Playoff following a breakthrough season in 2021. Cade McNamara passed for over 2,500 yards and threw 15 touchdowns versus just 6 interceptions and may have the inside track on the job in 2022. That’s unless J.J. McCarthy, the heralded recruit who impressed in limited action as a true freshman, has anything to say about it.
Hickey: Big 12's rumored overture to Minnesota is 10 steps past preposterous
“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take — Wayne Gretzky”. We don’t yet know much about new Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark, but we may have learned something about the type of business leader he admires. Clearly the man deeply respects the style of Michael...
College football realignment rumors: Dan Patrick addresses NBC's reported B1G, Notre Dame partnership
College football realignment rumors never stop it seems in the realm of college football. Recently, Dan Patrick tackled the latest report during The Dan Patrick Show. Patrick specifically addressed the report that NBC is thinking about partnering B1G broadcasts with his current agreement with Notre Dame. The new media rights deal for the B1G is still ongoing with a number of partners vying for the opportunity alongside FOX Sports.
Big Ten East: 5 most important division games for 2022
Big Ten East races traditional center around a quartet of programs. Under the current system, it is usually the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State who position themselves to be competitive in November. While the current format might change when USC and UCLA join the B1G,...
Former Nebraska team captain leaving Big 12 for job at USC, per report
One of the Big 12’s chief executives is leaving for the West Coast. Ed Stewart, the conferences associate commissioner, is being hired as USC’s executive senior associate athletic director per Pete Thamel of ESPN. Stewart’s reported duties will include oversight of Southern Cal’s football program. Stewart...
