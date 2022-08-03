Boca Raton police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash on Glades Road

Read on www.wflx.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
3 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Delray Beach's Falcon offers a Sunday "bathrobe brunch" with free drinks you simply can't missBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
1 person struck and killed by Brightline train in Boynton Beach
One person was fatally struck by a Brightline train in Boynton Beach Sunday afternoon. The incident happened at the railroad crossing near MLK Jr. Blvd. and Federal Hwy. This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available. Scripps Only Content 2022.
One person shot in apparent domestic dispute in West Palm Beach
One person was shot Sunday morning in West Palm Beach. Police responded to Whitehall condominiums at 3501 Village Boulevard in the 6 a.m. hour and located one shooting victim. According to police the shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic dispute. The victim was taken to a local hospital.
Boca police release description of vehicles in deadly hit and run
Police in Boca Raton released a description of the vehicles involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian earlier this week. Investigators are seeking help from the public in identifying the drivers involved in a fatal crash that occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of West Glades Road.
Road-rage shooting suspect held on $85,000 bond
A former federal agent appeared in Palm Beach County courtroom Friday morning after he was arrested and accused of shooting a man in a road-rage incident in Boynton Beach earlier this week. Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a...
Road-rage shooting suspect posts $85,000 bail, released from jail
A former federal agent appeared in Palm Beach County courtroom Friday morning after he was arrested and accused of shooting a man in a road-rage incident in Boynton Beach earlier this week. Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a...
Shooting suspect pleads guilty in killing of good Samaritan in Tequesta
After three years of waiting, family members of Justin Todd say justice is finally in sight. The man who police said is responsible for his death, Bryan Bacallao, pleaded guilty in court on Thursday. "It’s been rough. It’s been rough, so many things remind me of him," his mother, April...
Boynton Beach woman arrested on animal cruelty charges
A Boynton Beach woman faces felony animal cruelty charges after her two pit bulls were left outside without food or water, according to police. Online jail records show that Joanne Maxis, 42, was arrested on July 25. Police said they received an anonymous tip, prompting an investigation. According to a...
Single mom forced to sleep in her car due to eviction
A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition revealed that minimum wage workers have to work 86 hours each week in order to be able to afford a one-bedroom rental home in Florida. Contact 5 spoke with a woman in Delray Beach who works more than that and...
Duke's Lazy Loggerhead Cafe to close its doors after 25 years
It’s an end of era for Jupiter staple, Duke’s Lazy Loggerhead Cafe. The cafe’s owners say the restaurant is a victim of major changes and a new contract with Palm Beach County. "It’s really kind of heartbreaking," said Jack Terrana. "This is one of the greatest places...
Free backpacks, haircuts given to Martin County families
Martin County families made their way to New Monrovia Park in Stuart Saturday for the first Cuts with Cops event. The Martin County Sheriff's Office teamed up with the Academies of Cosmetology and Elevate Hope to give students free backpacks and haircuts before school starts. "It's no surprise to everybody,...
Delray Beach Housing Authority breaks ground on affordable housing project
The Delray Beach Housing Authority and its partners broke ground Friday morning on new affordable housing. "This is a great opportunity for at least 60 of our families to be able to call a place home," Shirley Erazo, Delray Beach Housing Authority president and CEO, said. Erzao told WPTV the...
Parents work to save cash on back-to-school supplies amid inflation
As parents prepare their children for the new school year, they may be spending more and trying to cut back as inflation impacts all of us. According to the National Retail Federation, families are spending an average of $864 per household on school items. That figure is up $15 from 2021 and a whopping $168 more than before the pandemic.
98-year-old WWII veteran receives special recognition
It’s a part of World War II history many might not know. A unit of artists, architects, and engineers were drafted to create battlefield illusions to trick Hitler and the Germans. 98-year-old Manny Frockt, one of the few surviving members of that unit living in West Palm Beach, was...
Back-to-school drive aims to fulfill students' educational needs
Children across Palm Beach County are preparing to go back to school and one organization is supplying their needs. The Education Foundation of Palm Beach County held a backpack drive on Friday afternoon at Roosevelt Elementary. Each child received a backpack filled with notebooks, folders, pencils, pens, glue sticks, markers,...
Winner Announced in Joe Namath's Oyster Eating Contest
Friday night at Lucky Shucks Oyster Bar & Tap House NFL Alumni, Joe Namath, hosted his second Oyster Eating Contest at his restaurant in Jupiter. Winner Announced in Joe Namath's Oyster Eating Contest. Restaurant workers shucked 1200 oysters, and the 25 contestants had 90 seconds to consume them. Last year's...
