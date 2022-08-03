ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Boca Raton police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash on Glades Road

By WPTV - Staff
wflx.com
 4 days ago
wflx.com

One person shot in apparent domestic dispute in West Palm Beach

One person was shot Sunday morning in West Palm Beach. Police responded to Whitehall condominiums at 3501 Village Boulevard in the 6 a.m. hour and located one shooting victim. According to police the shooting appears to have stemmed from a domestic dispute. The victim was taken to a local hospital.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Boca police release description of vehicles in deadly hit and run

Police in Boca Raton released a description of the vehicles involved in a crash that killed a pedestrian earlier this week. Investigators are seeking help from the public in identifying the drivers involved in a fatal crash that occurred at about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of West Glades Road.
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Road-rage shooting suspect held on $85,000 bond

A former federal agent appeared in Palm Beach County courtroom Friday morning after he was arrested and accused of shooting a man in a road-rage incident in Boynton Beach earlier this week. Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Road-rage shooting suspect posts $85,000 bail, released from jail

A former federal agent appeared in Palm Beach County courtroom Friday morning after he was arrested and accused of shooting a man in a road-rage incident in Boynton Beach earlier this week. Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, is facing charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a...
wflx.com

Boynton Beach woman arrested on animal cruelty charges

A Boynton Beach woman faces felony animal cruelty charges after her two pit bulls were left outside without food or water, according to police. Online jail records show that Joanne Maxis, 42, was arrested on July 25. Police said they received an anonymous tip, prompting an investigation. According to a...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Single mom forced to sleep in her car due to eviction

A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition revealed that minimum wage workers have to work 86 hours each week in order to be able to afford a one-bedroom rental home in Florida. Contact 5 spoke with a woman in Delray Beach who works more than that and...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Javier Casas
wflx.com

Duke's Lazy Loggerhead Cafe to close its doors after 25 years

It’s an end of era for Jupiter staple, Duke’s Lazy Loggerhead Cafe. The cafe’s owners say the restaurant is a victim of major changes and a new contract with Palm Beach County. "It’s really kind of heartbreaking," said Jack Terrana. "This is one of the greatest places...
JUPITER, FL
wflx.com

Free backpacks, haircuts given to Martin County families

Martin County families made their way to New Monrovia Park in Stuart Saturday for the first Cuts with Cops event. The Martin County Sheriff's Office teamed up with the Academies of Cosmetology and Elevate Hope to give students free backpacks and haircuts before school starts. "It's no surprise to everybody,...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Parents work to save cash on back-to-school supplies amid inflation

As parents prepare their children for the new school year, they may be spending more and trying to cut back as inflation impacts all of us. According to the National Retail Federation, families are spending an average of $864 per household on school items. That figure is up $15 from 2021 and a whopping $168 more than before the pandemic.
GREENACRES, FL
wflx.com

98-year-old WWII veteran receives special recognition

It’s a part of World War II history many might not know. A unit of artists, architects, and engineers were drafted to create battlefield illusions to trick Hitler and the Germans. 98-year-old Manny Frockt, one of the few surviving members of that unit living in West Palm Beach, was...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Back-to-school drive aims to fulfill students' educational needs

Children across Palm Beach County are preparing to go back to school and one organization is supplying their needs. The Education Foundation of Palm Beach County held a backpack drive on Friday afternoon at Roosevelt Elementary. Each child received a backpack filled with notebooks, folders, pencils, pens, glue sticks, markers,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Winner Announced in Joe Namath's Oyster Eating Contest

Friday night at Lucky Shucks Oyster Bar & Tap House NFL Alumni, Joe Namath, hosted his second Oyster Eating Contest at his restaurant in Jupiter. Winner Announced in Joe Namath's Oyster Eating Contest. Restaurant workers shucked 1200 oysters, and the 25 contestants had 90 seconds to consume them. Last year's...
JUPITER, FL

