Former UK star Anthony Davis pledges $350,000 to flood relief in Kentucky

Randy Travis Shares Breathtaking Photo Of Three Wooden Crosses Standing Above The Raging Flood Waters That Have Devastated Eastern Kentucky
“Waters rise, life gets hard, but the Cross remains.”. That was just one of the comments on the incredible photo Randy Travis shared on his social media accounts yesterday in the wake of devastating flooding across the eastern Kentucky region. Historic flood waters have claimed the lives of 37 people...
Chris Stapleton Heads to Eastern Kentucky to Help With Flood Relief Efforts
In the wake of a devastating flood pattern that has left more than 35 people dead and hundreds of others unaccounted for in eastern Kentucky, Chris Stapleton quietly made his way to the hardest-hit counties to help in relief efforts for his home state. Stapleton was spotted in a Prestonburg,...
Chris Stapleton Spotted At Local Walmart Buying Supplies For Kentucky Flood Victims
Historic flood waters have claimed the lives of 37 people and counting, with hundreds of Kentuckians still unaccounted for. Thousands and thousands are without shelter, power, food… basic necessities like soap and toothpaste. Homes have been destroyed, roadways and infrastructure, and even cell service was out. According to Courier...
247Sports
Dan Issel calls for Mike Pratt banner at Rupp Arena
LEXINGTON– Dan Issel already has his name and No. 44 hanging on a banner in the Rupp Arena rafters and now he is calling for his former teammate and late close friend Mike Pratt to earn the same honor. Pratt died after a long battle with cancer at the...
The Bourbon Industry Is Hosting an Auction to Help Those Affected by the Kentucky Floods
As floods continue to ravage eastern Kentucky, one of the state’s biggest industries — bourbon — is stepping up to help. Wild Turkey posted this announcement on their Instagram on Tuesday: “Our hearts are with all those affected by the severe weather and flooding in Eastern Kentucky. We are donating $50,000 to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, as well as some rare Wild Turkey bourbon-related items and experiences to the Kentucky Distillers Association’s relief auction — with proceeds going directly to affected communities.”
Wheeler Walker Jr. Announces That Proceeds From His “Wheeler Kentucky” T-Shirt Will Benefit Kentucky Flood Relief
This past week, eastern Kentucky was hammered with rain, resulting in catastrophic flooding that’s left at more than 30 people dead, and 100s more that have not been found. It’s absolutely devastating, considering the amount of homes, businesses, livelihoods, and also lives that have been effected due to this unprecedented event. And to make matters worse, it’s supposed to rain even more this week…
Legendary Eastern Kentucky High School Now an Emergency Supply Shelter
As an enormous fan of college basketball, you'd think I'd have visited both halls of fame dedicated to hoops, but you'd be wrong. That's one on me. But maybe I ought to do a deeper dive and really dig into the rich, beloved history of basketball in Kentucky. Maybe I need to discover where "miracles" happened at the high school level. The Commonwealth has never been the focus of a basketball movie like Hoosiers, but it could have been. Hey, it still can be.
Explore the Noah's Ark Encounter in Kentucky
Since its opening in 2016, the Ark Encounter has become quite the popular attraction and the local hotels have jacked up their prices accordingly, making it difficult to find a hotel for under $100 per night in Williamstown. For that reason, I’d recommend booking something in nearby Dry Ridge where we stayed, which is about 15-20 minutes away from the Ark. There are plenty of affordable Airbnb options like this farm stay or this one in a B&B. Everything is so green and I know you will enjoy the beautiful rolling hills of Kentucky as much as we did!
Kentucky Basketball stopped practice due to a leak in the roof
Welp, John Calipari has more evidence for his case for a new Kentucky Basketball practice facility. According to Darryl Whiten, the head coach at Frederick Community College in Maryland and a former teammate of John Calipari, Saturday’s practice at the Joe Craft Center was cut short due to a leaky roof.
Breathitt County football team nearing return to practice
In the midst of great tragedies, sports often take a back seat. The flash flooding in eastern Kentucky has done just that for Breathitt County High School.
WBKO
Countdown to Kickoff: Russellville Panthers
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We continue the 2022 Countdown to Kickoff series with a look at the Russellville Panthers led by head coach Mikie Benton. 2021 was Mikie Benton’s best season yet. A 12-2 record with a trip to the Class A State Championship game over at Kroger Field in Lexington. The Panthers did fall short of a state title losing to Pikeville 30-27, starting the redemption tour.
Kentucky Basketball's flood relief telethon made the TODAY Show
On Tuesday night, the Kentucky Basketball team, in partnership with the Red Cross and Joe and Kelly Craft, raised over $3 million for flood relief in Eastern Kentucky. That good deed did not go unnoticed. The flood relief telethon got a shoutout from Willie Geist on the “Highs and Lows of the Week” segment on Sunday TODAY this morning.
