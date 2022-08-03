What to know about Spelman College after Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara commits

ATLANTA ( KNX ) — Angelina Jolie announced over the weekend that her eldest daughter will be attending an HBCU this fall.

The Eternals star posted a photo on Instagram of seventeen-year-old Zahara Jolie-Pitt at an admitted students event for Spelman College's Class of 2026.

@KNXNews Photo credit @KNXNews

So, what should you know about Spelman? Founded April 11, 1881, in the basement of Friendship Baptist Church, Spelman is a historically Black liberal arts college for women and is part of the Atlanta University Center's consortium. In 1884, it was officially named Spelman Seminary 'in honor of Mrs. Laura Spelman Rockefeller and her parents Harvey Buel and Lucy Henry Spelman, longtime activists in the antislavery movement,' per the school.

By 1988, it was ranked one of the country's best universities by US News and World Report. In 2000, Spelman was ranked No. 2 by the Association of Medical Colleges in placing African-American students in medical school

Its alumnae include Stacy Abrams and Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter Bernice King.

"Congratulations to all new students starting this year," Angelina Jolie said after her daughter's admission. " (It's) A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."

Morehouse College President Brandon Rainey captured a video of Jolie learning the steps to the electric slide as Cameo Sunday's song "Candy" played in the background.

Born in Ethiopia, Zahara was adopted by Jolie at approximately five months old and has accompanied her mom both on the red carpet and in her advocacy work. The family did not say what she plans to study.