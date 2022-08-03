Read on thegate.boardingarea.com
Earn Double Marriott Bonvoy Points With Homes & Villas Through February 2023
You can earn double Marriott Bonvoy points with every stay of a minimum of three consecutive nights at greater than 700 participating Homes & Villas by Marriott International properties worldwide through Tuesday, February 28, 2023 — you must check out on that date — which means that you will earn ten points per dollar which is spent on the base rate and qualifying charges incurred instead of the typical five points per dollar…
Miles and Points On Sale — August 5 2022
Sometimes you need an infusion of miles or points to your membership account for whatever reason — perhaps to have enough to redeem for a limited time award as one example — and the best time to purchase miles or points is when they are on sale. Miles...
A disabled Spirit Air passenger spotted his wheelchair with baby strollers piled on it before a flight. It was badly damaged when returned.
Jesus Centeno uses a wheelchair due to a spinal cord injury. The chair was broken during a Houston flight leaving him "unable to do anything."
How Much It Costs to Fly to Space on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Spacecraft
Want to know how much it costs to fly to space with Blue Origin on the New Shepard? Here is a look at what recent passengers have paid and what they got. Just over a year ago, Jeff Bezos took off for space with his Blue Origin space company. Since then, there have been other tourists’ flights with the company as well. Blue Origin does not discuss the cost of the tickets (probably under that old saying, “if you have to ask…”) but the first seat was auctioned off for $28 million!
