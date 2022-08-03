Want to know how much it costs to fly to space with Blue Origin on the New Shepard? Here is a look at what recent passengers have paid and what they got. Just over a year ago, Jeff Bezos took off for space with his Blue Origin space company. Since then, there have been other tourists’ flights with the company as well. Blue Origin does not discuss the cost of the tickets (probably under that old saying, “if you have to ask…”) but the first seat was auctioned off for $28 million!

