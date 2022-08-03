ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Jake Paul next fight: The impossible problem of finding the social media star a suitable opponent

By Brent Brookhouse
CBS Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.cbssports.com

Comments / 11

HereForThePopcorn
4d ago

This guy needs to join a circuit so he can get pummled..pummeled... Fighting YouTube wannabes is not Boxing

Reply
4
Related
wrestlinginc.com

Sasha Banks Tweets For The First Time Since Walking Out Of WWE

The Boss is back! At least on Twitter, anyway. In her first tweet since walking out of “WWE Raw” with fellow WWE superstar Naomi on May 16, Banks said, “I’m so excited to see you guys this weekend!!!! I love you.”. Banks’ tweet refers to her...
WWE
FanSided

Did Ronda Rousey actually attack an official at WWE SummerSlam?

Ronda Rousey has been “suspended” by WWE for attacking a referee at SummerSlam. Was the incident legitimate?. At WWE SummerSlam 2022, former MMA star Ronda Rousey looked to regain her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Liv Morgan. In just under five minutes, Rousey put Morgan in an armbar, but her shoulders were on the mat, and the referee counted to three. Morgan was declared the winner, but there was controversy. Morgan tapped out before the official’s hand hit the mat for three.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyron Woodley
Person
Hasim Rahman
Person
Ben Askren
Person
Nate Diaz
Person
Tommy Fury
Person
Jake Paul
ComicBook

Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend

Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing Gym#Professional Boxing#Boxing Ring#Combat#Nba#Showtime
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jon Jones responds to criticism of recent training video, heavyweight debut timeline

Jon Jones has been working towards his heavyweight debut, but it has not come without criticism. The UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion was last in action at UFC 247 in February 2020, where he recorded a unanimous decision title defense over Dominick Reyes. Ever since, he has been working towards a new challenge by taking on the heavyweight division.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 277 'Fight Motion': Watch Amanda Nunes batter Julianna Peña in super-slow motion

Amanda Nunes exacted her revenge against Julianna Pena in dominant fashion. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) battered Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) to reclaim her bantamweight title in their rematch, which headlined UFC 277 this past Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Peña hung tough by constantly throwing up submissions off her back, but ultimately was bloodied and battered for the majority of the fight.
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes

JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

Hasim Rahman Jr releases new video of Jake Paul RUNNING AWAY from him in sparring session

Hasim Rahman Jr has released footage of Jake Paul running away from him during a sparring session, as the fallout from their cancelled fight continues. Watch the video below:. Rahman Jr was due to fight Paul at Madison Square Garden on Saturday after being drafted in as a replacement for Tommy Fury, who was forced to pull out of the event after being denied entry to the United States.
COMBAT SPORTS
FOX Sports

WWE SmackDown: Karrion Kross returns with message for Reigns

Karrion Kross surprised the wrestling world with a return to WWE on SmackDown — and he had a message for Roman Reigns. — Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin via pinfall due to Corbin being distracted by Pat McAfee at the announcer's desk. — Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser via pinfall.
WWE
HipHopDX.com

Eminem Was Once Ready To Fight Suge Knight In A Bulletproof Vest, Says Former G-Unit Rapper

Eminem was once reportedly ready to fight Suge Knight, according to former G-Unit rapper Bang ‘Em Smurf. As the Queens native tells it in a recent Instagram Live, the former Death Row Records CEO once showed up to 50 Cent‘s video shoot for “In Da Club” unannounced. Bang Em Smurf, who was getting his haircut and smoking weed at the time, said he got a call from Sha Money XL telling him Knight was on the set.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Mick Foley Comments On His Son Dewey’s Future Following WWE Exit

WWE Hall Famer Mick Foley has commented on his son Dewey’s future following his exit from WWE. He was released in June of this year. Foley mentioned that he feels like his son would be able to work better if he had fewer constraints, given his good track record. He said that he wouldn’t be surprised if Dewey ended up working somewhere else, given that he was working extreme hours while still part of WWE.
WWE
MMAmania.com

Ex-UFC champ Cain Velasquez pleads ‘Not Guilty’ to attempted murder

After several months of discovery, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez (finally) pleaded “not guilty” to multiple charges today (Aug. 5), including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon in his latest court appearance in San Jose, California. His pre-trial hearing is now scheduled for Sept. 26,...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy