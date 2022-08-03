Jake Paul next fight: The impossible problem of finding the social media star a suitable opponent

Read on www.cbssports.com
HereForThePopcorn
4d ago
This guy needs to join a circuit so he can get pummled..pummeled... Fighting YouTube wannabes is not Boxing
PWMania
Lana Recalls ‘Weird Moment’ Having to Practice Kissing Dolph Ziggler in Front of Vince McMahon
Former WWE star CJ Perry (Lana) recently spoke on “The Sessions with Renee Paquette” for an in-depth conversation about various topics. During the discussion, Perry talked about her rehearsals for her skit where she had to kiss Dolph Ziggler:. “The crazy thing with Dolph that was super awkward...
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Tweets For The First Time Since Walking Out Of WWE
The Boss is back! At least on Twitter, anyway. In her first tweet since walking out of “WWE Raw” with fellow WWE superstar Naomi on May 16, Banks said, “I’m so excited to see you guys this weekend!!!! I love you.”. Banks’ tweet refers to her...
Did Ronda Rousey actually attack an official at WWE SummerSlam?
Ronda Rousey has been “suspended” by WWE for attacking a referee at SummerSlam. Was the incident legitimate?. At WWE SummerSlam 2022, former MMA star Ronda Rousey looked to regain her SmackDown Women’s Championship against Liv Morgan. In just under five minutes, Rousey put Morgan in an armbar, but her shoulders were on the mat, and the referee counted to three. Morgan was declared the winner, but there was controversy. Morgan tapped out before the official’s hand hit the mat for three.
Why Henry Cejudo picks Valentina Shevchenko to beat Amanda Nunes in trilogy
Henry Cejudo sees Valentina Shevchenko beating Amanda Nunes in a rubber match. Bantamweight champion Nunes already has beaten flyweight champ Shevchenko twice. She edged her out by split decision in their 135-pound title-fight rematch in September 2017. But despite Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) currently holding both the 135-pound and...
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 59 highlights: Mohammed Usman wins TUF with vicious knockout over Zac Pauga
Mohammed Usman delivered a memorable finish to his Ultimate Fighter journey with a second-round knockout over Zac Pauga last night (Sat., Aug. 6, 2022) at UFC Vegas 59 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. LIVE! Stream TUF 30 Finale On ESPN+. LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CONTENDERS COLLIDE!...
ComicBook
Top Wrestler Robbed in Nashville During SummerSlam Weekend
Like WWE WrestleMania 38 before it, this past weekend's WWE SummerSlam was a mecca for all things professional wrestling. Nashville hosted WWE's biggest party of the summer on Saturday night, but also welcomed Game Changer Wrestling, Black Label Pro, Starrcast V, and many more to the country music town. Among those events was New Japan Pro Wrestling's Music City Mayhem, which featured major players like AEW's Jon Moxley and FTR, the United Empire, and former IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi. While Takahashi was victorious in his singles bout against Blake Christian, he left Nashville as the victim of a robbery. Upon returning to his hotel room after the NJPW event, Takahashi noticed that a bulk of his possessions had gone missing.
Female Referee Brutally Attacked By Male Player In Argentina After Showing Yellow Card
There were disgraceful scenes in an amateur football match in Argentina at the weekend when a female referee was attacked by a male player. Watch the shocking footage below:. The incident occurred in a lower league game between Garmense and Deportivo Independencia in Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires. Female referee Dalma...
Becky Hill Fires Back At Sexist Trolls Who Criticised Her Euro 2022 Outfit
Pop star Becky Hill has fired back at social media trolls who criticised the outfit she fashioned for her performance at the Euro 2022 final. The 28-year-old took to the stage in the middle of Wembley Stadium before the Lionesses kicked off against Germany, and went on to secure major trophy success.
Jon Jones responds to criticism of recent training video, heavyweight debut timeline
Jon Jones has been working towards his heavyweight debut, but it has not come without criticism. The UFC Hall of Famer and former light heavyweight champion was last in action at UFC 247 in February 2020, where he recorded a unanimous decision title defense over Dominick Reyes. Ever since, he has been working towards a new challenge by taking on the heavyweight division.
MMAmania.com
UFC 279 ‘Bad Meets Evil’ video promo sparks reaction from Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev
Whether you agree with the matchmaking or not, the upcoming welterweight tilt between fan favorite Nate Diaz and undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev should be an absolute banger. Diaz finally came to terms on his final UFC fight last month and booked a meeting with Chimaev at UFC 279 this coming...
UFC 277 'Fight Motion': Watch Amanda Nunes batter Julianna Peña in super-slow motion
Amanda Nunes exacted her revenge against Julianna Pena in dominant fashion. Nunes (22-5 MMA, 15-2 UFC) battered Peña (11-5 MMA, 7-3 UFC) to reclaim her bantamweight title in their rematch, which headlined UFC 277 this past Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas. Peña hung tough by constantly throwing up submissions off her back, but ultimately was bloodied and battered for the majority of the fight.
ESPN
What upset? Why Julianna Peña was always built to defeat Amanda Nunes
JULIANNA PEÑA IS one of the youngest members of a long line of Peña family members who are unbothered by judgment or criticism. Her father, Ernie, left a small agricultural village in Venezuela when he was 12 in search of better opportunities. He eventually emigrated to the U.S. through a scholarship program and attended Seattle Pacific University. Coming from so little and changing his life so much, Ernie never had the luxury of caring what people think.
Hasim Rahman Jr releases new video of Jake Paul RUNNING AWAY from him in sparring session
Hasim Rahman Jr has released footage of Jake Paul running away from him during a sparring session, as the fallout from their cancelled fight continues. Watch the video below:. Rahman Jr was due to fight Paul at Madison Square Garden on Saturday after being drafted in as a replacement for Tommy Fury, who was forced to pull out of the event after being denied entry to the United States.
Nate Diaz goes to bat for Mike Tyson after boxing legend claims Hulu streaming service “stole” his story
Nate Diaz is not a fan of how Hulu has handled business with the new Mike Tyson biopic. Tyson has made it clear that he does not support Hulu’s Mike, which is the streaming service’s take on the legendary boxer’s life story. Tyson has likened it to having his life rights stolen as he was never contacted by Hulu about the project.
MMAmania.com
Don’t be surprised if Nate Diaz ‘stops’ Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 — He’s ‘not as good as they say he is’
Nate Diaz will (finally) return to combat sports action when he collides with welterweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev in the upcoming UFC 279 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Sept. 10 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Diaz remains a huge betting underdog against “Borz” in what could be the Stockton...
411mania.com
Various News: The Undertaker Poses For Photo With Andrade, AEW Teases Hookhausen In Match Graphic, New Roman Reigns Shirt Avaiable
– Following Ric Flair’s Last Match last Sunday, The Undertaker posed for a photo with Andrade el Idolo backstage. Andrade wrote: “Never imagine it! thank you for your words Sir #Undertaker #Andrade #RicFlairsLastMatch #legend”. – In recent match graphics for AEW Quake by the Lake, it seems the...
FOX Sports
WWE SmackDown: Karrion Kross returns with message for Reigns
Karrion Kross surprised the wrestling world with a return to WWE on SmackDown — and he had a message for Roman Reigns. — Ricochet defeated Happy Corbin via pinfall due to Corbin being distracted by Pat McAfee at the announcer's desk. — Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser via pinfall.
HipHopDX.com
Eminem Was Once Ready To Fight Suge Knight In A Bulletproof Vest, Says Former G-Unit Rapper
Eminem was once reportedly ready to fight Suge Knight, according to former G-Unit rapper Bang ‘Em Smurf. As the Queens native tells it in a recent Instagram Live, the former Death Row Records CEO once showed up to 50 Cent‘s video shoot for “In Da Club” unannounced. Bang Em Smurf, who was getting his haircut and smoking weed at the time, said he got a call from Sha Money XL telling him Knight was on the set.
wrestlinginc.com
Mick Foley Comments On His Son Dewey’s Future Following WWE Exit
WWE Hall Famer Mick Foley has commented on his son Dewey’s future following his exit from WWE. He was released in June of this year. Foley mentioned that he feels like his son would be able to work better if he had fewer constraints, given his good track record. He said that he wouldn’t be surprised if Dewey ended up working somewhere else, given that he was working extreme hours while still part of WWE.
MMAmania.com
Ex-UFC champ Cain Velasquez pleads ‘Not Guilty’ to attempted murder
After several months of discovery, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez (finally) pleaded “not guilty” to multiple charges today (Aug. 5), including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon in his latest court appearance in San Jose, California. His pre-trial hearing is now scheduled for Sept. 26,...
