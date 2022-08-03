ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Positivity pays off: YunRo honored for community service, plans school supply event Friday

By Shannon Heupel, Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago
When his mom passed in May. Montgomery artist Roosevelt "YunRo" Williams said he took a pause to focus on things that would have made her proud.

In many ways, he'd already succeeded in that, transitioning from being a regular rap artist to positive music, plus fighting against gun violence, serving as a youth mentor and being a father.

"My mom was happy that I was able to change my life around and make an impact in my community," said YunRo, who along with being a Montgomery music artist is a podcast host and an outspoken anti-violence activist.

On Friday, he's helping host a Back to School Youth Explosion from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 810 E. South Blvd. Along with YunRo, it will feature JusDri, gospel rapper Vy Moon, gospel singers Eric Nettles and Audrianna Davis-Jones, praise dancer Alexis Craig, motivational speakers Ashlen Nettles and Pastor Tijuanna Adetunji and praise teams.

Food trucks will be there. Community resource vendors will also be on-site. Students K-12 will get free school supplies and backpacks.

Event is hosted by YunRo's nonprofit group Street Life Community Development Corporation, plus the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, and Bible Fellowship Apostolic Church.

"I'm still following my path with Christ, and trying to spread the message of positivity," YunRo said.

YunRo received the Community Service Award at the Alabama Music Awards on July 24. He was also nominated in AMA's gospel artist and spoken word categories.

"I appreciate people who follow me and support me for voting me forward," YunRo said. "It really is a testimony to my story. I feel like God is really leading my life, and I'm going to follow him and follow his purpose. I'm thankful to be a vessel. He's using me."

YunRo has been in the studio working on a new single to be released soon called "I Pray."

"I have an EP that I'm working on as well," he said. "I'm hoping to be finished with it in November."

Also up ahead is the return of YunRo's podcast "Wake Up Montgomery" for its fourth season.

"I've had a lot of people asking about it, and we're definitely coming back," YunRo said. "It's going to be amazing."

Contact Montgomery Advertiser reporter Shannon Heupel at sheupel@gannett.com.

