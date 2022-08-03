ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, MI

Monroe County election results

By The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FHtcg_0h3CvAq700

State Senator, 16th District (Republican)

Joseph Bellino Jr. - 18,554 votes (52.4 percent)

TC Clements - 16,855 votes (47.6 percent)

Representative in State Legislature, 28th District (Republican)

Jamie Thompson - 4,335 votes (57 percent)

Nicone R. Dragone - 2,096 votes (27.6 percent)

Virgie M. Ammerman - 1,176 votes (15.5 percent)

Representative in State Legislature, 29th District (Republican)

James DeSana - 5,122 votes (63.3 percent)

Jack Richert - 2,070 votes (25.6 percent)

Sam Ditzhazy - 485 votes (6 percent)

Brian Warzocha - 414 votes (5.1 percent)

Representative in State Legislature, 30th District (Republican)

William Bruck - 7,816 votes (64.8 percent)

Paul V. Pirrone - 4,246 votes (35.2 percent)

Representative in State Legislature, 31st District (Democrat)

Reggie Miller - 6,617 votes (80 percent)

Glenn R. Morrison Jr. - 1,653 votes (20 percent)

Representative in State Legislature, 31st District (Republican)

Dale Biniecki - 5,297 votes (63.7 percent)

Holli Vallade - 3,018 votes (36.3 percent)

US Representative, District 5 (Republican)

Tim Walberg - 67,036 votes (67.2 percent)

Sherry O’Donnell - 32,713 votes (32.8 percent)

County Commissioner, District 6 (Democrat)

Mary Gantzos - 402 votes (48 percent)

Jerry Oley - 440 votes (52 percent)

County Commissioner, District 6 (Republican)

John Gonta - 340 votes (27 percent)

Michele Paled - 335 votes (26 percent)

David P. Vensel - 606 votes (47 percent)

Township Clerk, Dundee (Republican)

Jean Anderson - 569 votes (65 percent)

Sharayah L. Sanders - 307 votes (35 percent)

Ash Township Fire Equipment Renewal Proposal

Yes - 1,318 votes (76 percent)

No - 424 votes (24 percent)

Frenchtown Charter Township Fire Department Additional Millage Proposal

Yes - 2,100 votes (61 percent)

No - 1,327 votes (39 percent)

Dundee Community Schools Bonding Proposal

Yes - 1,249 votes (66 percent)

No - 641 votes (34 percent)

Ida Public Schools Building and Site Bond Proposal

Yes - 1,074 votes (43 percent)

No - 1,446 votes (57 percent)

