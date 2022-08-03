ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Switch Online memberships are faltering because households own multiple Switches, says Nintendo

By Hirun Cryer
 4 days ago
(Image credit: Nintendo)

Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions are slowing because people own multiple Switch consoles, Nintendo has claimed.

Earlier today on August 3, Nintendo published its latest fiscal quarter results (opens in new tab), in which the company provides detailed comments for the past three months. On page 14 of the document, Nintendo stated that "growth in the number of members has become more moderate," with regards to Nintendo Switch Online memberships.

This is apparently because "more consumers have now purchased multiple consoles," Nintendo claims. The company goes on to claim that when you take into account the new subscription figures of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, overall Nintendo Switch Online subscription numbers are showing more growth.

For the unfamiliar, the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service offers members cloud saves, online play support, mobile compatibility features such as transferring screenshots, and NES/SNES games. The Expansion Pack, meanwhile, offers bonus N64 and Mega Drive games for its customers, as well as DLC for select games, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

With those benefits, it's easy to see why the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack has bolstered the overall growth of the service over the last three months. Elsewhere in the new financial results, Nintendo revealed Switch production would ramp up later this year, in time for when more consumers are looking to get their hands on the console for the Holiday season.

If you're struggling to pick between the two services, head over to our should you buy the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion pack guide for a comprehensive rundown.

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.

Dark Raven
4d ago

Well i got one switch for my household and I renewed switch online for a year. But here's a tip:Include better NES,SNES games.

immediate-order-66
3d ago

got my kid a switch. but the platform didn't hook to them well. you have playstation (huge playstion fan here) with their new tiers. Xbox doing their thing. And here is nintendo. Not putting out anything of real value unless it's Mario or Zelda. Yup.... I said it.... I was really looking forward to the gems on SNES and N64.... but yet they fall flat on their face every time. I won't be renewing it least to say.

I TRIGGER trumpists
4d ago

I didn't renew because there's nothing great about their online service.

