Nintendo Switch Online memberships are faltering because households own multiple Switches, says Nintendo

Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions are slowing because people own multiple Switch consoles, Nintendo has claimed.

Earlier today on August 3, Nintendo published its latest fiscal quarter results (opens in new tab), in which the company provides detailed comments for the past three months. On page 14 of the document, Nintendo stated that "growth in the number of members has become more moderate," with regards to Nintendo Switch Online memberships.

This is apparently because "more consumers have now purchased multiple consoles," Nintendo claims. The company goes on to claim that when you take into account the new subscription figures of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, overall Nintendo Switch Online subscription numbers are showing more growth.

For the unfamiliar, the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service offers members cloud saves, online play support, mobile compatibility features such as transferring screenshots, and NES/SNES games. The Expansion Pack, meanwhile, offers bonus N64 and Mega Drive games for its customers, as well as DLC for select games, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Splatoon 2, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

With those benefits, it's easy to see why the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack has bolstered the overall growth of the service over the last three months. Elsewhere in the new financial results, Nintendo revealed Switch production would ramp up later this year, in time for when more consumers are looking to get their hands on the console for the Holiday season.

If you're struggling to pick between the two services, head over to our should you buy the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion pack guide for a comprehensive rundown.

