Area six-man Division I teams face uphill battle to make playoffs

Realignment has thrown the college football world into chaos over the last couple of years. High school football fans in Texas are used to the stress of realignment, thanks to the UIL sending football districts and regions into chaos every two years.

The most recent realignment has dramatically changed Region I-A . Turkey Valley joins District 4-A this year after spending the last two years in District 1-A. The Patriots' new district is loaded with teams who believe they can make a deep playoff run.

Bryson and Perrin Whitt remain in District 9-A and have four newcomers joining, making it one of the largest districts in Class A. Gordon and Gorman are the favorites, with Lingleville and Baird rounding out the new members.

The polls have been compiled by the TRN and include votes from local TRN Sports writers, television sports reporters, sports writers from other newspapers who cover teams in each district, coaches, and Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine. For District 4-A Division I, points are tallied in a 10-8-6-4 format. For District 9-A Division I, points are tallied in a 10-8-6-4-2-1 format. First-place votes are in parenthesis.

DISTRICT 4-A DIVISION I PRESEASON POLL

1. TURKEY VALLEY PATRIOTS 58 (5)

The newcomers to the district are the favorites to win the district title this year after an unexpected run to the regional final last season. The Patriots return five starters on offense and four starters on defense but are not a unanimous selection by our voters.

Valley will rely on senior running back Blake Beard to carry the load for the offense. Beard finished third in the 400-meter dash at the state track meet and will lead the Patriots’ vaunted rushing attack, with Adrain Vlades and Malakhai Farley expected to receive plenty of carries.

The strength of the Patriots is on the defensive side of the ball. Valley boasts two players on the DCTF Preseason All-State team: defensive linemen Tucker Schleuter and defensive back Parker Hartman.

If No. 9 Valley can survive the gauntlet that is District 4-1A DI this year, they will be set up for another deep playoff run. However, Region I is stacked with seven teams ranked in the preseason top 20, including the Patriots' former district mate, Happy.

2. SPUR BULLDOGS 46 (1)

Spur is the lone team to take a district champion vote away from Valley, and that voter may be the smartest of the group. The Bulldogs defeated Knox City to win the District 3-1A DI title last season and return four starters on both sides of the ball.

Coach Tate Clark’s squad was an area finalist last year, and his offense will be led by the return of quarterback Gunnir Bateman from an injury. In addition, Bateman will enjoy the talents of running back Ryan Davis, who is also dangerous as a receiver.

Running back and linebacker Cory Hamilton is Spur's leader on both sides of the ball after gaining 1,400 yards rushing with 31 touchdowns and leading the Bulldogs with 91 tackles.

The biggest challenge for each team in this district will be earning one of the two playoff spots. Spur fell to Valley in the area round last year and is a strong contender to emerge from a rugged Region I.

3. KNOX CITY GREYHOUNDS 40

Knox City coach Caleb Callaway has a very talented team that he believes can challenge Spur and Valley for the district title if they remain focused throughout the season.

“We hit our stride late (last year), and then we lost to Spur in the district championship game,” Callaway said. “We kind of shot ourselves in the foot with a lot of turnovers last year, which are things that young kids do."

The Greyhounds only lost one senior from last year’s team and feature only two seniors on this year’s roster. Callaway knows he has another young squad, but his team is one of the most experienced in the district.

“We expect our confidence to grow as it did throughout last year,” Callaway said. “We had a lot more kids showing up for summer workouts this year, and I think they're getting ready to do something special this year.”

4. NORTHSIDE INDIANS 24

Talk about bad luck. Northside was likely happy to see Crowell and Paducah move to Division II. However, with the addition of district favorite Valley, the road to a playoff berth did not get more manageable for the Indians.

Coach Julian Menchaca makes the move from Newcastle to Northside and inherits five starters returning on offense and defense, but the Indians will still be young and rely on sophomores and juniors to contribute significant minutes.

The Indians primarily use the wing formation on offense, with senior running back Matthew Brooks expected to carry the load in the backfield. Senior tight ends Isiah Leija and Diego Cortez provide quarterback Kaden Hall with reliable targets in the passing game.

On defense, Brooks is a tackling machine at linebacker, while Hall was one of the team leaders in interceptions last year. However, the Indians need to avoid injuries during non-district to help the young team gain the necessary experience to challenge the top teams in the district.

DISTRICT 9-A DIVISION I PRESEASON POLL

1. GORDON LONGHORNS 60 (6)

The Longhorns are poised to make a successful transition to Division I and are the unanimous favorite according to our voters. Gordon quarterback Whitt Fuller returns to lead an offense filled with talent.

The question for the Longhorns is on the defensive side of the ball, where they only return two starters from last season. However, linebacker Jack Stallings and defensive back Maddox Stewart highlight a defense with speed at every position.

Gordon was a regional finalist last year in Division II, and many expect the Longhorns to easily earn a spot in the playoffs. However, a long run through the playoffs will likely begin against a talented Gilmer Union Hill or Saint Jo squad in the bi-district round.

2. GORMAN PANTHERS 48

The Panthers join Baird and Lingleville in moving into District 9-A and away from perennial power May. However, the road to the playoffs will not be easy for the Panthers, with the Cardinals, Bears, and Perrin-Whitt lurking.

Running back Joseph Rainey and quarterback Nashton Guthery are a threat to score on every offensive play. However, Gorman may limit offensive snaps for Rainey to keep him fresh for defense, where he is the DCTF Preseason Defensive MVP.

Gorman center and defensive lineman Ryan Renfroe will provide protection for Rainey on both sides of the ball. The 6-foot-1, 250-pound Renfroe is a mismatch for every opponent on the Panthers’ schedule.

3. LINGLEVILLE CARDINALS 30

The Cardinals missed the playoffs last year after losing their final two games, but I’m sure they don’t need me to remind them. Lingleville is on a mission to earn a spot in the playoffs this year, with three starters returning on both sides of the ball.

Coach Kenneth Davis believes his returners learned a valuable lesson last year and expects his senior class to be the leaders this year. Senior running back Leon Cruz and center Xavier Figueroa will lead the offense. In addition, linebacker Rogelio Rangel is vital in the middle of the Cardinals' defense.

Lingleville has a weapon that can be the difference at the six-man level with kicker Jose Dominguez on the roster.

4. PERRIN-WHITT PIRATES 22

The teams at the bottom of our poll have the voters split between who will finish third. One team in contention is Perrin-Whitt, who returns three starters on both sides of the ball.

The Pirates' defense relies on the ability of defensive lineman Dylan Trammell to disrupt the line of scrimmage. The 6-1, 245-pound senior provides experience for a team that will rely on some younger players this season.

Perrin-Whitt’s offense will be focused on ball control, led by running backs Cason Hodges and Micah Mason. Coach Jay Johnson believes his team will need to avoid the mistakes that can plague a young team.

5. BAIRD BEARS 17

Baird coach Derek Schlieve had high expectations for his team last season. However, his experienced squad didn’t pay off for the Bears, who missed out on the playoffs in their fourth season at the six-man level.

This year, Schlieve hopes that his team’s youth will be a strength when district play begins. The Bears' offense needs big productions from a pair of sophomores in running backs, Jake Gerngross and Skyler Denning.

The Bears have a threat in the passing game with wide receiver Charles Smith. However, the strength of the Bears' defense is at linebacker, where Devin Lucas and James May will roam.

6. BRYSON COWBOYS 9

On the opposite side of the spectrum from Baird is the Bryson Cowboys. Bryson coach Slade Egan entered last season with no returning starters, which made for a tough season for the Cowboys.

Coming off a 2-8 record doesn’t suggest that Bryson could be a dangerous team, but returning four starters on offense and all six players on defense, along with another year under Egan, gives the Cowboys plenty of hope this year.

However, this is still a young team that will rely heavily on its sophomore class. Tyler Cotter will line up all over the field for Bryson on both sides of the ball. In addition, running back and defensive back Chance Hand will give opposing teams a headache.

The Cowboys will have a significant size advantage along the line nearly every week with Isaiah Garcia, who is 6-foot, 250 pounds, and Miguel Ramirez, who checks in at 6-foot, 205 pounds.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Area six-man Division I teams face uphill battle to make playoffs