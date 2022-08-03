‘He’s rounded third and headed home:’ Longtime Emporia realtor KB Thomas passes away

Read on kvoe.com
Potential fire call south of Emporia leads to discovery of another issue
A call for a potential fire south of Emporia led a totally different issue Sunday morning. Emporia and Olpe fire departments were called to 1035 Road 135, about three miles south of Emporia, just before 9:45 am. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says no fire was discovered, but there was a noticeable smell of what turned out to be sewer gas.
Emporia Public Library bringing second director finalist to town for interview, public forum
Over two months after bringing one finalist to Emporia for an interview, the Emporia Public Library Board of Directors will bring a second candidate to town. Pauline Stacchini, currently the managing librarian at Austin Public Library in Austin, Texas, will meet with the public as part of a forum at 10:30 am Wednesday. Stacchini will discuss her vision for the library and answer questions from the audience.
Emporia Spartan Boxing competing at Turner Boxing fight night
Emporia’s Spartan Boxing Club will be in action in Kansas City Saturday night. Two Spartan boxers will be competing at Turner Boxing Academy including 18-year-old Junior Robles at 140 lbs. Robles is 7-1 as an amateur and will also be competing at the Golden Gloves national tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma beginning Monday, Aug. 15.
GRANADA THEATRE: Herrera says theater ‘will always have a piece of my heart,’ thanks residents for accepting her
The Emporia Granada Theatre and Director Rebeca Herrera have parted ways. Granada Board President Mike Helbert says the decision comes with opportunities developing for bookings and other events. Herrera, meanwhile, says the decision is bittersweet but the theater “will always have a piece of my heart.” She also credited several...
Emporia City Golf Championships being played this weekend
Caden Massey and Brooks Sauder share the lead after the first round of the Emporia Men’s City Golf Championship. Both finished plus 1 at the Emporia Country Club Saturday. They have a 3 stroke lead over 4 golfers. Brad Stewart and Hudson Sauder are tied for the lead in...
Emporia Golf Course a busy place this weekend
The Emporia Golf Course is hosting the Sadie Park Sunflower Girls Championship. 30 golfers are playing including Emporians Avary Eckert and Olivia Eckert. After the first round, Avary is tied for 8th place and Olivia is in 20th place. Samantha Spielman of Sheridan, Wyoming is in 1st place after finishing with a 2 under par 69. The second round will be played Saturday.
Jones Aquatic Center closing several amenities ahead of 2022 season conclusion
After opening late this season several amenities at the Jones Aquatic Center are now closing early. According to a social media post from the JAC the lazy river, slides and splash pad will be closed for the remainder of the season. Maintenance issues are listed as the reason for the closure.
Minor injuries for man hit by train in downtown Emporia
Emporia Police officers say a man hit by a train in downtown Emporia on Sunday was extremely fortunate. Police Sgt. Dominick Vortherms says the man was walking across the Merchant Street crossing when he dropped his cigarette as an eastbound train was approaching. The train hit the man at low speed and stopped near the Commercial Street crossing.
New store opens in Topeka created for sneaker culture
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Laces is a buy, sell, trade store that sells brands like Jordan, Nike, Adidas, Yeezys and more. They have hats, clothing and sneaker candles around the store. Owner, Chris White-Ready says Topeka has never really had a store that was designated to the sneaker culture, they felt...
Crash along I-470 reported after Mustang attempts to cut off semi
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A crash along I-470 in Topeka slowed traffic Friday morning after a Mustang attempted to cut off a semi-truck. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that just before 7 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, officials were called to the area of mile marker 177.1 on eastbound I-470 around Topeka with reports of an accident.
Motorcyclist killed in collision after car failed to yield on Kansas highway
A man is dead following a collision Saturday night east of Topeka. Before 10:30 p.m., the Kansas Highway Patrol says an accident took place on U.S. 40 Highway. A car was heading east on the highway and was making a left turn onto Tecumseh Road. The driver of the car failed to yield, and then, a motorcyclist in the west-bound lanes hit the car.
Manhattan woman taken to Topeka hospital following roll-over accident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was rushed to a hospital in the area and then to one in Topeka after a roll-over accident in Manhattan on Thursday. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, officers were called to the 1900 block of Hayes Dr. in Manhattan with reports of an injury accident.
Topeka property looking to bring new business to town
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A south Topeka property is preparing for new businesses. A 35,000 sq. ft. building is planned for construction at 5325 S Topeka Blvd. 13 NEWS has learned that three businesses from out of state are being discussed as potential tenants. The building itself is expected to...
Kansas governor to stop in Emporia for ‘Prosperity on the Plains’ tour
Before this week’s primary election, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly began what she has called a “Prosperity on the Plains” tour. The statewide tour, designed to “emphasize Kansas economic development successes,” is coming to Emporia on Monday. The location has not been announced. The tour stop...
Lane Massey named new City Administrator in Spring Hill
Assistant Emporia City Manager Lane Massey will be assuming a new role in a new city later this month. The City of Emporia announced via a news release Friday Massey has accepted the position of city administrator in Spring Hill. He will assume his new duties beginning Aug. 15. Massey...
Fork in the Road: Council Grove restaurant dubbed “oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi”
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An old western themed restaurant, found right on the Santa Fe Trail, features local beef and friendly service. The Hays House can be found in Council Grove, Kansas and has been deemed the oldest restaurant west of the Mississippi, according to the executive chef and owner, Randall Dickinson.
Emporia crash sends 1 woman to hospital
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A head-on collision in Emporia sent one woman to the hospital Saturday evening. KVOE reports that around 4:50 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, officials were called to the intersection of W 15th and Industrial Rd. with reports of a 2-vehicle collision. According to the Emporia Police...
Have plants, will travel: A Kansas woman takes her business on the road
A K-State graduate hopes to make homes in south-central Kansas look a bit greener. The wheels on the bus make south-central Kansas greener. What started as a way to save money for college is now a growing business for Renata Goosen — no pun intended. Goosen operates Renata's Garden,...
Harvester’s free food distribution to take place at Events Center August 9th
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The next Harvester’s free mobile food distribution will be taking place August 9th. The event will be located in the east parking lot at the Stormont Vail Events Center. No ID or proof of eligibility is required. Zip code and the number of people is the only information collected.
Ozawkie woman hospitalized after crash on Highway 24
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ozawkie woman was hospitalized in Topeka after a Lawrence woman hit her vehicle along Highway 24 in Shawnee Co. The Kansas Highway Patrol crash log indicates that around 3:25 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, officials were called to the area of Highway 24 just east of Meriden Rd.
