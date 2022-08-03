‘He’s rounded third and headed home:’ Longtime Emporia realtor KB Thomas passes away

Over two months after bringing one finalist to Emporia for an interview, the Emporia Public Library Board of Directors will bring a second candidate to town. Pauline Stacchini, currently the managing librarian at Austin Public Library in Austin, Texas, will meet with the public as part of a forum at 10:30 am Wednesday. Stacchini will discuss her vision for the library and answer questions from the audience.

