How Will UCF Utilize the QB, RB, WR and TE Positions?

There are some key questions to dig into prior to the UCF Knights truly getting into the grind of the 2022 fall camp. Can this group of offensive skill players make the type of impact they are capable of? Thursday’s media day will help figure that out.

Here are some key questions to consider prior to tomorrow’s media day event at UCF.

Getting to Know John Rhys Plumlee

Everyone has seen the athleticism of this young man in a UCF uniform and/or an Ole Miss uniform. What makes this young man tick? As in, is he a natural leader or is he more of a lead by example kind of guy?

Being in a competition for the starting job, a prime intangible stems from that leadership. Looking forward to interviewing Plumlee about this specific subject. Additionally, watching how he opens up with the UCF media members overall is a point of emphasis.

Finally, what does Plumlee believe is biggest attribute? Not just speed or athleticism, but a football attribute like a specific football skill.

The “X” Factor

No team will consistently cover tight end Kemore Gamble with one defender. Mark that down. Now it’s up to the UCF quarterback(s) to get him the football. Get him the football often!

Gamble can be the difference for UCF in key games. Out of all the questions asked tomorrow, asking him specifically about how he can change a game is No. 1 on the board.

Need to hear what the Florida Gators transfer has to say about his overall skills and why he chose UCF after entering the Transfer Portal. That’s intriguing within itself.

Utilizing Isaiah Bowser

The toughness and determination of Bowser is not in question. He’s devoted to his craft in terms of learning the position, as well as being in top physical condition. Now, how can the UCF coaches further take advantage of this young man’s skills?

Curious to see what Offensive Coordinator Chip Lindsey and the offensive staff as a whole believes is the best path to improving Bowser’s game. A couple of key questions for Coach Lindsey could be:

How do you get Bowser more involved in the passing game?

What ways can you directly use him within the RPO game as a runner and as a receiver?

Running Back Depth

Simply, which players round out the depth chart and in which ways?

Need to find touches beyond Bowser that includes at least three more running backs? Four more?

This is an area that UCF will need to be creative with formations, and perhaps even more creative than with the wide outs, and that’s saying something.

Having a player like Johnny Richardson as the No. 2 running back is an incredible advantage for the Knights, just for one example.

The Wide Receiver Corps

Deep and talented, the UCF receivers can be used in a variety of ways. Now, how will Lindsey find ways to not only get them the football, but find ways to place them in one-on-one situations after the football is in their hands?

Look, this is a fast group. That's a fact. What’s more important is how shifty this group is overall. They can make defenders miss. Speed is maximized once a receiver makes it to the third level, i.e. the secondary.

Sometimes that has to happen after catching a pass near the line of scrimmage. That’s when X’s and O’s come into play, as well as the timing of those play calls.

The more times that Lindsey, Head Coach Gus Malzahn, and the rest of the staff can get a player like Ryan O’Keefe a chance to size up the man in front of him, the more often the scoreboard is going to change in the Knights’ favor.

Same with Amari Johnson, Kobe Hudson, and the rest of the UCF receivers. Really curious about this group overall. Numerous possibilities.

