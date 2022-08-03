Read on www.tvfanatic.com
Why Bruce Horak left Star Trek Strange New Worlds
Bruce Horak left Star Trek Strange New Worlds after his character was killed off in the penultimate episode of the show’s freshman run. But was the actor’s short stay in the new series part of the original plan?. Why did Bruce Horak, who plays Hemmer, leave Star Trek...
Big Sky: Reba McEntire Narrates Chilling Season 3 Teaser
Big Sky is not slowing down. We've already had countless mysteries over the course of two seasons, and looking ahead to Season 3, we're getting another new mystery. ABC dropped a chilling teaser this week for Big Sky Season 3, and the clip confirms the series will have a new subtitle.
‘The Winchesters’: Everything to Know About Jensen Ackles’ ‘Supernatural’ Spinoff
Carry on, my wayward son. Following the end of The CW's Supernatural, Jensen Ackles surprised loyal viewers with the promise that there would be more to the story. “After Supernatural wrapped its 15th season, we knew it wasn’t over. Because like we say in the show, ‘nothing ever really ends, does it?'” Ackles told Deadline […]
Westworld Season 4 Episode 7
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Criminal Minds Spoilers: Everything We Know About the Revival
After many twists and turns, the Criminal Minds revival is officially moving forward. The series, which ran for 15 seasons from 2005-2020, will return with a truncated episode order. “For 15 seasons, CRIMINAL MINDS was at the forefront of cutting-edge scripted drama as it explored the psychology behind crime –...
P-Valley Season 2 Episode 9
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
Becoming Elizabeth Season Finale Exclusive: Mary Questions Her Future
It all comes down to this, Becoming Elizabeth fans. The season finale of the hit Starz drama airs Sunday, August 7, at 9 p.m. ET. There are many questions heading into the season finale, which teases a sick king, and fears that one of his sisters could ascend the throne if he dies.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 14 Episode 13
Animal Kingdom Season 6 Episode 10
The Bachelorette Season 19 Episode 5
Kavan Smith on Big Sky River's Beauty and Subtle Storytelling, Lee and Rosemary's Next Adventure on WCTH
Kavan Smith strikes again with another red-hot movie. He stars as Boone Taylor in Big Sky River, a single father of two boys who is trying to provide the best life for his family. He is doing that all alone without complaint, but when Tara (Emmanuelle Vaugier) rents the house...
Roswell, New Mexico Season 4 Episode 9
Warner Bros. Discovery Boss on Batgirl Cancellation: 'We're Not Going to Put a Movie Out Unless We Believe in It'
It's been a frustrating week for the people associated with Leslie Grace's Batgirl. The $70 million+ movie was officially scrapped earlier this week, despite being in post-production. At the time, there were unconfirmed reports the decision was based on the quality of the movie as opposed to the restructuring at...
